Jefferson-Morgan cruised to a 55-15 victory over Valley in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament on Monday.
Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) advanced to a first-round match Wednesday at second seeded Quaker Valley (12-4).
The Rockets opened a 9-0 lead with Connor Pinchok's decision at 114 pounds and Ronin Kramer's pin at 121 pounds.
Hudson Guesman (133) won a forfeit, and Deakyn Dehoet (139) and Grant Hathaway (145) won by fall.
Chase Frameli secured a major decision at 160 pounds. Adam McAnany (189) and Carson Sweeney (107) received forfeits. Levi Heath (215) and Landon Heath (285) won by fall.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 57, McGuffey 33 -- Josie Horne finished with a double-double to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Horne scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Waynesburg (6-1, 15-2). Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 19 points. Peyton Cowell pulled down 10 rebounds.
Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27 -- The Lady Greyhounds kept pace with West Greene atop the Section 2-A standings with a victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Madison Johnson and MyAsia Majors shared team-scoring honors for Monessen (6-1, 12-4) with 14 points each. Svetlana Vining scored 11 points and Na'Jariah Carter added 10.
Leighana Gooden and Ava Wood both scored eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-7, 0-18).
Avella 58, Mapletown 34 -- The Lady Eagles led 30-14 at halftime on their way to a Section 2-A road victory.
Krista Wilson had a solid game for the Lady Maples (2-5, 6-11) with 17 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks.
Katie Dryer paced Avella (4-3, 9-9) with a game-high 20 points. Syd Strope (19) and Ava Frank (10) also scored double digits.
West Greene 64, Geibel Catholic 47 -- The Lady Pioneers rebounded from their loss to Avella last week with a Section 2-A home victory against the Lady Gators.
The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter and West Greene (6-1, 10-7) led 33-31 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers outscored the visitors in the second half, 31-16, for the win.
Taylor Karvan led the Lady Pioneers with 21 points. Kasie Meek finished with 17 points and Kendra Tharp added 13.
Emma Larkin led Geibel (3-4, 9-10) with a game-high 28 points. Maia Stevenson finished with 10 points.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Mapletown 90, Hundred (W.Va.) 73 — Mapletown scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters in rolling to a non-section boys basketball victory over visiting Hundred (W.Va.).
The Maples (6-9) led 23-17, 45-25 and 71-44 at the quarter breaks.
Landan Stevenson led the way for Mapletown with a game-high 27 points. Braden McIntyre finished with 18 points.
Terry Higgins led the Hornets (5-9) with 15 points.
Girls basketball
Mapletown 39, Propel Montour 32 — Krista Wilson finished with a double-double to lead the Lady Maples to a non-section home victory.
Wilson scored 11 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, plus dishing out five assists, for Mapletown (6-10).
Propel Montour (7-8) led 20-18 at halftime. Mapletown moved into the lead at the end of the third quarter, 27-24.
The Lady Maples’ Treslee Weston just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Isabella Garnek added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Janai Green led Propel Montour (7-8) with a game-high 22 points.
Friday, Jan. 27
California 71, West Greene 58 — Noah Neil scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Trojans keep their postseason hopes alive with a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Pioneers in boys basketball action.
California (1-5, 5-11) and West Greene (1-5, 3-14) trail fourth-place Mapletown by one game.
Aidan Lowden added 10 points for the Trojans who marched out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter.
The Pioneers got to within 35-28 by halftime but California pushed its lead out to 50-40 after three quarters. Neil scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans maintain control.
Lane Allison tallied a game-high 27 points for West Greene, which also got 14 points from Kaden Shields and 13 points from Parker Burns.
Carmichaels 57, Beth-Center 48 — Tyler Richmond poured in a game-high 27 points as the Mikes topped host Beth-Center in a Section 4-AA game.
The win moved Carmichaels (3-5, 10-8) within one-half game of fourth-place Bentworth.
Dom Colarusso tossed in 18 points for the Mikes who also got 12 points from Aydan Adamson.
Carmichaels led 17-13 after one period and 26-25 at halftime before taking control with a 22-13 edge in the third quarter for a 48-38 advantage.
Jason Zellie paced the Bulldogs (0-9, 1-17) with 18 points and Brody Tharp had 14 points.
Yough 77, Waynesburg Central 32 — Terek Crosby rang up 22 points as the Cougars cruised past visiting Waynesburg for a Section 4-AAA win.
Austin Matthews and Ty Travillion followed with 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Yough (6-2, 11-7) which maintained its second-place spot in the standings.
The Cougars jumped out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Alex Van Sickle paced the Raiders (1-8, 3-15) with eight points.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Avella 64, West Greene 49 -- West Greene girls basketball coach Austin Crouse was in eighth grade the last time the Lady Pioneers lost a section game before Thursday night’s clash at Avella.
The Lady Eagles halted West Greene’s amazing streak of 70 consecutive section wins with a 64-49 victory thanks to a balanced scoring attack led by Katie Dryer’s game-high 18 points.
The loss dropped West Greene to 5-1 in Section 2-A and 9-7 overall.
“It’ll definitely affect the girls, but I’m not going to let it be on them too much because it’s my fault,” said Crouse, who’s in his first year at West Greene. “It’s the coach’s fault that we lose. They might have a bad night but still I could’ve game-planned better and did a few things differently to help the girls out and especially hold our streak.”
Avella (3-3, 8-9) was in control most of the night, jumping out to a 14-8 advantage in the first quarter and holding leads of 30-19 at halftime and 46-32 after three quarters.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for the last four years,” said Dryer, a four-year letterman and three-year starter who was 10 years old when the Lady Pioneers last lost a section game on Feb. 2, 2016, 65-46 at Jefferson-Morgan.
“We came out of the eighth grade with an undefeated season. That was the last time I beat West Greene, in literally any sport. I could not be happier right now. This is a huge motivation for the rest of the season.”
Dryer had plenty of help. She was followed in the scoring column by Syd Strope (16), Hanna Brownlee (12) and Ava Frank (10).
“We’ve always had tight games with West Greene and have been big rivals for as long as I’ve been here,” Avella coach Mike Drazich said. “It feels good to be the one to do it. It’s an outstanding accomplishment by West Greene, though.
“It’s a good team win. We played very well together. We shared the ball. We played good team defense. Last time we got outrebounded badly down there. We changed that tonight and it led to the victory.”
Crouse cited free throws as one of the reasons for his team’s downfall. The Lady Eagles went to the foul line 28 times and made 17. West Greene took seven free throws, making only one.
“But it wasn’t our best night by far,” Crouse said. “We’ve just got to turn it around and start practicing harder and hope to push for the rest of the season.”
Kasie Meek led the Lady Pioneers with 13 points. Kendra Tharp added 10 points and Taylor Karvan and Lexi Six chipped in with seven points apiece.
Carmichaels 43, Beth-Center 25 — Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Mikes tightened their grip on fourth place in Section 4-AA with at Beth-Center.
Megan Voithofer sank four 3-pointers in tallying 14 points for Carmichaels (4-4, 6-12) which holds a 2 1/2-game lead over fifth-place Frazier and Bentworth.
The Lady Mikes led 14-12, 24-16 and 36-22 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-8, 4-14) were led by Callie Dorsey with 11 points.
Zalar’s output left her just 14 points shy of 1,000 for her career.
Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19 — Krista Wilson scored 10 points as the Lady Maples downed the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Mapletown (2-4, 5-10) led 7-0, 13-8 and 25-13 at the quarter breaks.
Leighana Gooden tallied seven points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-6, 0-17).
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Jefferson-Morgan 39, Beth-Center 30 -- The winner of Wednesday’s Jefferson-Morgan and Beth-Center final Section 1-AA wrestling match would secure the final WPIAL playoff berth, and that spot went to the Rockets after a 39-30 road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan finishes with a 5-2 section record and improves to 7-2 overall. Beth-Center goes to 4-3 in the section and 6-6 overall.
The Rockets led 12-0 after Johnny Gilbert’s pin at 160 pounds and a forfeit at 172 pounds to Chase Frameli.
Beth-Center got on the board with Jacob Layhue’s 7-1 decision at 215 pounds, but Jefferson-Morgan responded with back-to-back pins by Levi Heath (215) and Landon Heath (285).
The Bulldogs won the next two bouts with a decision by Alex Medlen (107) and a fall from Mason Wright (114). Ronin Kramer’s fall at 121 pounds gave the Rockets a 30-12 lead, but Beth-Center countered with a fall at 127 pounds by Rylan McCollum.
The Rockets clinched the victory with Hudson Guesman’s fall at 133 pounds and Deakyn Dehoet’s 9-5 decision at 139 pounds.
Beth-Center closed the match with back-to-back pins from Tyler Debnar (145) and Tyler Berish (152).
McGuffey 46, West Greene 24 — The Pioneers fell behind early in the Section 1-AA match and weren’t able to rally for a road victory against the Highlanders.
McGuffey improves to 6-1 in the section and 10-2 overall. West Greene slips to 1-6 in the section.
Seth Burns won by forfeit at 121 pounds to tie the match at 6-6. West Greene’s next win came at 189 pounds with John Lampe’s fall in 2:59. Colin Whyte followed with a pin at 215 pounds in 3:58.
Noah Collins closed the match with a pin at 107 pounds.
Boys basketball
West Greene 72, Bentworth 62 — The Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter and held off a late rally for a non-section home victory.
The game was tied at halftime, 36-36. West Greene (3-13) outscored the Bearcats in the third quarter, 22-9, for a 58-45 lead.
Bentworth (10-7) closed with a 17-14 fourth quarter.
Lane Allison led West Greene with 34 points. Kaden Shields finished with 19 points.
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho scored a game-high 37 points.
Women's basketball
Saint Vincent 81, Waynesburg 49 — The visiting Bearcats won their 10th game in a row with a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory at Waynesburg.
Saint Vincent goes to 10-2 in the conference and 14-3 overall. The Yellow Jackets slip to 2-11 in the PAC and 2-16 overall.
Saint Vincent’s Madison Weber scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ella Marconi had 14 points, Lizzie Bender finished with 12 and Emily Thompson added 10.
The Bearcats scored 19 points on 18 turnovers.
Anika Dansby paced Waynesburg with 13 points. Marley Wolf added 10 points.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 70, Saint Vincent 61 — The visiting Yellow Jackets held a 9-point halftime lead and then held on over the final 20 minutes for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory.
Waynesburg improves to 3-11 in the PAC and 5-13 overall. The Bearcats go to 7-7 in the conference and 11-8 overall.
Antone Baker led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jansen Knotts finished with 16 points and Ryan Felberg added 14.
Shamar Bennett had a double-double for the Bearcats with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Tayler McNeil scored 16 points.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 25 -- The Raiders held visiting Brownsville to single digits in each quarter for an upset victory in Section 4-AAA boys basketball play.
The win was the first section victory for the Raiders (1-7, 3-14). Brownsville slips to 3-5 in the section and 8-8 overall.
Waynesburg led 16-7, 34-12 and 46-17 at the quarter breaks.
Dane Woods paced the Raiders with 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and five blocks. Alex VanSickle scored 13 points and Austin Surber dished out five assists.
Rylan Johnson scored nine points and Trent Wible added eight for the Falcons, who were without starters Damarion Brown, Elijan Brown, Cedric Harrison and Harlan Davis.
Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50 — The Mikes led 26-20 at halftime, but the Blue Devils rallied for the lead in the third quarter to edge visiting Carmichaels for a Section 4-AA home win.
Burgettstown (5-3, 7-8) outscored Carmichaels in the third quarter, 21-12, for a 41-38 lead. Carmichaels held a 12-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Dominic Colarusso led the Mikes (2-5, 9-8) with 16 points. Aydan Adamson scored 12.
Zack Schrockman pace Burgettstown with a game-high 22 points. Caleb Russell finished with 13 points and Andrew Bredel added 10.
