Waynesburg Central scored 35 points in the first half on its way to a 51-24 non-section girls basketball victory over visiting Carmichaels on Monday night.
Kaley Rohanna paced Waynesburg (3-0) with 25 points. Peytown Cowell and Josie Horne both grabbed 11 rebounds.
Sophia Zalar led the Lady Mikes (0-3) with 14 points.
Beth-Center 44, Mapletown 26 -- Violet Trump and Alexia Fischer combined for 27 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a non-section victory.
Trump paced Beth-Center (2-1) with a game-high 16 points. Fischer finished with 11 points and Callie Dorsey added nine.
Bailey Rafferty scored seven points for Mapletown (0-3).
Saturday
Fort Cherry 66, Waynesburg Central 14 — The host Rangers held the Raiders scoreless in the second half for a boys basketball win in its tip-off tournament.
Austin Surber scored seven points for Waynesburg Central (0-2). Owen Norman finished with 18 points and Derek Errett added 10 for Fort Cherry (1-1).
West Allegheny 60, Jefferson-Morgan 30 — The Rockets were held to single digits in three quarters in the Indians’ victory in the Fort Cherry Tip-Off Tournament.
Justin Manns led West Allegheny with 14 points. Brandon Bell and Brady Miller both scored 12, and Tyler Blatz added 11.
Carmichaels 60, Mapletown 25 — The Mikes capped a solid start to the season with a victory over the host Maples in their tip-off tournament.
Carmichaels (2-0) pulled away with 28 points in the second quarter for a 40-13 halftime lead.
Tyler Richmond once again led the Mikes with a game-high 25 points. Dom Colarusso added 14.
Landan Stevenson scored 10 points for Mapletown (1-1).
Girls basketball
McGuffey 49, Mapletown 18 — The Lady Highlanders rolled to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter for a victory in the Avella Tip-Off Tournament against the Lady Maples.
Krista Wilson scored nine points for Mapletown (0-2). Taylor Schumacher poured in 31 points for McGuffey (1-1).
Beth-Center 46, Jefferson-Morgan 32 — The Lady Bulldogs downed the host team for a win in the Donna M. Furnier Invitational.
Beth-Center (1-1) pulled away in the middle two quarters with a 21-10 advantage.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Violet Trump scored a game-high 23 points. Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets (0-2) with 14 points.
Waynesburg Central 43, Ligonier Valley 16 — The Lady Raiders closed the Donna M. Furnier Invitational hosted by Jefferson-Morgan with a victory against the Lady Rams.
Addison Blair led the way for Waynesburg (2-0) with 14 points. Josie Horne just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Cowell also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Friday
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Waynesburg Central 33 — The Rockets opened the boys basketball season with a victory over the Raiders in the opening night of the Fort Cherry Tip-Off Tournament.
Troy Wright led Jefferson-Morgan with 16 points.
Bentworth 72, Mapletown 46 -- The visiting Bearcats held the host Maples to 12 points in the second half for a win in the opening night of the tip-off tournament.
Bentworth led 35-34 at halftime and outscored the home team in the second half, 37-12.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats with a game-high 23 points. Christopher Harper scored 15 points and Coltyn Lusk added 13.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples with 16 points. AJ Vanata finished with 12.
Carmichaels 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 30 -- The Mikes scored 42 points in the first half to breeze to a victory in the opening night of the Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament.
Carmchaels' Tyler Richmond matched the Rams' output with a game-high 30 points. Dom Colarusso added 12 points.
Chris Kozlowski led Turkeyfoot Valley with nine points.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 54, Carmichaels 31 -- Kaley Rohanna scored 24 points as the Lady Raiders opened the season with a victory in the Donna M. Furnier Invitational at Jefferson-Morgan.
Waynesburg led 20-10, 32-17 and 52-22 at the quarter breaks.
Addison Blair was also in double figures for the Lady Raiders with 12 points.
Sophia Zalar scored 17 points for the Lady Mikes. Megan Voithofer finished with nine.
Washington 51, Jefferson-Morgan 9 -- Cayleigh Brown and Olivia Woods both scored 13 points to lead Washington to a victory over the host team of the Donna M. Furnier Invitational.
Kaprice Johnson added 10 points for Washington.
Avella 54, Mapletown 45 -- Krista Wilson finished with a double-double, but the host Lady Eagles opened the season with a victory in their tip-off tournament.
Wilson scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, plus had two blocks. Treslee Weston finished with 16 points. Isabella Garnek added seven points and eight rebounds.
Katie Dryer finished with a game-high 23 points for Washington. Ava Frank added 11 points.
Fort Cherry 54, West Greene 19 -- The host Lady Rangers rolled to a victory against the Lady Pioneers.
Raney Staub led Fort Cherry with 18 points. Olivia Kemp added 14.
Kasie Meek scored nine points for West Greene.
