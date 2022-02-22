A slow start to each half was costly for Mapletown which suffered a 45-37 loss to St. Joseph in a WPIAL Class A girls basketball first-round playoff game at Gateway High School on Monday.
The Lady Spartans jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter, the Lady Maples fought back to within 24-20 by halftime but St. Joseph pushed the gap out to 36-27 by the end of the third quarter and held on from there.
Julie Spinelli led St. Joseph (8-14) with 18 points.
Taylor Dusenberry scored a game-high 22 points in her final game for Mapletown (11-10). Krista Wilson contributed seven points.
Mapletown was the eighth seed and was supposed to host No. 9 St. Joseph but the Maples’ facility was deemed too small so the game was moved to Monroeville.
“Playing at home would’ve made a big difference I believe,” Lady Maples coach Kaitlyn Novak said. “They were only 30 minutes from the school and they had a huge student section there. It was a rough atmosphere in the first quarter for those girls to get used to. It was like a home game for them.
“We started off a little bit slow but then we got into a rhythm. Their size was definitely a factor. We still rebounded pretty well against them. We missed seven foul shots and that was big. We missed some layups, too, but we broke the press well, we handled the pressure fine. They ended up having to go back into a 2-3 (zone) for like half the game.”
Mapletown was outscored 12-7 in the crucial third quarter.
“The third quarter is where we have struggled all year for some reason,” Novak said. “We come out soft and allow teams to go on a little bit of a run and dig ourselves a hole.”
Despite the loss, Novak was happy with the Lady Maples’ season.
“From the start of the year to now, every single person has shown improvement,” Novak said. “Games one, two and three, our freshmen were afraid to even put the ball on the floor and they wouldn’t shoot the ball at all. Now we have them shooting, their shots are a lot better and we actually have them driving to the hoop.
“We have small numbers and that’s always going to be the issue but I think next year, with the group of girls coming up, it’s going to be another successful season. Obviously, we’re losing Taylor and that does hurt because she’s been a huge asset and difference-maker in this program from her freshman year until now. Finding someone to handle the ball will be our biggest challenge.”
Boys basketball
Aliquippa 71, Waynesburg Central 41 -- The second-seeded Quips gradually pulled away from the Raiders to earn a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff victory.
Aliquippa led 14-7, 27-15 and 47-25 at the quarter breaks.
Cameron Lindsey topped the Quips (16-7) with 15 points, DJ Walker followed with 12 and Randall Anderson added 10.
Chase Henkins tallied a game-high 17 points for 15th-seeded Waynesburg (10-12).
Women's basketball
Waynesburg 63, Thiel 53 -- The Yellow Jackets advance to the PAC quarterfinals with a victory over the visiting Tomcats in a preliminary round game.
Brooke Fuller paced Waynesburg (6-19) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Anika Dansby had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Avery Robinson added 11 points.
Waynesburg advances to quarterfinals of PAC women’s basketball tournament
Saturday, Feb. 19
Geneva 78, Waynesburg 73 — The Yellow Jackets were unable to hold a 37-34 halftime lead, with visiting Geneva rallying for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women's basketball road victory.
Geneva (8-9, 9-13) held a 44-36 advantage in the second half.
Brooke Fuller paced Waynesburg (5-13, 5-19) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Marley Wolf finished with 17 points.
Cynthia Stewart led Geneva with 13 points. Isabella Roth added 11 points with eight rebounds.
Waynesburg hosts a PAC Tournament play-in game Monday against Thiel.
Men's basketball
Geneva 80, Waynesburg 67 — The visitors pulled away in the second half for a PAC victory at Waynesburg.
Geneva closes conference play with a 12-5 record, improving to 14-9 overall. The Yellow Jackets finish 9-9 in the PAC and 13-12 overall.
Geneva led 42-41 at halftime and then outscored the Yellow Jackets in the second half, 38-26.
Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck finished with 20 points. Nijon Kirkman added 17.
Lyle Tipton scored a game-high 27 points for Geneva. Matt Veynovich (19), Ryan Rachic (14), and Isaac Massie (12) also scored in double figures.
The two teams will meet on Tuesday at Geneva for a PAC Tournament first round game.
Friday, Feb. 18
Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16 — The fifth-seeded Warriors shut down 12th-seeded Mapletown’s offense in securing a WPIAL Class A boys basketball first-round playoff win.
Eden Christian built a 14-5 lead in the first quarter then took complete control by outscoring the visiting Maples 24-2 in the second for a 38-7 halftime lead.
Ryan Merrick led the Warriors (13-8) with 12 points.
Landan Stevenson and AJ Vanata each scored four points for Mapletown (9-10).
Leechburg 84, West Greene 30 — The sixth-seeded Blue Devils put five players in double figures in cruising to a WPIAL Class A first-round victory over visiting West Greene.
Leechburg led 17-8 after the first quarter and 42-24 at halftime, then continued to pile it on in the second half, outscoring the 11th-seeded Pioneers 42-6 over the final two frames.
Ian Van Dyne led West Greene (7-16) with 10 points.
Eli Rich scored 20 points for the Blue Devils (18-3). Marcus Cleveland followed with 14, Tyler Foley and Braylan Lovelace had 13 apiece, and Owen McDermott added 12.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Bethany (W.Va.) 83, Waynesburg 48 — The Bison scored over 20 points in three of the four quarters for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women's basketball road victory.
Bethany improves to 9-7 in the PAC and 14-9 overall. Waynesburg slips to 5-12 in the conference and 5-18 overall.
The Bison led 22-7, 35-23 and 61-38 at the quarter breaks.
Brooke Fuller led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 24 points.
Ashleigh Wheeler paced Bethany with 17 points. Courtney Walker scored 15 and Charleroi graduate Belle Skobel added 10.
Men's basketball
Waynesburg 81, Bethany (W.Va.) 44 — The Yellow Jackets held a 16-point halftime lead on their way to a PAC home victory over the Bison.
Waynesburg improves to 9-8 in the conference and 13-11 overall. Bethany goes to 2-12 in the PAC and 2-17 overall.
Matt Popeck led a trio of Waynesburg scorers in double digits with a game-high 19 points. Jansen Knotts finished with 13 points and John Tastinger added 11.
Logan Wright scored 10 points for the Bison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.