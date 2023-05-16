California broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to fight off host West Greene for a 6-3 victory that gave the Trojans a share of first place in Section 1-A with Carmichaels in baseball action last Thursday.
California will claim the section championship on basis of its head-to-head sweep over the Mikes, a change from past years when head-to-head did not matter and all who tied for first place would receive section plaques.
Aidan Lowden’s RBI single put California (10-2, 12-7) in front and Kris Weston followed with a two-run double.
The Pioneers (3-9, 7-11) trailed 3-0 when they pulled even with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on Kameron Tedrow’s RBI hit and Johnny Lampe’s two-run single.
Dom Martini earned the win in relief for the Trojans who got a home run from Ricky Lawson. Weston had three RBIs.
Lane Allison was the losing pitcher.
Fort Cherry 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — Ryan Steele hit a home run and was the winning pitcher as the Rangers fended off the host Rockets in a Section 1-A game.
Blake Sweder also homered and Owen Norman doubled for Fort Cherry (8-4, 11-8). Steele had eight strikeouts in five innings before being relieved by Norman who notched the save.
John Woodward doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (4-8, 5-11) which also got two hits from Dayten Marion.
Waynesburg Central 4, McGuffey 3 — Mason Switalski singled in Lincoln Pack in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the host Raiders a walk-off win over the Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA battle.
Waynesburg (7-5, 9-6) secured sole possession of third place with the victory and knocked McGuffey (5-7, 9-8) out of playoff contention.
Pack tripled with one out in the seventh inning and then trotted home with the winning run on Switalski’s hit.
Pack also homered and Alex VanSickle and Vince Maley both doubled for the Raiders. Switalski pitched a complete game in earning the win. He struck out five.
Ryan Keith had a triple and two RBIs for McGuffey. Reno Presto took the loss.
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 10, Albert Gallatin 1 — Riley Reese had a double, two singles and three RBIs as the Lady Raiders rolled past the visiting Lady Colonials in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley twirled a four-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts for Waynesburg (14-3) which also got doubles from Dani Stockdale, Mikalynn Good and Abby Davis.
Gabriella DeLorenzo took the loss for AG (7-9).
Wednesday, May 10
Carmichaels 8, Mapletown 3 — Patrick Holaren allowed four hits in six innings and knocked in two runs as visiting Carmichaels fended off Mapletown in Section 1-A.
After both teams tallied twice in the first inning Carmichaels scored a run in the second and two in the third to take a 5-2 advantage. The Maples (1-11, 3-14) pulled within 5-3 with a run in the fourth but the Mikes pushed the margin out to five with three runs in the fifth and hung on from there.
Holaren allowed three runs with one walk and 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Liam Lohr finished up by striking out all three batters he faced in the seventh and also doubled.
Aydan Adamson had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Mikes who got a single and an RBI each from Ambrose Adamson, Jacob Fordyce and Robbie Wilson-Jones. Mason Lampana also knocked in a run and Tyler Richmond scored twice.
A.J. Vanata was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Mapletown which also got a double and an RBI from Josh Mick. Jeremiah Mick took the loss.
It was the second of two games on the day for the Maples.
Fort Cherry 13, Mapletown 3 — Adam Wolfe had two hits and three RBIs in the Rangers’ Section 1-A victory at Mapletown.
Luke Sweder added a double and two RBIs for Fort Cherry (7-4, 10-8).
Jeremiah Mick drove in all three runs for Mapletown and Roger Gradek doubled.
California 4, West Greene 1 — Caden Monticelli had two hits and two RBIs and earned the save as the Trojans moved within one win of tying Carmichaels for the Section 1-A title by defeating the visiting Pioneers.
Winning pitcher Addison Panepinto allowed one unearned run on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in six innings. Monticelli finished up with a scoreless seventh.
Brody Todd singled twice for California (9-2, 11-7).
Lane Allison had an RBI single and Kaden Shields doubled for West Greene (3-8, 7-10).
Mount Pleasant 8, Waynesburg Central 1; Waynesburg Central 5, Mount Pleasant 4 — The Raiders and Vikings both earned playoff spots by splitting a Section 4-AAA doubleheader.
Mount Pleasant (6-6, 7-9) won the first game as Cole Chatfield had a triple and three RBIs and C.J. Nestor added a double and two RBIs. Austin Surber singled twice for Waynesburg.
The Raiders (6-5, 8-6) won the second game as Mason Switalski had three hits and two RBIs, Alex VanSickle hit a two-run single and Lincoln Pack doubled. Trenton Zupper earned the win with help from Switalski who got the last out to earn the save.
Chatfield drove in two runs for the Vikings.
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 9, McGuffey 3 — Hannah Wood had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs and Gina Tedrow also homered and had three RBIs as the Lady Raiders triumphed over the host Lady Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Abbi Davis also had three RBIs for Waynesburg (10-0, 13-3). Kendall Lemley earned the win.
Julia Barr tripled for McGuffey (5-5, 8-6) which also got doubles from Katelyn Henderson and Roxanne Painter.
West Greene 12, California 2 — London Whipkey was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as the Lady Pioneers cruised past the host Lady Trojans in the completion of a suspended Section 2-A game which went five innings.
Lexi Six had a triple and three RBIs and Emmaline Beazel doubled, singled and knocked in two runs for West Greene (8-4, 11-7). Payton Gilbert and Marissa Tharp both scored twice. Gilbert picked up the win with four innings pitched in relief of Lily Melodia who was forced to leave the game when she was injured by a line drive that struck her wrist.
Megan Hartley doubled for California (1-9, 2-11). Kera Urick was the losing pitcher.
Fort Cherry 13, Mapletown 3 — The Lady Rangers (7-4, 10-8) beat the Lady Maples (5-12) in a non-section game.
Tuesday, May 9
Waynesburg Central 4, Seton-La Salle 0 — The Lady Raiders shut out the Lady Rebels for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Waynesburg Central (11-4) scored one run in the top of the first inning and added three in the top of the sixth inning.
Seton-La Salle slips to 4-5 in the section and 5-9 overall.
Chartiers-Houston 10, Mapletown 0 — The Lady Bucs shut out the Lady Maples for a Section 2-A victory.
Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 12-5) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and fourth inning, and two in the bottom of the second inning.
Mapletown goes to 3-8 in the section and 5-11 overall.
West Greene 8, California 1 — The Lady Pioneers won the opening game of a Section 2-A doubleheader against California.
The second game was suspended after four innings with West Greene leading 9-2. The game was scheduled to be completed at California on Wednesday.
Payton Gilbert struck out 12 for the victory.
The Lady Pioneers’ London Whipkey had two doubles and drove in three runs. Taylor Karvan and Ali Goodwin both doubled. Marissa Tharp scored two runs.
Harley Harkins and Kendall Griffith both had doubles for the Lady Trojans. Losing pitcher Leah Urick struck out four and walked two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.