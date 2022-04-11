Waynesburg Central was too deep all through the lineup in a Section 6-AA girls track & field victory against the visiting Lady Bulldog, 111-29, on Thursday, April 7.
Waynesburg swept the relays.
Emily Mahle finished first in three events, winning the high jump (4-6), triple jump (29-3½), and pole vault (8-0). Jordan Dean won the 100 high hurdles (19.84) and 300 intermediate hurdles (52.38). Addison Blair (1,600, 7:03.59; 3,200, 15:19.60) and Claire Paige Miller (shot put, 30-8; javelin, 78-11) both won two events. Lake Litwinovich finished first in the 800 in 2:46.19.
Boys track
Waynesburg Central 119, Beth-Center 27 — The Raiders won all but two events for a Section 6-AA victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Dawson Fowler (long jump, 18-11; triple jump, 36-10; javelin, 138-4), Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.96; high jump, 4-10), Andrew Layton (100, 12.16; 400, 56.21; pole vault, 13-0), Nate Fox (1,600, 5:38.05; 800, 2:32.90; 3,200, 12:45.21),
Carson Teagarden won the 200 in 24.83 seconds and the Raiders swept the relays.
Softball
West Greene 10, Monessen 0 -- Kiley Meek and Desirae Lemmon combined on a five-inning perfect game as West Greene blanked Monessen in Section 2-A softball action at Waynesburg University.
Meek struck out eight in retiring all 12 batters she faced through four innings to earn the win. Lemmon set the Lady Greyhounds down in order in the fifth to closer out the game on the mercy rule.
Peyton Gilbert had two hits and two RBIs and Lexi Six contributed a hit, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs for the Lady Pioneers (2-0, 2-3) who also got a double, single and RBI from both London Whipkey and Ali Goodwin, a double and two RBIs from Meek, and a single and an RBI from BreAnn Jackson.
Monessen fall to 0-2 in the section and 0-3 overall.
Tuesday, April 5
West Greene 12, Mapletown 2 -- West Greene blew open a close game with an eight-run fourth inning and went on to defeat visiting Mapletown in a five-inning Section 2-A baseball game.
Hunter Hamilton doubled twice for the Pioneers (2-0, 2-2) who also got a triple from Dalton Lucey and a double from Morgan Kiger. Hamilton and Lucey had two RBIs apiece.
Corey Wise worked all five innings to earn the win. He struck out 11 and walked one.
The Maples (0-2, 1-2) led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third when West Greene scored twice to go up 3-2 then pushed the gap out to 11-2 after the big fourth inning. The Pioneers pushed across another run in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
AJ Vanata hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Mapletown.
Losing pitcher Landan Stevenson allowed five hits and three walks with four strikeouts while pitching into the fourth inning. Clay Mener finished up on the mound from there with six hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — Ty Keffer fired a three-hitter and David Billheimer broke up a scoreless tie with a two-run single in a three-run sixth as the Scotties beat visiting Waynesburg in a Section 4-AAA game.
Keffer struck out nine as Southmoreland improved to 1-1 in the section and 2-2 overall.
The Raiders fall to 1-1 overall and in section play.
Track
Waynesburg Central sweeps Bentworth -- The Waynesburg Central boys and girls were tough to beat on their home track with a Section 6-AA sweep of visiting Bentworth.
The Raiders won each event against the Bearcats and the Waynesburg girls breezed to a 117-17 win against Bentworth.
The Waynesburg boys swept the relay, winning the 3,200 (11:55.39), 1,600 (3:56.66), and 400 (48.08).
The Raiders’ Dawson Fowler won the long jump (19-10), triple jump (40-11), and javelin (145-1). Andrew Layton won the 100 (11.80) and 200 (23.75), and teammate Breydon Woods also won a pair of events (110 high hurdles, 17.70; high jump, 5-0).
Nate Fox (1,600, 5:37.26), Ryon McCartney (400, 1:00.76), Colby Pauley (300 intermediate hurdles, 49.41), Nate Fox (800, 2:35.18), Franklin Thompson (3,200, 13:36.55), Nick Burris (shot put, 36-9), and Nate Kirby (discus, 92-3) also finished first for the Raiders.
The Lady Raiders also swept the relays.
Claire Paige Miller swept the throws, winning the discus (86-5), shot put (30-9), and javelin (80-10). Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.83; 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.71), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 13.34), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:45.60), Kali Shriver (200, 30.22), Emily Mahle (high jump, 4-4; triple jump, 30-7), and Brenna Benke (long jump, 13-8½) also had first-place finishes for the home team.
College track
PAC recognizes Wingeart -- Waynesburg senior Aubrey Wingeart was named the PAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her finish last Friday in the High Point VertKlasse.
Wingeart finished fifth in the 10,000 meters with a personal-best time of 37:41.43. Her time is the best in the conference and 19th in Division III.
College softball
Wilson top PAC rookie -- Waynesburg freshman pitcher Sydney Wilson was recognized by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference as the Rookie of the Week.
Wilson improved to 6-1 with a three-hit shutout in the Yellow Jackets’ 6-0 victory against Thiel. She struck out 11 and walked only one. Wilson also had a triple and drove in a run.
Wilson leads the conference with a 0.12 ERA and is second with 75 strikeouts.
Tuesday, April 5
Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 0 -- Patrick Holaren tossed a four-hit shutout and went 3 for 3 as Jefferson-Morgan romped over host Monessen in a five-inning Section 2-A baseball game.
Holaren struck out 12 and walked just one while helping his own cause with a triple, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs as coach John Curtis’ Rockets improved to 2-0 in the section and 3-0 overall.
Mason Sisler had a double, single and two RBIs and Brenton Barnhart was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for J-M, which also got a triple from Collin Bisciglia and a double from Easton Hanko in a 10-hit attack.
The Rockets scored one run in the first, five in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Losing pitcher Kody Kuhns walked three and struck out five in three innings for the Greyhounds (0-2, 0-4).
Monday, April 5
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Monessen 4 — The Rockets pounded out six doubles, including two by Collin Bisciglia, on their way to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Brody Ross tossed a two-hitter and gave up three earned runs in earning the win. He struck out seven and walked one.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Jefferson-Morgan responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning followed by one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth in building a 5-1 advantage.
Monessen (0-1, 0-3) sliced the gap to one on Kody Kuhns’ three-run homer in the sixth but J-M added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning and held on for the win.
Bisciglia, Sisler and Ankrom each had three hits coach John Curtis’ Rockets (1-0, 2-0) and Hanko added two hits.
Losing pitcher Jack Sacco walked two and struck out eight while allowing three earned runs in give innings.
Carmichaels 17, California 2 — Drake Long had two hits, four RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Mikes triumphed over the visiting Trojans in a three-inning Section 1-AA game.
Nick Ricco added two doubles and a single for Carmichaels (1-0, 2-0).
Hunter Assad took the loss for California (0-1, 0-2).
Waynesburg Central 5, Southmoreland 1 — Lincoln Pack broke up a scoreless game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth and the Raiders went on to defeat visiting Southmoreland in a Section 4-AAA game.
Alex Van Sickle, who also doubled, scored on Pack’s key hit and Justin Stephenson’s run-scoring single made it 2-0.
Waynesburg increased its lead to 5-0 in the sixth with a three-run rally sparked by Mason Switalski’s two-run single.
Winning pitcher Tyler Groves pitched six scoreless innings before tiring in the seventh and left the mound one out short of a complete game. He allowed one runs and struck out eight.
Losing pitcher Anthony Govern struck out 10 in five innings.
West Greene 13, Mapletown 0 — Hunter Hamilton homered and doubled and Dalton Lucey pitched a three-hit shutout as the Pioneers blanked host Mapletown (0-1, 1-1) in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
West Greene scored once in the first inning, Hamilton hit a two-run homer in the third and the Pioneers closed out the game on the 10-run mercy rule with five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Lucey struck out seven and walked none.
Casey Miller, Johnny Lampe, Morgan Kiger and Ian Van Dyne each had a double in West Greene’s 13-hit attack and Corey Wise blasted a triple.
Losing pitcher AJ Vanata struck out three and walked two in four-plus innings.
Softball
West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Lexi Six knocked in four runs with a two-run homer and a double as West Greene pounded host Jefferson-Morgan in a three-inning Section 2-A game.
Katie Lampe drove in three runs with two hits and Kiley Meek also had three RBIs for the Lady Pioneers (1-0, 1-3). London Whipkey added three hits, including two doubles, Olivia Kiger singled twice, BreAnn Jackson had one hit and two RBIs and Payton Gilbert and Taylor Karvan each knocked in a run for West Greene.
Meek earned the win with four strikeouts and three walks.
Jazmine Demaske had two of the Lady Rockets’ three hits with a stolen base and a run. Brooklynne Snyder took the loss for J-M (0-1, 0-1).
Waynesburg Central 6, Brownsville 0 — Kendall Lemley fired a three-hit shutout and smacked a double and a single as the Lady Raiders topped host Brownsville in a Section 3-AAA game.
Lemley struck out six and walked none.
Waynesburg also got a triple and a single from Kylee Goodman and a double from Lily Rush.
Kendra Franks took the loss for the Lady Falcons (0-1, 0-1).
Mapletown 19, Avella 3 — Taylor Dusenberry drilled a pair of doubles and knocked in four runs as the Lady Maples hammered visiting Avella in a four-inning Section 2-A game.
Mapletown (1-0, 2-0) took advantage of 19 walks by Lady Eagles pitchers.
Winning pitcher Devan Clark started with Macee Cree finishing up in the circle.
Katie Dryer tripled for Avella (0-1, 0-2) and Reilly Ullom doubled.
Carmichaels 9, Washington 2 — Ali Jacobs drove in three runs with a double and a single as Carmichaels rode a big third-inning to a Section 3-AA victory over host Washington.
Winning pitcher Allie Miller struggled with her control, walking seven, but allowed just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in going the distance for the Lady Mikes (2-0, 4-1).
Miller got all the support she would need in the third inning when Carmichaels exploded for seven runs against losing pitcher Mackenzie Patterson.
Karissa Rohrer doubled and singled, Sophia Zalar had two hits, an RBI and two runs and Grace Brown contributed two RBIs, a hit and a run for the Lady Mikes.
Carmichaels also got two hits from Kendall Ellsworth, a double from Kaitlyn Waggett and a single and RBI from Grace Plavi.
Amari Oakley had two hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, for the Lady Prexies (0-2, 0-3).
