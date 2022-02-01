Chase Henkins scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Waynesburg Central to a key 49-46 victory at Charleroi in Section 4-AAA boys basketball action last Friday night.
The win pushed the Raiders (4-5, 8-9) percentage points ahead of the Cougars (3-4, 11-5) into fourth place in the section.
Charleroi led 16-7 after the first quarter, but the Raiders surged to a 27-19 halftime lead.
Charleroi cut the deficit to 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Waynesburg 17-13 over the final eight minutes but the Raiders held on for the win.
Jacob Mason scored nine points and pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds for Waynesburg (4-5, 8-9). Dawson Fowler also scored nine points.
Will Wagner led the Cougars with 19 points. Jake Caruso added 16.
Monessen 59, Jefferson-Morgan 42 -- The Greyhounds rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Rockets.
Monessen (6-0, 12-4) led 20-11 after the first quarter, but Jefferson-Morgan cut the gap to 29-28 at halftime.
The Rockets (3-3, 7-6) pulled into a 34-33 lead after three quarters. Monessen outscored the visitors in the fourth quarter, 16-8, for the victory.
Lorenzo Gardner (21), Jaisen Blackman (16), and Kody Kuhns (12) all scored in double figures for Monessen.
Tajhere Jacobs scored a game-high 19 points for Jefferson-Morgan. Colt Fowler added 11.
Monday, Jan. 31
Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 20 -- Chloe Pordash dropped in 27 points and Cate Clarke had 12 as the first-place Lady Eagles (7-0, 15-1) knocked off the host Lady Mikes in a Section 2-AA girls basketball game.
Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels (1-5, 4-10) with 13 points.
Avella 62, Jefferson-Morgan 25 -- Katie Dryer scored a game-high 26 points as the Lady Eagles flew past the visiting Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Mariah Stritzinger added 10 points for Avella (4-3, 9-7).
Savanah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-6, 1-15) with 12 points and Kayla Larkin followed with 11.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Carmichaels 70, Bentworth 58 -- Chris Barrish, Drake Long and Tyler Richmond combined for 54 points to lead the second-place Carmichaels to a Section 4-AA boys basketball victory over visiting Bentworth.
The win kept the Mikes (5-1, 11-3) one game behind first-place Monessen.
Barrish scored 25 points, Long finished with 16 and Richmond added 13.
Carmichaels (5-1, 11-3) led 24-14, 42-27 and 61-45 at the quarter breaks.
Landon Urcho finished with a game-high 29 points for the Bearcats (1-5, 5-10).
Rifle
Waynesburg Central 797-50x, Avella 207-7x — The Raiders earned a non-section win against the Eagles in a match shot remotely because of COVID issues at Avella. The match was originally scheduled for Jan. 18.
Taylor Burnfield (100-6x), Riley Reese (100-8x), RJ Wolen (100-7x), Bradon Wilson (100-8x), and Logan Crouse (100-6x) were all perfect for the Raiders. Talia Tuttle (99-6x), Hannah Heldreth (99-5x), and Taylor Wasson (99-4x) also counted in the final tally.
Men’s basketball
Franciscan 84, Waynesburg 74 — The Yellow Jackets lost a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road game to the Barons.
Franciscan (3-6, 5-10) led 40-34 at halftime. Waynesburg cut the gap to 59-56 with about 11 minutes left in the game.
Matt Popeck and Nijon Kirman shared team-scoring honors for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 11-7) with 23 points apiece. Both players finished with double-doubles with Popeck grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds and Kirkman pulling down 11.
Women’s basketball
Waynesburg 68, Franciscan 48 — The Yellow Jackets rolled to a PAC road victory over the Barons.
Waynesburg (3-8, 3-14) led 37-20 at halftime and 56-31 after three quarters.
Brooke Fuller led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 16 points. Leighton Croft scored 12 off the bench and Marley Wolf finished with 11 points.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Waynesburg Central 42, Charleroi 34 — The Lady Raiders knocked off the visiting Lady Cougars to stay even with South Park atop the Section 2-AAA girls basketball standings.
Kaley Rohanna scored 13 points to lead the way for Waynesburg (8-1, 12-3) which also got a big game from Nina Sarra with 12 points. Clara Paige Miller and Addison Blair added seven and six points, respectively.
The game was tied, 4-4, after one period but Waynesburg took control with an 11-2 edge in the second to go up 15-6 and extended its lead to 34-21 by the end of the third.
Charleroi (3-4, 9-8) tried to battle back in the fourth but fell eight points short.
McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones each scored 16 points to account for all but two of the Lady Cougars’ scoring.
California 62, Carmichaels 43 — California withstood a 34-point effort by Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar to earn a Section 2-AA home victory.
The third-place Lady Trojans (4-2, 9-7) were paced by Kendelle Weston’s 24 points. Samantha Smichnick followed with 16 points and Rakiyah Porter chipped in with 11 points.
The game was deadlocked at 12 after one quarter but California outscored Carmichaels (1-4, 4-9) 19-8 in the second and pulled away from there.
Mapletown 64, Avella 48 — Taylor Dusenberry turned in another outstanding performance with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Lady Maples picked up a key Section 2-A win over visiting Avella.
Krista Wilson contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Mapletown (3-3, 8-7) which is now tied with the Lady Eagles (3-3, 8-7) for third place. Isabella Garnek added 11 points and 11 boards, and Sydney Byrne also had 11 points.
Mapletown led 19-13 after one quarter and 38-20 at halftime but Avella fought back to within 47-37 by the end of the third quarter before the hosts pulled away down the stretch.
Katie Dryer scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Eagles and Hannah Brownlee chipped in with 10 points.
West Greene 63, Geibel Catholic 15 — Lexi Six scored a career-high 17 points as the Lady Pioneers cruised to a Section 2-A win over visiting Geibel Catholic.
Anna Durbin, who made three 3-pointers, and Brooke Barner tallied 13 points apiece for West Greene (6-0, 14-3).
Alex Campbell had seven points for the Lady Gators (0-6, 2-13).
Monessen 78, Jefferson-Morgan 22 — The second-place Lady Greyhounds raced past host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game for their eighth win in their last nine games.
Mercedes Majors rang up a game-high 18 points for Monessen (5-1, 12-4) which also got 17 points from Hailey Johnson and 10 points from Sidney Campbell.
Savannah Clark led the Lady Rockets (1-5, 1-14) as usual with 12 points.
Rifle
McGuffey 793-55x, Waynesburg Central 793-42x — The Raiders lost the tiebreaker for a Section 1 road defeat to the Highlanders.
Savannah Cumberledge led the Raiders with 100-7x. Talia Tuttle (100-6x) and Taylor Wasson (100-3x) were also perfect.
Riley Reese (99-2x), Taylor Burnfield (99-7x), Braden Wilson (98-5x), RJ Wolen (98-6x), and Hannah Heldreth (99-6x) rounded out the scoring for Waynesburg.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Waynesburg Central 37, Canon-McMillan 24 – Rocco Welsh, Brody Evans and Eli Makel turned the Section 4-AAA wrestling championship bout around with their point-run giving the Raiders a 32-12 advantage.
Welsh recorded a technical fall, Evans won by decision and Makel won by fall for a 14-0 run.
Mac Church won by fall at 132 pounds for the Raiders (14-0). Colton Stoneking scored a technical fall at 138 pounds, and Zander Phaturos (126) and Nate Jones (145) won decisions.
Waynesburg defeated Bethel park in the semifinals, 62-12.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 37 — Mike Stewart, Drake Long and Chris Barrish combined for 51 points to lead the Mikes to a non-section win over the visiting Commodores.
Stewart scored a game-high 19 points. Long finished with 18 points and Barrish added 14.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (0-15) with 12 points.
McGuffey 38, Jefferson-Morgan 35 — The visiting Highlanders rallied in the second quarter for a non-section win at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Rockets (7-5) led 14-9 after the first quarter, but McGuffey rallied for an 18-16 halftime lead.
McGuffey (5-9) led 29-25 after three quarters. Jefferson-Morgan carried the fourth quarter, 10-9.
The Rockets’ Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 14 points.
Maddix Ganster and Jantzen Durbin both scored nine points for McGuffey.
Bentworth 48, Mapletown 30 — The Bearcats outscored the visiting Maples in the second quarter, 19-3, on their way to a non-section lead.
Bentworth led 23-6 at halftime and 32-18 after three quarters.
Ayden Bochter paced Bentworth with a game-high 25 points. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown with 14 points.
McGuffey 60, Jefferson-Morgan 23 — McGuffey had four players in double digits for a non-section win against the Lady Rockets.
Taylor Schumacher (17), Claire Redd (12), Gia Bloom (11), and Rainey Szygenda (10) were in double figures for McGuffey (7-9).
Jefferson-Morgan slips to 1-13.
Rifle
Waynesburg 793-46x, West Greene 790-46x — The Raiders’ Riley Reese and Logan Crouse shared medalist honors with 100-8x in a Section 1 victory against rival West Greene.
Waynesburg’s Taylor Burnfield was also perfect with 100-7x. Larkyn Grimes (98-4x), Hannah Heldreth (99-5x), RJ Wolen (99-2x), Braden Wilson (99-6x), and Talia Tuttle (98-6x) also counted in the Raiders’ final total. Taylor Wasson (96-3x) and Savannah Cumberledge (98-4x) were not used in the final score.
Gavin Tuason was the top scorer for the Pioneers with 100-7x. Tyler Yeager was also on target with 100-4x. Owen Hughes (98-6x), Allexis Berdine (99-9x), Piper Whitlatch (99-5x), Emma Crouse (99-5x), Brooke Berdine (98-5x), and Kameron Tedrow (97-5x) counted in the Pioneers’ final score. Payton Galbert’s 96-4x and Emily Wise’s 95-2x were not used.
Women’s basketball
Waynesburg 60, Saint Vincent 59 — The Yellow Jackets held off a Saint Vincent rally for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory.
Waynesburg improves to 2-14 in the conference and 2-14 overall. The Lady Bearcats go to 3-9 in the PAC and 2-6 overall.
Brooke Fuller scored the game-winning basket with 26 seconds remaining in the game and then blocked two shots to protect the lead.
Avery Robinson and Madisen Dayton shared team-scoring honors for Waynesburg with 16 points apiece. Fuller finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
The Yellow Jackets’ Anika Dansby grabbed 11 rebounds and Kacey Kastroll pulled down 10.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 60, Saint Vincent 43 — The Yellow Jackets swept the PAC series with a victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Waynesburg (7-3, 11-6) led 37-28 at halftime.
Matt Popeck led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers. Jansen Knotts had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Brentwood 57, Waynesburg Central 51 — The Spartans outscored the Raiders in the middle two quarters, 30-24, for the difference in the Section 4-AAA boys basketball victory.
The teams were even in the first and fourth quarters, 27-27.
Dawson Fowler led Waynesburg (3-5, 7-9) with 20 points. Chase Henkins scored 14 and Jacob Mason added 12.
Carter Betz scored a game-high 21 points for Brentwood (6-2, 11-5). Nathan Ziegler added 10.
Geibel Catholic 74, Mapletown 36 — The visiting Gators rolled to a Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
Geibel (4-1, 11-4) pulled away in the second quarter for a 36-18 halftime advantage.
Jaydis Kennedy led the way for the Gators with 25 points. Tre White added 20.
Landan Stevenson scored 14 points for the Maples (3-2, 7-4).
Rifle
Waynesburg 797-55x, Bethel Park 794-47x — The Raiders returned home from Bethel Park with a non-section road victory.
Taylor Burnfield was Waynesburg’s top shot with 100-8x. Braden Wilson (100-5x), Hannah Heldreth (100-3x), Logan Crouse (100-7x), and Talia Tuttle (100-6x) were also perfect for the Raiders.
Riley Reese (99-6x), Savannah Cumberledge (99-8x), and RJ Wolen (99-8x) rounded out the scoring for Waynesburg. Larkyn Grimes (98-4x) and Taylor Wasson (98-5x) did not count in the final score.
Bethel Park’s John Hatten was medalist with 100-9x.
