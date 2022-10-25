Waynesburg Central celebrated senior night by foiling Brownsville’s quest for an undefeated regular season with a 3-1 win in Section 3-AA girls volleyball action on Oct. 10.
The Lady Falcons had already clinched the section title. Both teams qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.
Brownsville heads into the postseason with a 15-1 section mark and an 18-1 overall record.
Sarah Stephenson led the way for the Lady Raiders with 17 kills and nine aces.
Waynesburg won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-15 before Brownsville pulled to within 2-1 by taking the third set, 25-21. The Lady Raiders put the match away with a 25-15 edge in the fourth set.
Waynesburg finished in fourth place with an 11-5 section record.
Carmichaels 3, Avella 0 — Kendall Ellsworth had 22 assists, 17 service points, three aces and five digs in the Lady Mikes’ sweep at Avella in a Section 2-A match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-11, 25-23 and 25-9.
The Lady Mikes (9-5) wound up third in Section 2-A and will head to the postseason.
Beth Cree contributed five kills, two aces and one block, and Carlee Roberts chipped in with eight digs and two aces for Carmichaels, which also got six kills from Ani Cree, five kills and one block from Mikayla Andrews, 13 service points from Camryn Anderson and one block from Sophia Zalar.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Waynesburg Central 3, Trinity 0 — Ashlyn Basinger had a hand in all three goals as the playoff-bound Lady Raiders wrapped up the regular season with a non-section shutout of the visiting Lady Hillers in girls volleyball action.
Basinger scored two goals and added an assist for Waynesburg which enters the postseason with a 14-3 overall record.
The Lady Raiders also got an assist from Ella Miller. Goalkeeper Peyton Cowell recorded the shutout.
Trinity ends its season with a 1-15-1 mark.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Lohr finishes 39th in state -- Carmichaels' Liam Lohr shot a 163 (82-81) at the PIAA Individual Boys Golf Championships at Penn State University.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, West Greene 1 — The Lady Pioneers won the first set, 25-16, and Mapletown responded by taking the next three sets for a Section 2-A victory.
The Lady Maples (12-1, 15-1) rallied to victory by the scores, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.
Mapletown’s Krista Wilson (28 kills, 16 digs), Ella Menear (14 kills, 18 digs), and Bailey Rafferty (41 assists, 21 digs) all finished with double-doubles. Miranda Fox had three kills. Riley Peker finished with 11 digs. Alexis Perry had three service aces.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Rockets swept to a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Gators.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Alisa Long finished with 18 kills and eight blocks. Tessa Eggleston had 14 service points and three aces.
California 3, Carmichaels 2 — The Lady Trojans rallied from a set down for a Section 2-A road victory.
California won the first set, 26-24. The Lady Mikes (8-5) won the next two, 25-17, 28-26. The Lady Trojans came back to win the final two sets, 25-18 and 15-11, for the victory.
Rakiyah Porter (17 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces), Azzy Colditz (18 assists, 4 digs, 5 aces), Ava Bojtos (10 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces), Brook Bella (5 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 2 assists), Nina Conte (5 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces), Raegan Gillen (5 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), and Mady Morton (4 blocks) all had solid performances for California.
Carmichaels’ Kendall Ellsworth nearly had a quadruple-double with 31 service points, 28 assists, 17 digs and nine aces. Carlee Roberts had a double-double with 24 digs and 16 service points. Beth Cree finished with 16 kills and Sophia Zalar had nine.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 6, Beth-Center 0 — The Raiders scored three goals in each half for a non-section victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Dominic George, Nate Jones and Ryon McCartney netted a goal each in the first half. Kaiden Wise, Nick Willard and McCartney scored in the second half.
The Raiders’ Nick Willard made six saves to preserve the shutout. Beth-Center’s Luke Amon had 26 saves.
