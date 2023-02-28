Waynesburg Central dropped to the WPIAL Class AAA girls basketball seventh-place consolation game with a 41-27 loss to OLSH at Keystone Oaks on Feb. 24.
Waynesburg (20-5) plays Mohawk Tuesday for the final berth into the PIAA playoffs.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-7) held Waynesburg to single digits in the first three quarters. The Lady Chargers held quarter leads of 7-2, 20-6 and 27-15.
Kaley Rohanna paced the Lady Raiders with 11 points. Peyton Cowell finished with eight points.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Kyleigh Nagy scored a game-high 14 points. Mia Grisafi added 13.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Union 64, West Greene 40 -- West Greene's run of WPIAL Class A girls basketball semifinal appearances came to an end with a loss to top-seeded Union.
Union scored all the points it needed in the first quarter as the Lady Scots ran out to a 27-11 lead. The advantage grew to 44-15 at halftime. Union outscored the Lady Pioneers in the second half, 20-5.
West Greene’s Lexie Six and Marissa Tharp both scored seven points.
Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer (22), Kelly Cleaver (14), and Zoe Lepri (10) combined for 46 points.
Women’s track & field
PAC Indoor Championships — Waynesburg’s Katherine Henderson was named the PAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Year for the second-straight season after a record-breaking performance in the conference indoor championship.
Henderson won the gold medal in the long jump with her record leap of 18-3¼. She won bronze in the high jump (4-11¾) and triple jump (33-11¼).
Henderson also placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.57 seconds.
Becca Dolce won silver in the weight throw (45-1).
Men’s track & Field
PAC Indoor Championships — Isaiah Mathews had a solid performance for Waynesburg in the conference indoor championship at Youngstown State.
Mathews won the 60-meter dash in 6.97 seconds and placed third in the 200 with a time of 22.37 seconds.
Teammate Kai Herbert finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.90 seconds. Andrew Kasper was eighth in the 5,000 in 16:02.80.
The Yellow Jackets’ Adam Helbling was sixth in the triple jump (39-6¾) and eighth in the long jump (20-6¼). Yough graduate Andrew Kemerer was fourth in the triple jump (40-4¾).
Garrett Hillard placed fifth in the weight throw with a top effort of 43-11¼.
Friday, Feb. 17
Aquinas Academy 61, Jefferson-Morgan 40 -- Vinnie Cugini, the WPIAL’s all-time leading scorer, finished with a game-high 33 points to lead Aquinas Academy to victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class A boys basketball playoffs last Friday against Jefferson-Morgan at Peters Township.
The Crusaders held quarter leads of 21-6, 34-16 and 46-34.
John Woodward led the Rockets (12-11) with 12 points. Preston Woods also hit double figures with 11 points.
Josh Schlemmer and Jake Guillen both scored 10 points for the Crusaders.
