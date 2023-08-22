McGuffey picked up a key Section 3-AA road victory with a tight 192-196 win over Waynesburg Central in boys golf action at Rohanna’s Golf Course on Monday.
Chase Phillips was the low man for the Raiders (1-1, 2-1) with 34. Braden Benke shot 36 and Joe Kirsch finished with 41.
Logan Crowe was the medalist for the Highlanders (3-0, 3-0) with 35. Brody Wagner (36), Devan Wilson (39), and Joel Sovich (40) also contributed to the win.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Jefferson-Morgan 229, Bentworth 241 — The Bearcats’ Ross Skerbetz was medalist on his home course, but the Rockets returned home with the Section 3-AA boys golf victory.
Brock Bayles was the low scorer for Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 2-1) with 6-over 41. Uriah Teasdale finished with 42. Clay Wilson (44), Brayden Ellsworth (50), and Jaxon Silbaugh (52) closed out the scoring. Jack Shaffer’s 60 was not used.
Skerbetz fired a 38 for Bentworth (0-3, 0-3). Trent Wolpink shot 48. Blake Reed and Sam Wade both finished with 51. Colton Baldauf finished out the scoring with 53. Craig McDonald’s 60 wasn’t used.
Carmichaels 193, Beth-Center 242 — Liam Lohr and Mason Lapana shared medalist honors to lead the Mikes to a Section 3-AA road victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Lohr and Lapana both shot 2-over 37. Dustin Hastings and Dom Colarusso both carded 38 for Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0). Patrick Holaren’s 43 rounded out the scoring. Zachary Murphy’s 50 did not count.
Luke Amon was the low score for the Bulldogs (0-3, 1-3) with 7-over 42. Parker Amos and Karson Keys both finished with 46. Sonya Peterson (51) and Nick Wrenshaw (57) rounded out the scoring. Josh Murr’s 71 was not used.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Carmichaels 198, Brownsville 224 — The Mikes opened Section 3-AA boys golf play with a solid team effort against the Falcons at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso both shot 1-over 38 for Carmichaels (1-0, 1-0). Mason Lapana and Dustin Hastings both carded 40, and Patrick Holaren’s 42 closed the scoring. Zachary Murphy’s 45 was not used.
The Falcons’ Daniel Sethman was medalist with a 1-under 36. Matthew Sethman finished with 39. Trent Wible shot 47, and Ben Vojacek and Rylan Johnson both had 51 to close out the scoring for Brownsville (1-1, 1-1). Ava Roland’s 61 did not count.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Brownsville 235, Jefferson-Morgan 239 — The Sethman brothers led the Brownsville boys golf team to a home victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels Golf Club in the Section 8-AA opener for both teams.
Daniel Sethman was the medalist with an even-par 37. Matthew Sethman was close behind with 39.
Ben Vojacek shot a 50 and Rylan Thompson finished with 53. Trent Wible closed the scoring with 56. Ava Roland’s 62 was not used.
Uriah Teasdale was the low man for the Rockets with a 4-over 41. Clay Wilson (47), Brock Bayles (48), Brayden Ellsworth (51), and Dayten Marion (52) also counted in the final score. Jack Shaffer’s 60 did not count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.