Waynesburg Central moved ahead of Mount Pleasant into second place in Section 3-AAA with an 11-10 win over the Lady Vikings in girls softball action Saturday.
Erin Fitch had three hits and two RBIs and Meghan Braun hit a home run for the Lady Raiders (3-1, 6-2) who trail only first-place Southmoreland (3-0) in the standings.
Kylee Goodman knocked in three runs with a pair of hits for Waynesburg, which scored six times in the sixth inning.
Mary Smithnosky had three hits, including a home run, two RBIs and four runs for Mount Pleasant (2-1, 7-2), which also got a 4-for-4 performance out of Courtney Poulich.
Track & Field
Shriver sets record at TSTCA Invitational -- Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver cleared the bar at 12 feet, nine inches to take home the gold medal in the pole vault at the TSTCA Invitational at held West Mifflin. The mark was a meet record and matched Shriver’s personal best.
The defending WPIAL pole vault champion then had the bar set at 13-1, which would have given her the district record if cleared, but missed on three attempts.
Waynesburg’s Claire Paige Miller (4, shot put, 30-3; 8, discus, 83-4), Reagan Carlson (7, javelin, 88-8), and Madelyn Simpson (5, shot put, 30-3) also made the awards podium.
Friday, April 16
Waynesburg Central 137, Bentworth 11; Waynesburg Central 103, California 47 — The Raiders swept past the Bearcats and Trojans for a sweep of a Section 6-AA home triangular boys track & field meet.
Waynesburg won every event against the Bearcats except for Nathan Menzer’s first-place finish in the shot put.
The 3,200 relay (10:16.80), 400 relay (47.59), 1,600 relay (4:03.04), Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 18.96), Andrew Layton (100, 12.33; pole vault, 10-0), Gabe McConville (1,600, 5:10.58), Aiden Pell (400, 57.45), Anthony Kutcher (300 intermediate hurdles, 47.59), Tyler McIe (high jump, 5-4), and Jacob Mason (discus, 86-2) all had first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
Kolby Kent (800, 2:17.20), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 39-5), and Nathan O’Savage (long jump, 17-5; triple jump, 37-3½) finished first for the Trojans.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 122, Bentworth 22; Waynesburg Central 95, California 55 — The Lady Raiders had another impressive showing, sweeping past the Lady Bearcats and Lady Trojans in a Section 6-AA triangular.
Waynesburg’s 3,200 relay (16:42.98), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 13.39; 400, 1:04.28; 200, 28.10; long jump, 16-2), 400 relay (55.22), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:46.80; triple jump, 29-7), 1,600 relay (4:52.76), Emily Mahle (high jump, 4-4), Taylor Shriver (pole vault, 10-0), and Claire Paige Miller (shot put, 30-6) had overall first-place finishes.
California’s Makayla Boda (100 high hurdles, 16.79; 300 intermediate hurdles, 48.29), and Ana Georgagis (1,600, 5:56.27; 3,200, 13:20.41) defeated the field.
Bentworth’s Meghan Tennant finished first overall in the discus (90-9) and javelin (88-8).
Softball
West Greene 11, Monessen 1 — The Lady Greyhounds scored first in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Pioneers scored the next 11 runs for a Section 2-A home victory.
West Greene (3-0, 7-1) pulled away with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Kiley Meek allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out eight for the win. She also had a strong day at the plate with two doubles and three RBI.
London Whipkey had a double and drove in two runs. Katie Lampe drove in two runs and scored three times. BreAnn Jackson was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Anna Durbin finished with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI.
Mapletown 12, Avella 1 — The Lady Maples pounded out 13 hits for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Taylor Dusenberry, Hannah Hartley and winning pitcher Madi Blaker all had a double and single for Mapletown (2-1, 3-2). Blaker drove in three runs and Hartley had two RBI. Kileigh Smith also doubled in the win.
Devan Clark had a triple, single and two RBI. Blaker allowed three hits, walked none and struck out five.
Losing pitcher Reilly Ullom legged out a triple for Avella (0-1, 0-3).
Thursday, April 15
Carmichaels 10, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Drake Long drove in three runs with a home run and a single and pitched a one-hit shutout as unbeaten Carmichaels cruised past visiting Waynesburg Central in a six-inning, non-section baseball game.
Long, who also singled and scored twice, walked two and struck out five.
Gavin Pratt also homered and knocked in three runs for the Mikes (5-0).
Carmichaels scored four runs in the second inning of losing pitcher Ross Jones then ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jacob Fordyce had two hits and an RBI for the Mikes, Nick Ricco doubled and Jason McAfee also drove in a run.
The Raiders’ (2-4) only hit was a single by Logan Higgins.
Softball
Southmoreland 14, Waynesburg Central 5 -- Kaylee Doppleheuer had four RBIs and hit one of five Southmoreland home runs as the unbeaten and first-place Lady Scotties defeated host Waynesburg Central in a Section 3-AAA clash.
Jess Mathey, Brynn Charnesky, Ellie Pawlikowsky and Amarah McCutcheon also homered for Southmoreland (3-0, 7-0). Doppleheuer added a double.
Hannah Wood homered for the Lady Raiders (2-1, 5-2) who had won five in a row, including three at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee last weekend. Waynesburg also got three this apiece from Erin Fitch and Lily Rush.
Wednesday, April 14
Waynesburg Central 11, South Allegheny 5 — Ehralyn Eisiminger had the hot bat for the Lady Raiders, with four hits and six RBI, to lead Waynesburg to a Section 3-AA softball win over the visiting Lady Gladiators.
Eisiminger belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning. She also had a pair of doubles and a single.
Lily Rush and Brooke Coss both hit two-run home runs in the first inning for the Lady Raiders (2-0, 5-1).
Meghan Braun went four innings to earn the win, allowing two walks with one strikeout.
Kennedy Pikula just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple, and scored four runs for South Allegheny (0-2, 3-3).
Frazier 2, Carmichaels 1 — The Lady Commodores scored both runs in the top of the third inning and Nicole Palmer made the slim lead stand for a Section 2-AA win at Carmichaels.
Madison Bednar and Victoria Washinski drove in the runs for Frazier (3-0, 5-3).
Bednar finished with a triple and single, with Jensyn Hartman, Washinski and Rylee Evans adding singles to account for the Lady Commodores’ hits.
Madison Ellsworth had half of the Lady Mikes’ hits with a double and single. Kendall Ellsworth and Mia Ranieri singled for the other two hits by Carmichaels (2-1, 4-4).
Palmer struck out 10 and walked one for the win. The Lady Mikes’ Emma Holaren struck out eight and walked four.
Mapletown 5, Monessen 1 — Devan Clarked drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the top of the third inning as the Lady Maples won on the road at Monessen in Section 2-A action.
Mapletown (1-1, 2-2) added single runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings.
Macee Cree allowed three hits, walked one and struck out seven for the win.
Losing pitcher Hannah Yorty hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Lady Greyhounds (0-2, 0-5).
West Greene 4, Greensburg C.C. 1 — Kiley Meek scattered seven hits and struck out eight as the Lady Pioneers returned home with a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Centurions.
West Greene (2-0, 6-1) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and one each in the second and third innings.
London Whipkey had a double, single and RBI for the Lady Pioneers. Olivia Kiger had a pair of hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Lexi Six finished with a pair of singles.
Greensburg C.C. (0-2, 2-3) scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Grace Kindel finished with four hits and drove in the only run.
Emma Henry took the loss and finished with two singles.
Tuesday, April 13
Waynesburg Central 9, Charleroi 8 — Lincoln Pack hit a two-run homer, scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning in the bottom of the eighth as host Waynesburg Central rallied for a Section 4-AAA baseball walk-off win over Charleroi.
Waynesburg trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh when Pack reached on an error, went to second after a hit batter, took third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch to tie it and force extra innings.
The Cougars went up 8-6 with two runs in the top of the eighth off of Tyler Switalski. Joe Campbell singled, went to second on a ground out, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Ben Shields reached on an infield error. Shields went to second after a hit batter and scored on Ethan Hadsell’s single.
The Raiders (2-2, 2-3) got consecutive one-out singles from Braden Benke, Kohl Kindervater and Trent Zupper to load the bases against losing pitcher Shields in the bottom of the eighth. Pack hit a grounder to bring in Benke, and Kindervater also scored when the ball was thrown away for an error to tie it at 8-8 with Zupper advancing to third and Pack to second.
Campbell relieved Shields, who hit the 100-pitch count, and intentionally walked Tyler Switalski to load the bases with one out, and Matt Ankrom hit into a force out at home. Logan Higgins followed with an infield grounder that resulted in a throwing error, allowing Pack to come home with the winning run.
Switalski allowed two unearned runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief and was credited with the win. Starting pitcher Kendrick Wesley surrendered three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Pack had four RBIs and scored four runs. Ankrom, Switalski and Zupper each had two hits.
Burgettstown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — John Baronick pitched five shutout innings and Nathan Klodowski hit an RBI double to give Burgettstown (3-2) a non-section victory over host Jefferson-Morgan (4-3).
Baronick struck out seven and walk four. The only hits he allowed were back-to-back singles to Owen Maddich and Liam Ankrom in the second inning.
Losing pitcher Bryce Bedilion struck out two and walked five in 5 1/3 innings.
West Greene 14, Bishop Canevin 1 — Brayden Mooney drove in three runs with a double and two singles as West Greene pummeled host Bishop Canevin in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
Kaden Shields also had three hits, Hunter Hamilson smacked a pair of doubles, Ian Van Dyne tripled and winning pitcher Corey Wise doubled for the Pioneers (3-1, 4-1).
Justin Gyms doubled for the Crusaders (1-3, 1-4). Luke Andruscik suffered the loss.
Softball
West Greene 8, Fort Cherry 2 — Kiley Meek pitched a five-hitter and went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI as the Lady Pioneers triumphed over host Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
Taylor Karvan also was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Jersey Wise tripled, singled and knocked in a run, and Lexi Six had two hits for West Greene (5-1). Olivia Kiger and Katie Lampe also had RBIs.
Meek struck out eight and walked three.
Adryanna Herbst took the loss for the Lady Rangers (3-2) who got two hits from Macey Roble.
Monday, April 12
Carmichaels 12, Charleroi 2 — Carmichaels closed with seven run in the top of the seventh inning and the Lady Mikes returned home from Charleroi with a victory in Section 3-AA softball action.
The game was tied at 1-1 through four innings when the Lady Mikes (2-0, 4-3) regained the lead with four runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Lady Cougars (1-2, 2-5) added a run in their last at-bat.
Carlee Roberts led Carmichaels with a double, single and three runs scored. Sophia Zalar finished with three hits, two runs and an RBI. Mia Ranieri drove in a pair of runs, and Grace Brown had a pair of singles, an RBI and scored a run.
Emma Holaren allowed one earned run on five hits and six walks, striking out 11.
Riley Jones had a triple, single and RBI for Charleroi. Jocelyn Polonoli added a double.
Kylie Quigley allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits and five walks. She struck out eight.
Baseball
Waynesburg Central 8, Charleroi 5 — The visiting Raiders scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a Section 4-AAA road victory over the Cougars.
Charleroi (1-2, 1-3) led 3-2 after three innings, but Waynesburg Central countered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Charleroi tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and regained the lead with a solo run in the bottom of the fifth.
Logan Higgins picked up the win for the Raiders (1-2, 1-3) and Lincoln Pack earned the save.
Ross Jones and Matt Ankrom both drove in two runs for Waynesburg. Pack had three doubles and an RBI.
Usher took the loss and finished with two singles. Ethan Hadsell had a pair of singles and an RBI. Tyler O’Neill added two RBI.
