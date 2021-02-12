Propel Montour held off host West Greene, 52-45, in a Section 2-A boys basketball battle on Saturday.
Propel Montour (1-5, 1-7) jumped out to an 11-4 advantage in the first quarter before the Pioneers (1-5, 1-7) fought back to within 18-16 by halftime.
The Crusaders widened their advantage to 32-24 by the end of the third quarter and hung on from there.
Cortae Sidberry led Propel Montour with 15 points and Tyler Travillion had 12.
West Greene was paced by Colin Brady with 14 points and Chase Blake added 13 points.
Friday, Jan. 5
Mapletown 58, West Greene 54 — Landan Stevenson led a balanced attack with 13 points as Mapletown held off host West Greene for a Section 2-A boys basketball victory.
Dom Compston followed Stevenson with 12 points and Cohen Stout added 11 for the surprising Maples (3-1, 4-1), who stand alone in second place.
Mapletown led 11-8 after the first quarter then out-scored West Greene 23-12 in the second to take a 34-20 halftime lead.
West Greene trailed by as many as 17 in the third quarter but rallied in the fourth and pulled within three, 57-54, on Caleb Rice’s fifth 3-pointer with 31 seconds left.
Mapletown’s Max Vanata made a free throw with 26 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game and the visitors held on from there.
Rice, who hit three 3-pointers in the fourth period, scored a game-high 17 points. Ian VanDyne had 13 points for the Pioneers before fouling out late in the game and Chase Blake added 10 points.
Washington 71, Waynesburg Central 41 — The Prexies extended a two-point lead after the first quarter to 17 at halftime on their way to a Section 4-AAA at Waynesburg.
Washington (6-1, 7-3) finished strong, outscoring the visitors in the fourth quarter, 20-8.
Trenton Zupper and Chase Henkins both scored 11 points for the Raiders (1-5, 2-10).
Tayshawn Levy led the Prexies with a game-high 22 points. Brandon Patterson scored 12 and Tavaiaire Vereen finished with 10.
Girls basketball
West Greene 36, Mapletown 5 — The Section 2-A game was called at halftime after the officials, Lady Maples coaching staff and West Greene’s athletic director mutually agreed the game was over.
Jersey Wise led the Lady Pioneers (5-0, 8-2) with 15 points. Morgan Williamson scored four points for Mapletown (2-2, 3-2).
Thursday, Jan. 4
Waynesburg Central 57, Washington 34 — Freshman Kaley Rohanna scored 22 points, including 14 from the free-throw line, as Waynesburg Central pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Washington in a foul-filled Section 2-AAA girls basketball clash.
The Lady Raiders (5-1, 7-2) and the Lady Hillers (2-3, 3-6) were tied 26-26 late in the third quarter before the Raiders ended the period on a 9-3 spurt that included a half-court buzzer-beater by Clara Paige Miller, who finished with 18 points.
Miller’s basket and foul problems for Wash High sparked Waynesburg to a 22-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter. Trinity lost one starter to injury and three others fouled out, which left the visitors with only three players on the court for the final 20 seconds.
Waynesburg made 21 of 34 free throws with Rohanna converting 14 of 16.
There were 45 fouls called in the game.
Kyla Woods led Washington in scoring with 15 points.
Josie Horne played a strong game on the boards for the Lady Raiders with 10 rebounds.
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Geibel Catholic 10 — Kayla Larkin scored a game-high 17 points as the Lady Rockets beat host Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A game.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-6, 2-9) also got 16 points from Ali Ostrich and 10 from Catt Diamond.
Amanda Hoffer led the Lady Gators (0-5, 0-6) with three points.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 82, Bentworth 40 — Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler combined for 51 points and Jefferson-Morgan’s offense erupted for a 42-point victory over visiting Bentworth in a Section 4-AA .
The surging Rockets (3-4, 5-6) have won four of their last five.
J-M led by only 18-15 after one quarter but stretched the gap to 39-23 at halftime and then scored 43 second-half points.
Jacobs was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points and Fowler was close behind with 25.
Landon Urcho also had a big game for the Bearcats (0-4, 1-7) with 20 points.
Rifle
McGuffey 798-55x, Waynesburg Central 797-55x; McGuffey 796-66x, Waynesburg Central 54x — The Highlanders won a pair of Section 1 virtual matches over the Raiders by the slimmest of margins.
McGuffey posted six 100 scores in Thursday’s match, to Waynesburg’s five for the final difference.
Hannah Heldreth and Grace Kalsey shared team scoring honors for the Raiders with 100-9x. Bryce Bedilion and Savannah Cumberledge both shot 100-7x, and Talia Tuttle finished with 100-6x. Zach Wilson finished with 99-7x. Riley Reese, Taylor Burnfield, Maddie Simpson and Taylor Wasson all shot 99-5x.
McGuffey’s Gracie Stagon was medalist with 100-9x. Dwight Logsdon (100-7x), Damien Dague (100-5x), Garrett Closser (100-7x), Rlley Dunn (100-8x), and Aidan Tau (100-6x) all finished with a 100 score.
The match Wednesday came down to the tiebreaker, with the Highlanders posting “66x” scores to the Raiders’ 54.
Burnfield and Stagon shared medalist honors with perfect scores of 100-10x.
Wasson (100-7x), Tuttle (100-6x), and Simpson (100-5x) all posted 100 scores. Wilson (97-7x), Bedilion (99-7x), Kalsey (99-6x), and Cumberledge (99-6x) also counted in the final score. Heldreth’s 97-6x and Reese’s 96-6x were not counted.
Logsdon, Tau and Dague all shot 100-9x for McGuffey, and Closser and Julia Stasko both posted 100-8x.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Waynesburg Central 796-48x, Trintity 794-59x — Trinity’s Jarrett Hatfield and Angelina Cecchine were perfect, but Waynesburg Central’s aim was just a bit truer for a non-section rifle match victory.
Hatfield and Cecchine shared medalist honors with 100-10x.
Talia Tuttle led the way for the Raiders with a score of 100-8x. Hannah Heldreth (100-7x), Grace Kalsey (100-6x), Maddie Simpson (100-4x), and Savannah Cumberledge (100-3x) also scored 100.
Taylor Burnfield (99-8x), Riley Reese (99-5x), and Zach Wilson (98-7x) closed out the scoring for Waynesburg. Bryce Bedilion (98-5x) and Taylor Wasson (98-5x) did not count in the final tally.
Girls basketball
West Greene 68, Mapletown 21 — The Lady Pioneers led 26-3 after the first quarter and 49-14 at halftime to cruise to a Section 2-A road victory at Mapletown.
Jersey Wise led West Greene (4-0, 7-2) with a game-high 20 points. Anna Durbin (13), Elizabeth Brudnock (12), and Katie Lampe (10) also finished in double figures.
Krista Wilson scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Maples (2-1, 3-1).
Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 24 — The Lady Eagles returned home from Jefferson-Morgan with a Section 2-A victory.
Avella improves to 3-2 in the section and 5-4 overall. The Lady Rockets slip to 1-6 in the section and 1-9 overall.
Boys basketball
Frazier 62, Carmichaels 53 — The Commodores had four players finish in double figures for a Section 4-AA road victory over the Mikes.
Frazier (4-1, 7-3) led 20-11, 31-24 and 45-37 at the quarter breaks.
Luke Santo and Colton Arison both scored 14 points to pace the Commodores. Owen Newcomer finished with 13 points and Noah Oldham added 12. Chase Hazelbaker pulled down 12 rebounds.
Mike Stewart scored a game-high 16 points for the Mikes (2-3, 5-4). Drake Long and Nate Swaney added 12 points each.
Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg Central 46 — The Raiders led 19-15 after the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime, but were unable to hold the lead for a non-section road loss to the Bucs.
Chartiers-Houston (4-8) held a 30-17 scoring advantage in the second half.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 21 points for Waynesburg (2-9). Jacob Mason added 12.
Lucas Myers paced the Bucs with 18 points. Ahlijhah Vaden added 16.
Women’s basketball
Grove City 67, Waynesburg 51 — The Wolverines outscored the visiting Yellow Jackets in the final quarter, 25-21, to hold on for a home victory in the Presidents Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Grove City led 14-10 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime. Waynesburg closed the gap to 42-30 after the third quarter.
Andrea Orlosky led Waynesburg with 18 points, including 6-for-6 from the foul line. Abigail Green had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Marley Wolf also scored 11 points.
Kat Goetz (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Allison Podkul (10 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Grove City. Jess Bown led with 14 points and Emma Vezzosi was also in double figures with 10 points. Nina Cano pulled down 10 rebounds.
Wrestling
Albert Gallatin 34, Jefferson-Morgan 24 — The teams took a break from section competition with the Colonials securing a non-section win over the visiting Rockets.
Albert Gallatin’s Landon Conroy secured an 11-2 major decision at 145 pounds over Adam McAnany. Tyler Frezzell followed at 152 pounds with a pin in 2:19.
The Colonials’ Richard Cartwright pinned James Larkin in 3:45 at 172 pounds, and Shawn Loring capped the match with a fall at 285 pounds over Mason Sisler in 1:30.
The Rockets’ Chase Frameli (132) and Grant Hathaway (138) won by decision. Hudson Guesman (120), Moriah Davis (126) and Brayland Sekura (215) received forfeits.
Alexander Simon (113) and Chase Theodori (160) received forfeits for Albert Gallatin.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22 — Bishop Canevin took over sole possession of first place in Section 2-A with a boys basketball victory at Mapletown.
The Crusaders (3-0, 6-3) stormed out to a 29-4 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Jaden Gales scored 16 points for Canevin. Shea Champine contributed 13 points and Kai Spears tacked on 10 points.
Landan Stevenson paced the Maples (2-1, 3-1) with 12 points.
