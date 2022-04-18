Corey Wise drove in two runs and pithed a complete game as West Greene defeated visiting Waynesburg Central, 8-2, in a non-section baseball game on April 14.
Hunter Hamilton had three hits, including a home run, for West Greene (4-3). Wise struck out six and walked none while scattering 10 hits.
Lincoln Pack and Alex Van Sickle each had a double for Waynesburg (3-3). Derek Turcheck took the loss.
California 10, Carmichaels 9 -- Jordan Kearns looped a two-out, two-strike, two-run single into right field to give host California a 10-9 walk-off win over visiting Carmichaels in a Section 1-AA baseball clash on Thursday.
The Trojans (1-2, 1-4) were winless entering the game while the Mikes (2-1, 3-1) were unbeaten.
The Trojans trailed 9-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh but took advantage of walks in the inning to Brody Todd, Fred Conard, Connor Vig and Hunter Assad around a pair of strikeouts with the last free pass forcing in a run to make it 9-8.
That set stage for Kearns who delivered his fourth hit of the game to go along with four RBIs.
Vig pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Addison Panepinto to earn the win. He struck out five and walked none. Assad had four hits and Conard contributed a double for the Trojans.
California held early leads of 2-0 and 4-1 before Carmichaels tied it with three runs in the top of the third. Both teams scored twice in the fourth before the Mikes went ahead 8-6 with two runs in the fifth. The Trojans plated one run in the bottom of the sixth and Carmichaels pushed a run across in the top of the seventh to set the state for the winning rally.
Losing pitcher Dylan Rohrer and Jacob Fordyce both doubled for the Mikes.
Monessen 11, Mapletown 1 — Jack Sacco tossed a five-hitter and had two hits and four RBIs as the Greyhounds defeated the host Maples in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
Sacco struck out five and walked none in throwing just 61 pitches.
RJ DiEugenio went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases and Kody Kuhns doubled twice for Monessen (2-2, 2-4).
Losing pitches Clay Menear allowed six earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts for Mapletown (0-4, 2-4).
High school softball
West Greene 9, Mapletown 0 — Katie Lampe had two hits, including a double, along with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs as the Lady Pioneers stayed perfect in Section 2-A play with a win over visiting Mapletown.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek struck out six and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. Macee Cree recorded the last five outs to complete the combined shutout.
London Whipkey had a double, single and an RBI, BreAnn Jackson knocked in two runs and Meek added a hit and an RBI for West Greene (4-0, 4-3) which also got two stolen bases and two runs from courtesy runner Marissa Tharp.
Hannah Hartley doubled for the Lady Maples (2-2, 3-2). Devan Clark was the losing pitcher.
Waynesburg Central 14, Mount Pleasant 11 -- Hannah Wood and Kylee Goodman both went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as Waynesburg Central outscored visiting Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAA softball game Thursday.
The Lady Raiders (2-0, 4-1) jumped out to a 4-0 before the Lady Vikings put up three runs in the top of the third. Waynesburg answered with five in the bottom of the inning and four in the fourth to go up 13-3.
Mount Pleasant (1-2, 2-5) battled back with a five-run rally in the top of the fifth to make it 13-8. Trailing 14-8 in the seventh, the Lady Vikings plated three more runs but fell short in their late comeback.
Morgan Stephenson smashed a two-run homer, a double and a single for the Lady Raiders, who also got a double and three RBIs from Paige Jones.
Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
The teams combined for 30 hits, 17 of those by Waynesburg.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 86, California 64 — The Lady Raiders rebounded from Tuesday’s close loss to Brownsville with a Section 6-AA road victory at California.
The 400 freestyle (55.28), 1,600 relay (4:48.8), Brenna Benke (100, 14.45; long jump, 13-9), Bre Clutter (400, 1:14.62), Jordan Dean (300 intermediate hurdles, 50.75), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:41.88), Kali Shriver (200, 31.38), and Emily Mahle (triple jump, 31-3; high jump, 4-8; pole vault, 8-0), and Clara Paige Miller (shot put, 30-6) all had first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
The 3,200 relay (12:34.2), Gianno Grillo (100 high hurdles, 17.01), Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 5:01.12; 3,200, 13:52.25), and Jordyn Cruse (javelin, 91-5; discus, 79-2) finished first for the Lady Trojans.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 75, California 74 — The Raiders returned home from California with a one-point Section 8-AA victory against the Trojans.
Waynesburg’s Dawson Fowler won three events, placing first in the long jump (19-6), triple jump (40-5), and javelin (134-2). Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.43), Drew Layton (100, 11:84; 200, 23.86; pole vault, 12-0), Ryon McCartney (400, 58.43), Noah Burris (discus, 85-7), and the 400 and 1,600 relays also had first-place finishes.
California won the 3,200 relay in 9:33.09. Colby Kent (1,600, 5:01.12; 800, 2:16.49), Ethan Fike (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.74), Chris Ross (high jump, 5-8), and Tanner Pierce (shot put, 43-10½) finished first for the Trojans.
Wednesday, April 13
Waynesburg Central 10, Charleroi 1 — Lincoln Pack tripled and had three RBIs as the Raiders knocked the Cougars from the ranks of the unbeaten in a Section 4-AAA game.
Mason Switalski was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jonathan Riley knocked in two runs for Waynesburg (2-2, 2-3). Tyler Groves was the winning pitcher.
Ben Shields took the loss for Charleroi (3-1, 5-1).
Carmichaels 14, Washington 2 — Jacob Fordyce led an 18-hit attack with two doubles and a single as the Mikes blasted host Washington in a Section 1-AA baseball game.
Liam Lohr had three RBIs and Tyler Richmond smacked a triple for Carmichaels (2-0, 3-0).
Winning pitcher Trenton Carter allowed one earned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings.
Michael Shallcross tripled and singled for the Prexies (1-1, 2-3). Iain Callan was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg CC 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0; Greensburg CC 5, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — The Centurions swept the visiting Rockets in Section 2-A action, including the completion of a suspended game.
Max Kallock and John Tropeano both doubled and John Wiegers was the winning pitcher for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-2, 2-3) in the first game. Wiegers threw a three-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts in going all seven innings.
Easton Hanko took the loss for Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 3-2).
Mike McCready picked up the win in relief in the second game for GCC.
Patrick Holaren was the losing pitcher.
Monessen 12, Mapletown 2 — Dante DeFelices had a double and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Greyhounds defeated host Mapletown in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
Jack Sacco also knocked in three runs for Monessen which snapped a 16-game losing streak.
The Greyhounds held a 3-2 lead after four innings before erupting for four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.
DeFelices gave up one earned run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in four innings. RJ DeIugenio finished up with two scoreless, hitless innings of relief, striking out four and walking none.
Kody Kuhns, Sacco and DiEugenio each had a double for the Greyhounds (1-2, 1-4).
Landdan Stevenson and Jeremiah Mick both doubled for the Maples (0-3, 2-3). AJ Vanata was the losing pitcher.
High school softball
Carmichaels 15, Beth-Center 5 -- Ali Jacobs knocked in four runs with a triple and a double as Carmichaels stayed perfect in Section 3-AA play with a six-inning win over visiting Beth-Center.
Kaitlyn Waggett smacked a triple and two singles with two RBIs and Sophia Zalar also pounded out three hits and scored three times for the Lady Mikes (3-0, 5-1).
Kendall Ellsworth doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Carlee Roberts contributed a double and two RBIs for Carmichaels.
Winning pitcher Allie Miller allowed two earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Alexis Snyder had two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs (1-3, 1-3) who also got two hits from Amber Strosnider and an RBI from Chloe Byrne. Gianna Peterson took the loss.
Beth-Center held a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the third when Carmichaels put together a six-run rally to go up 7-3.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled within 7-5 in the top of the fourth but the Lady Mikes countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, four in the fifth and one in the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Waynesburg Central 11, McGuffey 5 — Morgan Stephenson knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles as the Lady Raiders rode a big sixth inning to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Highlanders (0-2, 0-2).
Kylee Goodman and Emma Zehner both had two RBIs for Waynesburg (2-0, 4-1).
The Lady Raiders led 4-1 after four innings before McGuffey rallied with two runs in both the top of the fifth and sixth for a 5-4 advantage. Waynesburg responded with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on from there.
West Greene 16, Avella 6 — Six different players had multiple RBIs as the Lady Pioneers outslugged visiting Avella in a five-inning Section 2-A game played at Jefferson-Morgan.
London Whipkey had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs and Katie Lampe also drove in three runs with a double and a single for West Greene (3-0, 3-3).
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek homered, singled and knocked it two runs, Taylor Karvan doubled, singled and had two RBIs and Ann Durbin contributed a pair of hits for the Lady Pioneers who also got two RBIs each from BreAnn Jackson and Olivia Kiger.
Riley Ullom doubled for the Lady Eagles (0-2, 0-3). Hannah Bower was the losing pitcher.
Tuesday, April 12
West Greene 4, Bishop Canevin 2 — Hunter Hamilton’s double and Corey Wise’s run-scoring single highlighted a two-run sixth inning that lifted the Pioneers to a Section 2-A victory over visiting Crusaders.
Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-1) had tied the score at 2-2 with a pair of unearned runs in the top of the sixth.
Winning pitcher Dalton pitched a four-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts for West Greene (3-0, 3-3).
Tyler Maddix took the loss.
High school softball
Mapletown 13, Jefferson-Morgan 10 — Devan Clark smacked a double and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Maples held off host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
Taylor Dusenberry also doubled for Mapletown (2-0, 3-0), which took advantage of nine J-M errors.
Losing pitcher Brooklynne Synder doubled twice and singled for the Lady Rockets (1-2, 1-2) who also got three hits from Karlee Crockard.
Mapletown scored five runs in the first inning and led 6-3 after three innings. The Lady Maples seemed to put the game away with a five-run fourth but J-M fired right back with a five-run rally in the bottom of the frame to make it 11-8 although the visitors would hang on for the victory.
Monday, April 11
Mapletown 8, Turkeyfoot Valley 1 -- AJ Vanata, Landan Stevenson and Clay Menear combined on a two-hitter in Mapletown’s non-section baseball win over Turkeyfoot Valley.
Vanata started and went three innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Stevenson came on in relief for the win, striking out six without a walk in three innings. Menear pitched the seventh inning with two strikeouts and one walk.
Stevenson sparked the offense with a double and triple. Jeremiah Mick and Menear both doubled.
Charleroi 10, Waynesburg Central 7 — Kaden Woods was one out away from going the distance to pitch the Cougars to a Section 4-AAA victory.
Nico Rongus sparked Charleroi (3-0, 5-0) with two singles and three RBI. Joey Campbell and Ben Shields both had a single and double.
Lincoln Pack, Derek Turcheck and Matt Ankrom all doubled for the Raiders (1-2, 1-5).
