Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.