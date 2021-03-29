Waynesburg cruised to an easy 14-0 win in the opening game of a PAC road doubleheader, but Washington & Jefferson turned the tables in the nightcap, 14-6, to earn a split in college softball action on Saturday.
Kayla Alderson hit a solo home run and slapped a two-run double in the opening game win.
Emma Kubalak went the distance for the win in the opener, allowing four hits and walking two.
Washington & Jefferson scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning in the nightcap and rolled to victory.
Alderson had a two-run single in the loss.
Men’s track & field
Bethany Invitational — Waynesburg’s Roman Lessard placed second in the javelin in the season-opening meet at Bethany.
Lessard’s throw of 179-11 (54.85 meters) is the eighth-best in NCAA Division III to date.
Mike Trax placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 39-6 (12.04 meters) and was fifth in the long jump (20-5). Yough graduate Andrew Kemerer was fourth in the triple jump with a top effort of 29-1¾ (11.93 meters).
Women’s track & field
Bethany Invitational — Waynesburg Central graduate Megan McElligott, Ivy Allen and Rachel Speelman all had top-10 finishes in the javelin in the season-opening outdoor meet.
Speelman placed sixth with a throw of 84 feet (25.6 meters). Allen was next with a throw of 81-8½, and McElligott was ninth with a top effort of 65-7½ (20 meters).
Audrey Doby was fifth in the triple jump (28-11¾) and seventh in the high jump (4-7¾).
Men’s tennis
Saint Vincent 7, Waynesburg 2 — The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road loss to the Bearcats.
Conor Cassidy and Alex Young won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-2. Keaton Moorhead won his singles match, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s tennis
Saint Vincent 6, Waynesburg 3 — The Yellow Jackets won two singles matches and one doubles match in a PAC loss at Saint Vincent.
Katie Dollard and Hayley Sweeney won their No. 2 doubles match 8-2.
Sweeney won her No. 3 singles match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Marina Hastings won at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s lacrosse
Bethany (W.Va.) 18, Waynesburg 9 — The Yellow Jackets dropped a PAC match to the visiting Bison.
Lily Porman spotted Waynesburg the lead just 49 seconds into the match. Hannah Rosenberger tied the match at 2-2 about two minutes later.
Rosenberger led Waynesburg with three goals and eight shots on goal. Eve O’Sullivan finished with two goals and an assist.
Riley Yoder made seven saves for the Yellow Jackets.
Men’s soccer
Bethany (W.Va.) 2, Waynesburg 2 — The Yellow Jackets battled back to tie the game and force overtime in a PAC match against the visiting Bison.
Tyler Mohrbacher tied the match at 1-1 in the second half for Waynesburg (1-1-1, 1-1-1). The Yellow Jackets’ Daniel Hott scored on a penalty kick with just 3:34 left in the game to tie the match.
Waynesburg keeper Adam Dolan made four saves.
Women’s soccer
Waynesburg 3, Bethany (W.Va.) 1 — The Yellow Jackets scored three unanswered goals to rally for a PAC win over the visiting Bison.
Grace Ingram tied the match at 1-1 in the first half. Jessica Silbaugh’s penalty kick gave Waynesburg the lead.
Emily Redman added an insurance goal in the 66th minute.
Starting keeper Faith Falick earned the win, allowing one goal on two shots. Kennedy Shuck didn’t allow a goal in the final 13:21 of the match.
Friday, March 26
Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 2 — Gavin Pratt drove in three runs with a home run, double and single and was the winning pitcher as Carmichaels unleashed a 20-hit attack in a three-inning clubbing of visiting Brownsville in non-section baseball action.
The Mikes scored nine runs in each the first and second inning.
Zack Hillsman also homered and knocked in four runs for Carmichaels. Stush Ferek and Dylan Rohrer both had a double and two singles for the Mikes, who also got doubles from Nick Ricco, Drake Long, Liam Lohr and Trenton Carter.
Pratt gave up one earned run in two innings and Long pitched a scoreless third to end the game on the 15-run mercy rule.
Zachary Kutek took the loss for the Falcons.
