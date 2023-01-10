Yough handed visiting Waynesburg Central its first Section 4-AAA loss of the season, 44-38, in girls basketball action on Monday night.
The game was tied at 13 after the first quarter. Yough (2-1, 5-6) pulled ahead at halftime, 25-23.
The Lady Cougars added to thier lead after three quarters, 38-29. The Lady Raiders' rally fell short in the fourth quarter.
Mikayla Chewning and Laney Gerdich both scored 14 in the victory.
Addison Blair led the Lady Raiders (2-1, 10-2) with 12 points. Josie Horne added 10.
Washington 54, Carmichaels 37 -- Washington returned home with a Section 4-AA victory against the Lady Mikes.
Washington remains unbeaten in section play at 4-0, improving to 8-3 overall. Carmichaels goes to 2-2 in the section and 4-9 overall.
Geibel Catholic 28, Mapletown 25 -- The Lady Gators scored the game-deciding points in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory.
The game was tied 17-17 after three quarters and the visitors outscored the Lady Maples (1-2, 4-5) in the final eight minutes, 11-8.
Emma Larkin scored 24 points for Geibel Catholic (1-2, 5-7).
Krista Wilson, Emma Zolar and MaKenna Lotspeich all scored six points for Mapletown.
Saturday, Jan. 7
TriCADA wrestling -- Three Greene County wrestlers won titles Saturday in the annual TriCADA Tournament held at Canon-McMillan.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Chase Frameli pinned Albert Gallatin’s Landon Conroy in 1:57 for the 160-pound title.
Waynesburg Central’s Eli Makel won a 6-4 decision to finish first at 215 pounds, and teammate Rocco Welsh secured a 15-5 major decision to win the crown at 172 pounds.
West Greene’s Seth Burns (121) and Waynesburg Central’s Brody Evans (189) both lost in the championship.
Waynesburg Central’s Floyd Huff (107), Ky Szewzcyk (114), Nate Jones (152), and Roan Tustin, and West Greene’s Parker Smith (145) and Colin Whyte (215) all finished third.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Houston Guesman (133) placed fourth.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Grant Hathaway (145) and Waynesburg Central’s Brock Evans (152) both finished sixth.
Friday, Jan. 6
Bentworth 66, Carmichaels 55 — Landon Urcho scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Bearcats to a Section 4-AA home victory.
Bentworth (2-2, 7-4) led 15-8 after the first quarter, but the Mikes cut the deficit to 24-20 at halftime. The Bearcats increased their lead to 45-32 after three quarters.
Christopher Harper added 18 points for Bentworth and Christian May added 13.
Dominic Colarusso paced Carmichaels (1-2, 7-5) with 18 points. Liam Lohr made five 3-pointers to finish with 16 points.
Monessen 61, Jefferson-Morgan 58 — The Greyhounds rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory.
The Rockets (1-1, 7-5) led 16-5 after the first quarter, but Monessen rallied for a 31-30 halftime lead. Jefferson-Morgan regained the lead after the third quarter, 48-45.
Lorenzo Gardner scored a game-high 20 points for Monessen (2-0, 9-1). Davontae Clayton finished with 15 points and Jaisean Blackman added 10.
Houston Guesman led Jefferson-Morgan with 18 points. Brendan Wood finished with 10 points.
Mapletown 71, California 54 — The Maples pulled into the lead in the second quarter and didn’t look back for a Section 2-A road victory.
The Trojans led 13-11 after the first quarter. Mapletown moved ahead at halftime, 33-27, and added to its lead after three quarters at 52-43.
Landan Stevenson led the way for the Maples with a game-high 28 points. Braden McIntire scored 16 points and Roger Gradek added 14.
Dom Martini scored 11 points and Caden Powell added 10 for California.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Carmichaels 43, Bentworth 41 -- Megan Voithofer hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and another in overtime to help Carmichaels rally past host Bentworth in a Section 4-AA girls basketball battle.
Voithofer wound up with a game-high 15 points and Sophia Zalar followed close behind with 14 points for the Lady Mikes. Kendall Ellsworth and Duski Staggers chipped in with six points apiece.
The score was tied 8-8 after one quarter but the Lady Bearcats surged to leads of 16-12 at halftime and 28-22 after three quarters.
Voithofer scored six points, Zalar added four and Ellsworth and Staggers each had two as the Lady Mikes (2-1, 4-8) outscored the hosts 14-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Carmichaels pulled out the win with a 7-5 advantage in the extra frame on Voithofer’s 3-pointer and a basket and two free throws by Zalar.
Amber Sallee scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer in overtime, for Bentworth (1-3, 3-9) which also got 11 points from Grace Skerbetz.
Monessen 64, Jefferson-Morgan 13 — The Lady Greyhounds raced out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in securing a Section 2-A win at Jefferson-Morgan.
Hailey Johnson paced Monessne (2-1, 4-4) with 13 points while Sidney Campbell and Avanti Stitch each had 12 points.
Kayla Larkin scored five points for the Lady Rockets (0-2, 0-11).
Avella 50, Mapletown 28 — The Lady Eagles rode a balanced attack to a Section 2-A win over visiting Mapletown.
Hanna Brownlee led Avella (1-1, 6-5) with 15 points and was followed by Ava Frank (13) and Katie Dryer (12).
Isabella Garnek scored nine points for the Lady Maples (1-1, 4-7).
West Greene 51, Geibel Catholic 15 — The first-place Lady Pioneers rolled to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter on their way to a Section 2-A victory at Geibel Catholic.
Taylor Karvan scored a game-high 12 points and Kasie Meek followed with 10 points for West Greene (3-0, 6-4) which also got nine points apiece from Lexi Six and Kendra Tharp.
Emma Larkin tallied eight points for the Lady Gators (0-2, 4-7).
Women’s basketball
Waynesburg 68, Franciscan 56 — Brownsville graduate Emma Seto recorded her third double-double of the season to spark the Yellow Jackets to a PAC victory over the visiting Barons.
Seto, a freshman, made five of seven shots from the floor in scoring 16 points and tied for game-high honors in rebounds with 10 and assists with four.
Avery Robinson sank five 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 26 points for Waynesburg which also got 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Anika Dansby and seven blocked shots from Tori Wesolowski. Waynesburg Central graduate Clara Paige Miller chipped in with two points and five rebounds.
Feliciia MacGillivray led Franciscan with 19 points.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 87, Franciscan 75 — The hot-shooting Yellow Jackets put five players in double figures, led by Antone Baker with a game-high 22 points off the bench, in defeating the host Barons in a PAC game.
Waynesburg (2-6, 4-8) shot 52.8 percent from the floor, 58.8 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the foul line.
Baker, who hit seven of 10 shots and had six rebounds and four steals, was followed in the scoring column by Matt Popeck with 21 points, including five 3-pointers on seven attempts, for Waynesburg. Ryan Feldberg (14), Jamsen Knotts (13) and Jake Scheidt (11) also scored in double digits. Knotts added a game-high eight rebounds and Popeck had seven boards.
The Yellow Jackets led 37-32 at halftime.
Franciscan (1-7, 4-9) also had five players in double digits, led by Travis Lien with 14.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
West Greene 68, Avella 63 -- Lexi Six hit three 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 26 points to help West Greene knock off visiting Avella in a key Section 2-A girls basketball battle.
Kasie Meek followed with 17 points and Taylor Karvan added 11 as the Lady Pioneers (2-0, 5-4), under first-year coach Austin Crouse, seized control of first place.
Monessen and Avella were seen as the biggest threats to West Greene in its attempt to win a seventh consecutive section championship but the Lady Pioneers opened section play with victories over both teams at home. West Greene also extended its section winning streak to 73 games.
West Greene raced out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter but the Lady Eagles (0-1, 5-5) fought back in the second to forge a 33-33 halftime tie.
Six scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Lady Pioneers inched ahead 51-50. West Greene outscored Avella 17-13 in the final frame to secure the win.
Kendra Tharp chipped in with nine points for West Greene.
Syd Strope scored 19 points for the Lady Eagles who also got 14 points from Ava Frank, 13 from Hanna Brownlee and nine from Katie Dryer.
Boys basketball
West Greene 58, California 54 — Lane Allison rang up a game-high 33 points as the Pioneers fought off California in the Section 2-A opener for both teams.
West Greene entered the game with a 1-8 overall record with a majority of those games against teams in higher classifications but are now 2-0 against other Class A squads.
Coach Jim Romanus’s Pioneers (1-0, 2-8) led 12-8 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime. The Trojans (0-1, 4-6) outscored the hosts 14-13 in the third and 22-18 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough to overcome the nine-point halftime deficit.
Parker Burns chipped in with 10 points for West Greene.
Vinny Manzella made four 3-pointers in scoring 18 points to lead California. Cole Wolpink (12) and Aidan Lowden (10) also hit double figures for the Trojans.
Wrestling
Burgettstown 57, West Greene 15 — The Blue Devils won the first three bouts by forfeit and didn’t look back for a Section 1-AA home victory against the Pioneers.
Parker Smith won a 9-4 decision at 145 pounds for West Greene (0-4, 0-4). John Lampe secured a fall in 1:31 at 189 pounds, and Colin Whyte needed just 24 seconds for a pin a 215 pounds.
Jefferson-Morgan 44, Fort Cherry 27 — The Rockets were solid at home for a Section 1-AA victory over the Rangers.
Hudson Guesman (133), Landon Heath (285), and Ronin Kramer (114) won by fall for Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 4-1). Deakyn Dehoet won a 12-8 decision at 130 pounds.
Grant Hathway (145) and Brenton Barnhart (152) received forfeits, and Chase Frameli won an 18-2 technical fall in 2:12 at 160 pounds.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Carmichaels 54, Beth-Center 41 — The Mikes built a 29-12 halftime advantage and hung on from there for a Section 4-AA win over visiting Beth-Center.
Dom Colarusso and Liam Lohr paced a balanced Carmichaels (1-1, 7-4) attack with 13 points apiece. Aydan Adamson added 11 points and Ambrose Adamson contributed 10 points.
Brody Tharp hit four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (0-3, 1-9).
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48 — John Woodward scored a game-high 23 points to help the Rockets edge the Maples in a closely fought Section 2-A game.
Jefferson-Morgan held a four-point lead late in the game when Lucas Stevenson hit a 3-pointer to cut the gap to one. After the Rockets missed a pair of free throws, Stevenson missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer and time expired as a scramble for the rebound ended with the ball going out of bounds.
Jefferson-Morgan led 12-11 after the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters.
Troy Wright tallied 10 points for the Rockets (1-0, 7-4).
Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire each scored 11 points for Mapletown (0-1, 3-6) which also got 10 points from A.J. Vanata.
Yough 72, Waynesburg Central 25 — Terek Crosby racked up 30 points and Austin Matthews had 19 as the Cougars (1-1, 5-6) romped over the host Raiders (0-3, 2-10) in a Section 4-AAA game.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 65, Charleroi 55 — Kaley Rohanna poured in a game-high 31 points to propel the Lady Raiders past the visiting Lady Cougars in a Section 4-AAA clash.
Waynesburg (1-0, 9-1) jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter but Charleroi roared back by scoring 27 points in the second quarter to take a 35-30 halftime advantage.
The Lady Raiders outscored the visitors 19-10 in the third to retake the lead, 49-45, and put the game away with a 16-10 edge in the final frame.
Josie Horne followed Rohanna with 20 points and Addison Blair added eight points for Waynesburg.
McKenna DeUnger rang up 28 points for the Lady Cougars (0-1, 4-3) who also got eight points from Ella Sypolt. Bella Carroto did not play due to injury.
Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26 — The Lady Maples gradually pulled away for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockerts.
Krista Wilson led the way for Mapletown (1-0, 4-6) with 15 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Isabella Garnek contributed nine points, 15 boards and seven assists.
The Lady Maples led 9-6, 24-16 and 34-22 at the quarter breaks.
Kayla Larkin topped J-M (0-1, 0-10) in scoring with 10 points.
