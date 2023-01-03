Stevenson scores 1,000th point gcm

Mapletown senior Landan Stevenson displays a banner presented to him after he scored his 1,000th career point at the Carmichaels Lions Club tournament on Dec. 27. Stevenson scored 17 points in the Maples’ 63-42 loss to Jefferson-Morgan. Stevenson also starred in football for Mapletown and was recently named to the Pennsylvania Writers All-State Football Team for Class 1A.

Sophia Zalar rang up a game-high 23 points as Carmichaels defeated visiting Beth-Center, 40-35 in Section 4-AA girls basketball action on Monday night.

