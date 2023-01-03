Sophia Zalar rang up a game-high 23 points as Carmichaels defeated visiting Beth-Center, 40-35 in Section 4-AA girls basketball action on Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs (0-3, 2-8) were down 14-11 after the first quarter before surging to a 29-28 halftime lead.
Carmichaels (1-1, 3-8) outscored B-C 11-8 in both the third and fourth quarters to pull out the victory. Zalar scored all 11 of the Lady Mikes' points in the final frame.
Megan Voithofer tallied eight points for the Lady Mikes.
Violet Trump paced Beth-Center with 13 points and Lauren Brown added nine.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Uniontown 109, Waynesburg Central 49 -- Uniontown put four players in double figures during a boys basketball victory over Waynesburg Central in the Southern Garrett (Md.) Tournament.
Uniontown (8-1) scored 37 points in each of the first two quarters.
Jeremiah Hager scored a game-high 20 points for the Red Raiders. Notorious Grooms and Taevian Richardson both finished with 17 points. K’Adrian McLee added 13 points.
Dane Wood led Waynesburg (2-9) with 16 points. Alex VanSickle (12) and Alex Eck (10) also finished in double figures.
Carrick 50, West Greene 48 — Carrick edged the Pioneers in the consolation game of the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
Carrick (3-6) finished strong, rallying in the fourth quarter, 19-7, for the win.
Josiah Burt (14) and Kenny Ensley (13) scored in double figures in the victory. Lane Allison scored a game-high 19 points for West Greene (1-8).
Girls basketball
Hundred (W.Va.) 59, Mapletown 50 — Hundred outscored the host Lady Maples in the fourth quarter, 20-6, to rally for the victory in the title game.
Mapletown led 30-26 at halftime and 44-39 after three quarters.
Isabella Garnek (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Krista Wilson (12 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Mapletown. Bailey Rafferty added 10 points and six assists.
Roxie Huggins scored a game-high 26 points for Hundred. Ashlynn Peters added 20.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Waynesburg Central 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11 — The Lady Raiders’ Josie Horne outscored the Lady Rockets by herself to advance to the girls basketball title game of the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Carmichaels.
Horne led the way for Waynesburg (7-1) with 13 points. Kaley Rohanna scored 10 points and Addison Blair added eight. Payton Cowell pulled down 10 rebounds.
Ava Wood scored five points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-8).
Brentwood 47, Carmichaels 30 — The Lady Spartans steadily pulled away to defeat the host team in the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
Brentwood led 9-8 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime. The Lady Spartans edged out to a 33-26 lead after three quarters, and secured the win by outscoring the Lady Mikes in the final eight minutes, 14-4.
Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels with 16 points. Kendall Ellsworth finished with nine points and Megan Voithofer added five.
Jenna Yee and A’Maree Henry shared team-scoring honors for Brentwood with 12 points apiece. Mia March scored 10.
Mapletown 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 45 — Krista Wilson had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals as the host Lady Maples held off the Lady Rams in the Mapletown Christmas Classic.
Bailey Rafferty contributed a team-high 18 points along with four assists and two steals for Mapletown (3-5), which also got 18 rebounds and seven assists from Isabella Garnek.
The Lady Maples led 15-11 after the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime. Turkeyfoot (3-4) cut the gap to 40-35 at the end of three but Mapletown hung on for the victory.
Ava Hair scored a game-high 26 points with six 3-pointers for the Lady Rams.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 79, Beth-Center 56 — The host Mikes defeated the Bulldogs in the opening day of the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
Carmichaels (6-3) led 22-9, 37-22 and 60-38 at the quarter breaks.
Dom Colarusso led the way for the Mikes with a game-high 29 points. Aydan Adamson scored 19 points and Alec Anderson added 13.
Brody Tharp paced Beth-Center (1-7) with 20 points. Dom Revi and Jason Zellie both scored 10.
Southern Garrett (Md.) 69, Waynesburg Central 29 — The Raiders fell to the host team of the Southern Garrett County Holiday Tournament.
Southern Garrett led 45-17 at halftime.
Alex VanSickle led Waynesburg with 12 points. James Haskel scored a game-high 26 points for Southern Garrett. Noah Wilt added 10.
Bentworth 50, West Greene 36 — The host Bearcats built a 13-point halftime lead on their way to an opening day victory in their holiday tournament.
Bentworth (6-2) led 13-10, 31-18 and 35-26 at the quarter breaks.
The Bearcats’ Landon Urcho shared game-scoring honors with 16 points. Cristian May finished with 15 points.
Lane Allison led the Pioneers (1-7) with 16 points.
Carrick and West Greene play in Wednesday’s consolation game at 3:45 p.m. Brownsville and Bentworth meet in the tournament championship at 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan 63, Mapletown 42 — The Rockets held a 36-12 advantage in the first and third quarters for a victory in the opening game of the King Coal Lions Christmas Tournament.
Jefferson-Morgan (5-3) led 28-21 at halftime and increased its advantage to 44-25 after three quarters.
The Rockets’ Troy Wright scored a game-high 20 points. Houston Guesman finished with 18 points.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples (2-5) with 17 points, including the 1,000th of his career.
