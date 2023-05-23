Emma Zehner’s three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead and winning pitcher Kendall Lemley made it stand up as third-seeded Waynesburg Central rallied past No. 11 Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal softball game at West Mifflin High School on Thursday.
Cheyenne Piper was the tough-luck loser for Ligonier Valley (9-8). She struck out 12 and had two hits and an RBI at the plate.
Abby Davis and Gina Tedrow also doubled for Waynesburg (16-3). Lemley surrendered two runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to play No. 2 Southmoreland on Tuesday, May 23.
Carmichaels 13, Leechburg 3 — Carlee Roberts doubled three times while driving in two runs and scoring twice as the second-seeded Lady Mikes remained unbeaten with a six-inning win over the Blue Devils in a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game at Gateway High School.
Carmichaels (17-0) advanced to the semifinals where it was slated to met third-seeded Frazier on Tuesday, May 23.
Leechburg (11-8) losing pitcher Anna Cibik allow a run in the first and six in the second but Ava Ferretti delivered a three-run triple in the top of the third to cut the lead to 7-3.
The Lady Mikes were relentless, though, adding single runs in the bottom of the third and fourth, three in fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak allowed three runs on three hits with four walks and 14 strikeouts.
Sophia Zalar had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Waggett and Ali Jacobs both doubled and singled for Carmicahels. Waggett also scored three runs and Jacobs had two RBIs.
The Lady Mikes also got two hits and three runs from Megan Voithofer and two hits from Ashton Batis.
High school baseball
East Allegheny 6, Waynesburg Central 0 — The fourth-seeded Wildcats broke open a pitchers’ duel with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away for a WPIAL Class AAA first-round win over the 13th-seeded Raiders at Boyce Mayview Park.
Michael Cahill threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts to earn the win for East Allegheny (13-5) which got doubles from Chance Odoski and Ryan Kirk and a run-scoring single by Joe Connors.
Losing pitcher Mason Switalski and Braden Benke each singled to account for the two hits for Waynesburg (9-7).
Tuesday, May 16
West Greene 16, Monessen 1 — West Greene made the most of nine walks and six errors to open the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs with a 16-1 victory in three innings over Monessen at Waynesburg University.
The Lady Pioneers have won at least one playoff game for seven consecutive seasons.
West Greene (12-7) advances to the quarterfinals Thursday against Chartiers-Houston. The Lady Bucs swept the Section 2-A series, 9-7 and 6-5.
Monessen (7-8) scored in its first at-bat on Kendra Jones run-scoring double.
The Lady Pioneers responded with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, nine in the second inning and one in the third inning to invoke the 3-inning mercy rule.
West Greene’s London Whipkey had a pair of doubles, walked once, scored twice and had three RBI. Lexi Six, Taylor Karvan and Ella Scott all scored two runs. Emmaline Beazell scored three runs on a hit and two walks.
Payton Gilbert allowed one hit, walked three and struck out eight.
