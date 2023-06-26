CARMICHAELS — M&R Transit batted around in the sixth inning and nearly did so in the fifth inning to pull away from Carmichaels for a 9-1 road victory in Fayette County Baseball League action on June 20.
The game was called after six innings because of darkness.
M&R Transit was leading 2-1 when Nate Zimcosky opened the fifth inning with a single into right field. Zimcosky stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Chad Petrush’s single up the middle.
Gavin Pratt replaced starter Joe Chambers, but was greeted by Jace Capellini’s single. Pratt struck out Kaleb Scott and then walked Andino Vecchiolla to load the bases.
Pratt picked up his second strikeout when he got Garrett Myers swinging, but Wyatt Lepley, the No. 9 hitter, drove in two with a single to left field.
Pratt started the sixth inning by striking out Santino Marra.
Zimcosky got things rolling again with a single, his third of the game, a steal of second base and taking third on a passed ball. Petrush walked and stole second.
Capellini loaded the bases with an infield single. Zimcosky scored when a pickoff throw to second skipped into the outfield.
Vecchiolla and Myers were walked by Ryan Opfar, who replaced Pratt, with the bases loaded. Lepley drove in the third run with a single.
Lepley was on base four times with three hits and a fielder’s choice, and had three RBI.
Opfar managed to stop the rally with back-to-back strikeouts looking and an infield ground out.
“What most impressed me about them is they have great chemistry,” said Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause. “When you play a good team, you have to play good, and we didn’t.”
M&R Transit scored first in the top of the first inning.
Winning pitcher Willie Palmer singled to right field to start the game and Santino Marra was hit by a pitch.
Marra was out at second on Zimcosky’s ground ball, but the throw to first was errant, allowing Palmer to score.
M&R Transit (5-1) stranded two runners in the second inning, but added a run in the top of the third inning.
Marra started the rally with a sharp single into right field. Zimcosky singled up the middle.
Petrush went down swinging. Marra and Zimcosky worked a double steal, and Marra scored on a passed ball.
“We did some double steals just to manufacture some runs,” said Buddy Marra.
Capellini struck out swinging and Scott worked a walk from Chambers. Scott stole second, but Chambers struck out Vecchiolla to end the inning.
“The first few innings we were (fortunate) to get a couple runs against a good team like that,” said M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra.
M&R Transit threatened in the top of the fourth inning when Lepley was safe on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on an errant pickoff throw and third on Palmer’s ground out the third base.
Reed Long kept the third run off the board with a diving catch of a sinking line drive hit by Marra into right field.
Carmichaels (3-3) scored its lone run in the bottom of the inning on Noah Mildren’s long home run over the right field fence. Mildren finished 3-for-3.
The Copperheads stranded five runners, including three in scoring position.
“We have to be better for our pitching,” said Krause. “We need to execute the basic plays, and that’s what it comes down to.”
The start was the first of the season by Palmer. He allowed three hits, including Mildren’s home run, didn’t walk a batter and struck out five in four innings of work.
“Our pitching stops good hitting. We had Willie at 50 pitches the first time out, no matter what,” explained Buddy Marra.
“Give (Palmer) credit. He threw strikes and go ahead of us. That’s the formula,” said Krause. “We knew they were pretty pitching deep.”
Myers pitched the final two innings for the save. He allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.
“Garrett always does a good job. We had to watch our pitching this week. We have three big games,” said Buddy Marra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.