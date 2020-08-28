Phillip Thomas II was arrested at the home of Sonya DeVille and charged with aggravated stalking, attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief on Aug. 16.
Thomas cut a hole in a patio screen where he watched and listened to DeVille and her company for hours.
He entered her home after she went to bed and triggered her alarm when he entered through a sliding glass door.
DeVille and her guest were able to get out of the house and when Thomas was arrested still in the house, he had duct tape, plastic zip ties, mace, was carrying a knife and had other items. He told deputies that he planned to take DeVille hostage.
Thomas is being held without bail.
AEW to host fans
Not to be outdone by WWE’s move from the Performance Center, AEW announced last Thursday that it sold a limited number of tickets for fans to the Dynamite shows that started Wednesday.
There will only be 10 to 15 percent of the full capacity at the events.
Young leaving WWE
WWE announcer Renee Young has turned in her resignation to WWE.
No word has been released as of yet as to when her last day will be.
Young is looking at other possibilities and is married to AEW champion Jon Moxley.
Before heading to WWE in 2002, Young was an up-and-coming reporter.
New Network shows
WWE recently released a weekly show titled Timeline which looks at past feuds and it is three episodes in.
So far, feuds on Daniel Bryan and The Miz, Owen Hart and his brother Bret and AJ Styles and John Cena have aired so far.
A new episode debuts each Wednesday.
Also, a new WWE 24 documentary debuted Sunday on WrestleMania 36 weekend.
Saturday Night’s Main Event returning?
Speaking of WWE shows, trademarked Saturday Night’s Main Event last week.
It was a staple for WWE, serving at times as mini-PPVs in the era before monthly PPVs form the mid-1980s into the early-1990s and has appeared here and there since.
On This Day, Aug. 23 …
In 1999, Triple H wins the first of his 14 recognized heavyweight title reigns when he defeats Mankind on Raw. Also on the show, ring announcer Lilian Garcia makes her WWE debut.
In 2011, Pittsburgh wrestler Sterling James Keenan signs with WWE and is given the moniker Corey Graves.
After being forced to retire from in-ring competition a few years later, Graves has carved out a solid career as a color commentator and currently serves in the role on Smackdown.
This week’s question
When will Goldberg return? Steve, Waynesburg.
Goldberg did an interview earlier this week on the Pop Culture Show podcast and said that he is under contract through 2023. The deal is for two matches a year.
