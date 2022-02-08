Cohen Stout scored 22 points and Landan Stevenson added 15 as Mapletown clinched a playoff spot with a 62-58 overtime win over visiting Avella in Section 2-A boys basketball action Monday night.
Braden McIntire, who had 12 points, converted a three-point play with 2:44 left in OT put Mapletown (4-4, 9-7) ahead to stay. Stevenson made two free throws with seven seconds left and Roger Gradek did the same with four seconds left to seal it for the Maples.
Brandon Samol tallied a game-high 25 points for Avella (1-7, 2-18) and K.J. Rush had 17, including a basket with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 52-52 and force the extra frame. Colton Burchianti added eight points.
The Maples had a chance to win it in regulation but Burchianti blocked a layup attempt by Stevenson with three seconds left.
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Frazier 41 -- Tajhere Jacobs, Colt Fowler and Troy Wright combined for 47 points to lead the Rockets to a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Commodores.
Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (5-3, 9-6) with a game-high 23 points. Fowler scored 14 and Wright added 10.
The Rockets pulled away in the middle two quarters with a 34-17 advantage.
Brennan Stewart scored 11 points for Frazier (0-8, 0-18).
Washington 56, Waynesburg Central 50 -- The Prexies survived a valiant effort by the host Raiders to clinch at least a share of the Section 4-AAA title.
Davoun Fuse led Washington (10-0, 13-1) with 15 points, Tayshawn Levy had 13 and Brandon Patterson chipped in with 11.
Waynesburg (4-6, 8-10), which remains in fourth place, was up 16-11 after the first quarter but the Prexies surged in front and led 28-25 at halftime and 44-35 after three quarters. The Raiders held a 15-12 edge in the fourth but it wasn't enough.
Hudson Pincavitch and Jacob Mason scored 11 points apiece to lead Waynesburg.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 57, McGuffey 27 -- Kaley Rohanna nearly outscored McGuffey by herself, finishing with a game-high 22 points in Waynesburg Central's home victory in Section 2-AAA action.
The win keeps the Lady Raiders (9-1, 13-3) on track to win or tie South Park for the section championship. McGuffey slides to 3-8 in the section and 8-12 overall.
The Lady Raiders led 36-23 at halftime, then pulled away with a 17-0 advantage in the third quarter.
Nina Sarra finished with 17 points and Clara Paige Miller added 10 for Waynesburg.
Taylor Schumacher scored eight points for McGuffey.
Frazier 49, Carmichaels 40 -- The Lady Commodores scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a key Section 2-AA victory over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Frazier moves a game above Carmichaels into fourth place in the section standings. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.
Carmichaels (2-6, 5-11) led 22-17 at halftime and 34-27 after three quarters.
Eliza Newcomer and Delaney Warnick both scored 15 points for Frazier (3-5, 6-12).
Carmichaels' Ashton Batis finished with a game-high 16 points.
Monessen 52, Mapletown 30 -- Mercedes Majors scored 20 points to lead the second-place Lady Greyhounds to a Section 2-A road victory at Mapletown.
Monessen (6-2, 13-4) led 17-8 after the first quarter and 27-16 at halftime.
Hailey Johnson added 10 points for Monessen.
Taylor Dusenberry led the fourth-place Lady Maples (4-4, 9-8) with 12 points.
Both teams have qualified for the postseason.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Chatham 63, Waynesburg 52 — Chatham led by 11 after the first quarter and held the lead throughout the game for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory over the Yellow Jackets in women's basketball action.
Chatham (7-4, 13-5) led 37-29 at halftime and 52-47 after three quarters.
Brooke Fuller scored 15 points and grabbed 15 points for Waynesburg (4-9, 4-15). Madisen Dayton finished with 11 points.
Maddy Grennes led Chatham with 23 points. Brittani Smith scored 13.
Men’s basketball
Chatham 61, Waynesburg 49 — The Yellow Jackets were unable to hold the halftime lead for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference loss to visiting Chatham.
Waynesburg (8-5, 12-8) led 26-23 at halftime, but Chatham outscored the host squad in the final 20 minutes, 38-23.
Jansen Knotts led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points. Matt Popeck scored 12.
Marcos Cintron paced Chatham (11-1, 16-1) with 16 points. Simon Boyer, Malik Potter and Ben Pollock all scored 10 points.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Mapletown 93, Hundred (W. Va.) 40 — Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire each scored 24 points as the Maples pounded the host Hornets in a non-section game.
Mapletown led 33-8 after the first quarter and 63-18 at halftime to invoke the mercy rule for the second half.
Cohen Stout also hit double figures for the Maples (8-6) with 11 points.
Cole Whitehill had 15 points for Hundred (1-10).
Rifle
Waynesburg Central 797-55x, West Greene 787-45x; Waynesburg Central 797-55x, McGuffey 796-56x — The Section 1 match was moved up a day because of inclement weather, but it didn’t affect the Raiders’ aim for a win over rival West Greene at the Waynesburg Sportsman’s Club.
The Raiders also shot against the Highlanders in a Section 1 match originally scheduled for Jan. 4.
Riley Reese (100-8x), RJ Wolen (100-6x), Taylor Burnfield (100-9x), Braden Wilson (100-7x), and Abbi Kidd (100-8x) were all perfect for Waynesburg in the two matches.
Hannah Heldreth (99-3x), Logan Crouse (99-7x), and Talia Tuttle (99-7x) also counted in the final score.
Faithlynn Vukmanic (97-5x) and Taylor Wasson (96-3x) did not count in the final tally.
Allex Berdine was top shooter for the Pioneers with 100-6x.
Gavin Tuason (98-7x), Owen Hughes (98-6x), Brooke Berdine (97-7x), Piper Whitlatch (98-6x), Tyler Yeager (98-5x), Kam Nedrow (99-3x), and Emma Crouse (98-5x) rounded out the scoring for West Greene.
McGuffey’s Riley Dunn, Emily Masteller and Julia Stasko all finished with 100-8x.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Bentworth 56 — The Rockets scored 40 points in the second half for a Section 4-AA boys basketball victory at Bentworth to clinch a playoff berth.
The Bearcats (1-5, 5-10) led 18-17 at halftime, but were outscored by 12 points in the second half.
Tahjere Jacobs and Troy Wright shared team-scoring honors for Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 8-6) with 18 points apiece. Colt Fowler added 13.
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho scored a game-high 23 points. Colton Lusk finished with 10 points.
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 49 — The Mikes trailed at halftime, but outscored the Commodores in the second half, 35-16, for a Section 4-AA victory.
Frazier (0-6, 0-16) led 33-31 at halftime.
Chris Barrish scored a game-high 28 points for Carmichaels (5-1, 11-3). Tyler Richmond finished with 18 points and Mike Stewart scored 11.
Frazier’s Brennen Stewart scored 14 points and Isaac Thomas added 13.
West Greene 45, Propel Montour 41 — The Pioneers rallied into the lead in fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene (3-4, 5-14) trailed 18-14 at halftime and 27-26 after three quarters, but outscored the home team in the fourth quarter, 19-14, for the come-from-behind victory.
Ian Van Dyne scored a game-high 16 points for the Pioneers.
Cameron Herdisty led Propel Montour (1-5, 3-12) with 10 points.
Bishop Canevin 84, Mapletown 32 — The first-place Crusaders rolled to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Maples.
Jaden Gales led Bishop Canevin (7-0, 11-4) with 21 points. Kevaughn Price had 16 points and Kai Spears added 10.
Landan Stevenson toppled Mapletown (3-3, 7-6) in scoring with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Carmichaels 41, Beth-Center 15 — The Lady Mikes pulled into a fourth-place tie with Frazier for the final playoff spot in Section 2-AA with a victory at Beth-Center.
Sophia Zalar led all scorers with 22 points for Carmichaels (2-5, 5-10) which also got 15 points from Ashton Batis.
Julia Ogradowski scored 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs (0-7, 2-14).
Rifle
Upper St. Clair 795-55x, Waynesburg Central 792-51x — The Panthers edged the visiting Raiders for a non-section victory.
Taylor Burnfield and Braden Wilson shared scoring honors for Waynesburg with 100-6x. RJ Wolen (99-5x), Logan Crouse (99-8x), Riley Reese (98-7x), Hannah Heldreth (99-6x), Larkyn Grimes (98-7x), and Talia Tuttle (99-6x) were all used in the final count.
Taylor Wasson (94-2x) and Abbi Kidd (98-7x) did not count in the final score.
Upper St. Clair’s Jakolo Satterfield was the medalist with 100-9x.
