GREENSBORO -- Mapletown's 10-8 non-section baseball win over Avella on March 30 was far from a masterpiece.
In fact it prompted first-year Maples coach Dave Bates to sum it up by paraphrasing a quote from the movie Bull Durham.
"It was out there. It was kind of radical in a kind of tubular way," said Bates with a smile.
The quote, taken from Tim Robbins' character Nuke LaLoosh after his first professional win, was as quirky as the game between the Maples and the Eagles.
Mapletown was out-hit (12-8) and made five errors but took advantage of eight Avella fielding miscues as Eagles pitchers surrendered just two earned runs in the season opener for both teams.
And while this wasn't Bates' first win, it was his first at Mapletown and first since 2010 when he was wrapping up his 11th season as head coach at Carmichaels, where he won three WPIAL championships.
"The first win back after 11 years ... that's something special," Bates said.
It didn't come without some tense moments as the Maples' Landan Stevenson preserved the win for starter AJ Vanata by getting a game-ending strikeout with runners on second and third.
Stevenson pitched the final three innings and had two hits, including an RBI double, while also getting on base twice on errors.
The top two hitters in Mapletown's lineup -- Clay Menear and Stevenson -- combined to reach base all eight times they came to the plate. Menear was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, two runs, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
Dan Fox added a single, two walks, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases while also getting on base in all four of his plate appearances for the Maples. Fox also threw two Avella runners out at second base from right field in the fourth inning to limit the Eagles to two runs in what could've been a much bigger rally.
Mapletown built leads of 6-1 and 9-3 but committed five errors from the third through the sixth innings as Avella fought back, and a three-run third inning could've turned out even better had not Eagles catcher Kenny Rush picked off one runner and cut down another trying to steal in the frame.
"It was plenty of mistakes mixed in with some nice plays," Bates said. "That's what we know we're going to get with early-season baseball. It's not going to be clean.
"But I told them when it got close at the end we never quit. We played an ugly game at times, we played some really good baseball at times, but mostly I was glad we didn't quit."
Bates didn't exclude himself in his critique of the game.
"I cost us a run in the first inning," Bates said. "Clay was coming from third, he made a good read on a ground ball and backed up but I told him to go."
Menear led off the game with a single and raced to third on Stevenson's single but was thrown out at home by third baseman Cole Jaworowski on Vanata's grounder with Rush making the tag. Still, Stevenson and Jaworowski both scored when Zach Brewer's grounder resulted in an error.
Vanata allowed two earned runs through four innings before giving up singles to Isaiah Bradick, Rush and Gavin Frank leading off the fifth when Avella plated two more runs. Stevenson got the final three outs in the inning.
Mapletown led 10-5 when Bradick's RBI single and two errors highlighted a two-run sixth to make it 10-7. Stevenson struck out the side in the seventh but in between allowed one run as Jaworowski singled, Brian Martos walked and Bradick singled to set up a final threat.
"I wasn't nervous, I stayed calm," Stevenson said. "I was just focusing on throwing strikes and getting out of that inning and I got the strikeout to end it."
Stevenson was happy to see the Maples, who were 2-10 last season, get off to a winning start.
"We only won two games last year so this feels amazing," Stevenson said. "It felt good to swing the bat and get a couple hits in the first game, too."
Vanata struck out two and walked two in his four-plus innings. Stevenson struck out five and walked three in finishing up for the save.
"I got pretty much what I expected from them," Bates said. "AJ throws gas and Landan has a little more movement on the ball. We know with either of those guys we have a good one-two combination and we can finish with Clay."
Menear was on standby if needed, according to Bates.
"Clay was ready to come in there at the end but we didn't need him," Bates said. "We're not going to use him long distance but he does what he needs to do. He gets out."
Bradick went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI to lead Avella's offense. Jaworowski, Frank and Westley Burchianti each had two hits while Rush and Martos both contributed a single, RBI and run for the Eagles. Noah Markle had a single and got on base three times.
The game was delayed in the fourth inning when Avella's Nate Rankin was injured while sliding home to score his team's second run.
Frank took the loss, allowing six hits, four walks and seven runs, although only one was earned. The left-handed Markle gave up two unearned runs on one hit in one inning and Jaworowski surrendered one run on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts in two innings.
"That win was 11 years waiting," Bates said. "So that was real precious."
