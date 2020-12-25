Mapletown has won only a single game in each of the last two seasons but don’t be fooled.
Just a quick look at the numbers show that the Maples are trending upward and hope to continue that path in 2020-21.
Chad Stevenson enters his third year as head coach. He inherited a team that was on a losing skid stretching across several years. The Maples put an end to it at 79 games with a lone win over Jefferson-Morgan in January of 2019. Last year Mapletown earned a late-season victory over Avella.
The Maples were 1-21 overall two years ago and 1-19 last year but their average margin per game has dwindled from 42.3 the season before Stevenson got there to 37.1 and then 22.6 in 2019-20.
Mapletown’s scoring went up 8.8 points per game last season while its points allowed was reduced by 5.7 points.
“I think we’ve definitely gotten a lot better the last couple years,” Stevenson said. “I think we’re playing a lot better brand of basketball. We should at least be competitive again this year.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has already played havoc with the Maples’ schedule.
“We had some games lined up against some West Virginia schools that were more about our own size instead of us playing bigger schools all the time, but those all got cancelled because of COVID over there,” Stevenson said. “That was disappointing.”
Numbers were up for Mapletown before the school temporarily halted extracurricular activities, including basketball practice, due to COVID-19 concerns at the school.
“I was getting about 17 kids at open gym everyday, which is good for us,” Stevenson said.
The Maples will again be led by Stevenson’s two sons, senior Lance and sophomore Landan, although the former isn’t quite at 100 percent.
“Lance had reconstructive ankle surgery before football started and he dealt with that off and on during the season,” coach Stevenson said. “He seems to be doing pretty good right now.
“We lost our big kids to graduation so we’ll be lacking inside a little bit. But on the plus side we’ll have five guys on the floor who can dribble. That should make us a little better at breaking the press and just handling the ball overall.
“The players we’ve got, like Lance, Landan, Max Vanata, Cohen Stout, A.J. Vanata, Braden McIntire, Dom Compston and a couple young kids, are pretty athletic so I think that’ll allow us to do a lot of different things offensively and defensively.”
Both of Stevenson’s sons are team leaders but in different ways.
“Lance is your quiet, lead-by-example leader where Landan is more of the vocal type,” coach Stevenson said, adding with a laugh, “sometimes maybe a little too vocal.”
Coach Stevenson, who is assisted by Will Cossick, has his starting lineup and top players off the bench tentatively set.
“Right now I’m looking at Lance and Landan at the guards,” he said. “Landan will mainly be the point guard. I’m looking for senior Dom Compston to step up this year. He’ll be a forward. Then it’ll be Cohen and Max inside. Max is solid and Cohen will be a good rebounder and he’s a good shooter, too.
“A.J. Vanata and Braden McIntire are freshmen who are going to push some kids for playing time.”
Stevenson is especially high on the younger of the two Vanata brothers.
“Braden is probably our best shooter,” he said. “He puts a lot of time in at the gym and he can shoot the lights out. We’ll see what happens when we get into game situations with him. He’s a pretty big kid but he’s still very young and probably has to get a little bit tougher.”
Mapletown will again compete in Section 2-A, although with a different-looking group than a year ago. Gone are Monessen and Jefferson-Morgan, moving in is Propel Montour and remaining in addition to Mapletown are defending champion Bishop Canevin, Geibel Catholic, Avella and West Greene.
