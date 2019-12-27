It was only one game but Mapletown’s clash at Jefferson-Morgan on Jan. 18 of last season had a huge impact on the mentality of the Maples’ team, according to second-year coach Chad Stevenson.
Mapletown won that Section 2-A contest, 53-49, thanks in large part to 16 points from Ryan Tuttle and 15 from Chuck Lash, snapping the program’s 79-game losing streak that lasted nearly four years. The Maples’ last win before that was 50-42 over Carmichaels on Jan. 28, 2015.
Stevenson was glad to get that monkey off the team’s back and hopes that night signaled a turning point in the current program.
“It definitely did matter,” Stevenson said. “It got the kids to know that if they do the right thing and commit to the game that they’ve got an opportunity to compete and win some games.
“We don’t really talk about that streak much anymore but I think it definitely gave them a little more confidence.”
Stevenson saw some positive signs before the win over the Rockets. Mapletown had come close to winning two weeks earlier but blew a double-digit lead and lost at Avella.
“Last year at times we played pretty good basketball,” Stevenson said. “I could see some positives, even though we were pretty thin. That win told them that if they keep playing hard and working hard good things will happen for them.”
Mapletown has its entire starting five back, and then some.
Seniors 6-foot-3 center Ryan Tuttle, 6-2 forward Matt Atwood and guard Chuck Lash, junior guard Lance Stevenson, and sophomore guard/forward Max Vanata all return, with freshman Landan Stevenson ready to break into the starting lineup as the point guard.
Landan and Lance are both sons of coach Stevenson and the former will be the team’s point guard.
With a starting six, basically, Stevenson has some flexibility with his lineup this season.
“We could go three guards at times and run a little bit smaller with a little more speed on the floor,” Stevenson said. “Then we’d still have two 6-footers on the floor.
“There’s another freshman coming in, Cohen Stout, he played football, too. He’s going to help us. He’s a pretty good kid and a pretty good basketball player. And also Dom Cumpston, a junior. He dropped about 30 pounds. He’s a lot quicker and he’s put a lot of work in. Hopefully, he can be another guy to come off the bench and give us a spark. He’ll be pushing for some playing time.
“We should have a little bit more depth this year. Last year we relied mostly on five kids (after an early-season injury to senior Ethan Carter). I feel comfortable right now I can go seven-eight deep this year.”
A deeper, more experienced team gives Stevenson more options on offense and defense.
“Last year near the end I tried to change a little bit more,” Stevenson said. “It seemed like before we had to play a lot of zone but I think now we’ve got a few more athletes and we can actually play some man. I’m a man-to-man guy. I think we can create a lot more offense off our defense. So I want to try a little more man-to-man this year.
“I put a bit of a different offense in, too. It’s similar to what we ran last year but we’ll have a lot more cuts and movement involved.”
Stevenson said he was always told of the cyclical nature of sports at a small school such as Mapletown, and now he sees it up close.
“It does go in cycles around here,” he said. “Coming from Morgantown, I didn’t understand that when I first moved here but I do now and I think we’re starting to get into the upward cycle with some good athletes coming through.
“They had a really good junior high team here the last couple years. Some kids are starting to commit a little bit more. We had an open gym all summer and a lot of them were showing up which before we wouldn’t get that. I’d be lucky if I had four or five come but this year we had at least 10-to-12 kids in the gym all summer.”
Stevenson, who is assisted by Rick Menear, faces a tough schedule but is still optimistic.
“They’re starting to buy into the program and, hopefully, that will pay off,” he said. “We’ve got, in my opinion, a pretty brutal schedule but we’ll see how it goes.”
That schedule has been tough to navigate so far as the Maples are off to an 0-5 start. The Maples play in the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament starting tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.