Landan Stevenson rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a two-point conversion and booted four extra points as Mapletown overwhelmed visiting Avella, 42-8 in a non-conference game Friday night.
A.J. Vanata also ran for a pair of TDs, scoring touchdowns on runs of 17 and six yards in the first quarter to give Mapletown a 15-0 lead.
Stevenson made it 22-0 on an eight-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and the Maples were on their way.
“I think the real big difference in our team this season, and it showed Friday night, is our offensive and defensive line play,” Mapletown coach George Messich said. “We’re a lot better up front than than we have been the last few years. Our skill people always play great so it was a good combination for our first game against Avella.”
The Maples (1-0) also did damage through the air as Max Vanata completed three of six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns, including a 12-yarder to Brody Evans with 5:34 left in the second quarter to give the hosts a 28-0 halftime lead.
Stevenson scored on a 13-yard run early in the third quarter and another TD pass from Vanata to Evans, this one from 25 yards out, put Mapletown up 42-0 with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles (0-1) avoided the shutout when Cole Jaworowski tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Samol on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.
Cohen Stout led the Maples’ defensive effort with 10 tackles.
KJ Rush paced Avella’s ground attack with 13 carries for 60 yards. Jaworowski completed four of nine passes for 44 yards with one interception. Noah Markle had three receptions for 11 yards.
The two teams will meet again in a Tri-County South game at Avella on Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.