Landan Stevenson poured in a game-high 30 points as Mapletown threw a scare into host Geibel Catholic, but the Gators held on for a 76-64 Section 2-A boys basketball win Monday night.
Geibel (3-3, 8-4) led 20-17 after the first quarter and inched its advantage out to 36-27 by halftime and 52-39 after three frames.
The Maples (0-5, 0-11) outscored the Gators 25-24 in the final quarter.
Ryan Tuttle followed Stevenson with 17 points for Mapletown.
Cole Kendall paced Geibel with 25 points, Drew Howard finished with 17 and Isaiah Krizner added 14. Ryan Anderson recently returned to the Gators' lineup but Enzo Fetsko is now injured and likely out until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.