Mapletown became to last area boys basketball team to take the court on Jan. 25 after COVID-19 concerns at the school forced a long delay to the start of its season.
It wound up being worth the wait for the Maples as they rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Propel Montour, 55-54, in a Section 2-A battle.
It was the first of three straight victories to open the season, tripling Mapletown's combined win total from the past two years. The Maples won at Bentworth, 51-50, on Jan. 27 in a non-section game, then defeated visiting Avella, 58-53, last Friday to improve to 2-0 in section play.
In the opener, Landan Stevenson led all scorers with 24 points and Lance Stevenson added nine points for Mapletown. Cohen Stout pulled down 10 rebounds.
“It’s great to be out there playing,” Maples coach Chad Stevenson said after the win over Propel. “It’s been a struggle here. The kids were supposed to play Turkeyfoot Saturday, then we found out Friday that they canceled. That took the wind out of them a little bit. They were getting ready to play this game but then we had another COVID scare (in the school district). They determined that we had no contact, though, and we were cleared to play.
“It’s been a mental roller coaster. It just been so long, they can’t play, then they think they’re finally going to play, then that game’s off, then this game’s up in the air. It’s just a crazy year.”
Mapletown led 14-8 after the first quarter, but Propel Montour rallied for a 29-25 halftime lead. The visitors extended the lead to 45-34 after three quarters.
“We’re wearing the masks while we play and we were trying to press a lot in the first half,” coach Stevenson pointed out. “I think they just don’t have their legs underneath them yet. I think we had 20 turnovers and a lot of it was just being tired and not thinking.”
Mapletown battled through foul trouble and fatigue to pull even in the fourth quarter and then a 3-pointer by Braden McIntire put the hosts ahead. The Maples pushed the margin up to five, but the Legends cut the gap to two in the final minute.
Landan Stevenson and Lance Stevenson each made one of two free throws to ice the game before Propel hit a 3-pointer as the clock ran out to set the final score.
Mapletown outscored the Legends 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
Chiyeh Green (13), Matthew Carswell (12), Jamal Newton (12), and Darrell White (11) all scored in double figures for Propel.
Coach Stevenson lauded his bench, especially a trio of freshmen, for helping the Maples pull out the victory.
“We were tired and then we also got in foul trouble where I had four starters sitting on the bench at one point and I had to go to several freshmen,” Stevenson said. “A.J. Vanata stepped in well and gave us some good minutes. Braden McIntire and Evan Griffin did also. They held the fort.
“This was our first game of any kind. We didn’t even get to play a scrimmage game. We’re so far behind all these other teams.”
Still, the Maples emerged victorious.
“Obviously, any win is great for us when we’re trying to build up the program,” Stevenson said. “They were happy that we won but I think they also know that we can play a lot better than what we showed tonight.”
The Maples held off a late charge by the Bearcats in the victory at Bentworth. Mapletown led 42-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the home team in the final eight minutes, 18-9. The Maples were just 3-of-11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Landan Stevenson scored 26 points while Lance Stevenson and Dominic Cumpston both scored nine points for the Maples.
In the win over Avella, Landan Stevenson scored 15 and Lance Stevenson added 14 for the Maples, who led by 15 at one point.
