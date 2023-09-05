Mapletown blanks Frazier, 28-0 For the Greene County Messenger Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evan Griffin rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as Mapletown improved to 2-0 with a 28-0 shutout of host Frazier in non-conference action Friday night.A.J. Vanata had a hand in Mapletown’s other two scores with a touchdown run and pass.Vanata gave the Maples the only points they would need when he capped a 70-yard drive with an eight-yard TD run at 2:48 of the first quarter. Griffin ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.Mapletown recovered a fumble on Frazier’s next play from scrimmage and Griffin’s four-yard touchdown run came two plays later for a 14-0 first-quarter advantage. The Maples made it 20-0 with 1:21 remaining in the first half when Vanata finished up a 63-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Brock Evans.Griffin tallied the game’s final touchdown on a five-yard run late in the third quarter with Evans running in the two-point conversion.The Commodores (0-2) were led by Derek Diamond who had nine carries for 64 yards and Brennen Stewart who completed six of 11 passes for 50 yards.Mapletown rushed for 253 yards. Vanata completed two of four passes for 35 yards. Colton Spitznogle paced the Maples’ defense with six tackles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
