Mapletown High School has had its fair share of notable athletic performances through the years, but the Maples haven't quite witnessed the season Ella Menear is having.
She is "coached" by her mother Christy Menear, Mapletown's volleyball coach, and father Rick Menear, elementary school principal in the Southeastern Greene School District. Menear swims with a club team in Morgantown, along with Albert Gallatin's Jael Dankle.
The freshman played volleyball for her mother last fall ("I actually really like it") and expects to play softball in the spring.
The freshman is one of a large contingent of local swimmers who perform (and have already qualified) without a team, and early returns have her currently among the best in the WPIAL. The first performance list was posted a week ago and Menear's time of 1:00.03 in the 100 backstroke was second to Laurel Highlands' Elizabeth Thomas. Menear also had the third-fastest time in the 100 freestyle of 55.62 seconds, sitting behind Hopewell's Gabrielle Webster and Mount Pleasant's Heather Gardner.
With the second performance list yet to be released, Menear lowered her time in the backstroke last Friday at Laurel Highlands, her "home" pool. She finished second to Thomas with a season's best time of 59:29 seconds. Thomas also lowered her time to 58.46 seconds.
Menear qualified in a third event in last Friday's meet when she finished the 200 IM in 2:14.28. She pushed the Fillies' Maria Mrosko, one of the best in Class AA, through the butterfly and backstroke legs, but the defending WPIAL bronze medalist pulled away in the breaststroke. Mrosko touched the wall in 2:10.99, improving her time on the initial performance list. Menear qualified with a time of 2:14.28.
Not bad considering it was the first time Menear swam the event in an attempt to qualify for the WPIAL finals.
"My time was two seconds off my best time. I'm real happy with that," said Menear. "It really helped me to have someone (Mrosko) to push me."
Menear's admission of which is the weakest of the four strokes in the individual medley explains why Mrosko pulled away midway through the race.
"The breaststroke is my worst stroke," admitted Menear. "The backstroke and freestyle helps me with the breaststroke. I've been practicing, been working on (the breaststroke). It's my weakest and I try as hard as I can."
Being pushed by Thomas, who placed fourth in the WPIAL last year as a freshman, in the backstroke also helped Menear meet another time goal.
"I want to go under a minute in the backstroke. That's my goal. My best time (ever) is a 58 (seconds). I want to bring it down into a high 59 (seconds)," said Menear.
Although she can only swim in two individual events, Menear hopes to add a fourth option to her list.
"I want to qualify for the 50 freestyle, too," added Menear. "The 100 backstroke is my favorite and best. I'm debating between the 100 freestyle or 200 IM for the WPIALs.
"I'm just focusing on my time right now. You have to push yourself to get that time."
"That time" is around 2:09 or 2:10 in the 200 IM and 58-low (seconds) in the 100 backstroke.
Word's getting around Mapletown High School of Menear's accomplishments so far this season. The Maples had a swimmer last year, but he moved out of the district so the WPIAL medal hopes all fall on Menear.
"I find it pressuring. Everyone expects me to do good," said Menear. "Hopefully, we'll have another swimmer (next year). That would be cool to see.
"I feel this year is the most pressure. I'm just getting into it. I'll get to know the people around me better."
