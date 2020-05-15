Mapletown freshman Ella Menear took the high school swimming world by storm and earned a spot on the Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Swimming & Diving Team.
Menear was named to the first team in the 100 backstroke and also was tabbed as one of two Newcomers of the Year. She had quite a debut, finishing third in the 200 IM, trailing Laurel Highlands’ Maria Mrosko by only .56 seconds, and second in the 100 butterfly by a mere .04 seconds, also to Mrosko.
The impressive group of swimmers to earn first-team honors were:
200 medley relay: Laurel Highlands.
200 freestyle: Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward
200 IM: Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands.
50 freestyle: Heather Gardner, Mount Pleasant.
Diving: Brooke Mihalik, Ringgold.
100 butterfly: Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands.
100 freestyle: Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands.
500 freestyle: Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward.
200 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Forward.
100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown.
100 breaststroke: Heather Gardner, Mount Pleasant.
400 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Forward; Laurel Highlands.
Most Outstanding Performers: Heather Gardner, Mount Pleasant; Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands.
Newcomers of the Year: Ella Menear, Mapletown; Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands.
