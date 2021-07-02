Waynesburg Central senior Gabe McConville’s versatility on the track and his gold medal-winning performance in the WPIAL finals gives him the nod as the top athlete on the 2021 Herald-Standard Boys All-Area Track & Field Team.
3,200 relay: Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Mount Pleasant; Waynesburg Central; Uniontown.
110 high hurdles: Robbie Hrabosky, Elizabeth Forward; Jake VanArsdale, Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Dominic Scott, Uniontown; Vincent Blout, Laurel Highlands; Ethan Callahan, Elizabeth Forward; Breydon Woods, Waynesburg Central.
100: Colin Brady, West Greene.
Honorable mention: Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon; Tylar Frezzell, Albert Gallatin; Ky’ron Craggette, Connellsville; JJ Bloom, Southmoreland; Kolby Livingston, Laurel Highlands.
1,600: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg Central.
Honorable mention: Zach Bigam, Connellsville; Kolby Kent, California; Jacob Sinclair, Beth-Center; Ben Daerr, Ringgold; Brandon Hebda, Uniontown.
400: Ethan Bowser, Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable mention: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg Central; Payton Hostetler, Uniontown.
400 relay: Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable mention: Connellsville; Waynesburg Central.
300 intermediate hurdles: Robbie Hrabosky, Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable mention: Dominic Scott, Uniontown; Jake VanArsdale, Southmoreland; Anthony Kutcher, Waynesburg Central; Vincent Blout, Laurel Highlands.
800: Andrew Smith, Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable mention: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg Central; Ben Daerr, Ringgold.
200: JJ Bloom, Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Cooper Salvay, Brownsville; Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward; Colin Brady, West Greene.
3,200: Ryan Pajak, Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg Central; Zach Bigam, Connellsville; Kolby Kent, California; Mason Stewart, Uniontown; Joe Barrick, Mount Pleasant; Lucas Pajak, Ringgold.
1,600 relay: Waynesburg Central; Elizabeth Forward.
Discus: Ray Hribal, Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Nick Gunther, Yough.
Shot put: Ray Hribal, Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Tanner Pierce, California; Nathan Reese, Connellsville.
Javelin: Hunter Bakewell, Yough.
Honorable mention: Dawson Fowler, Waynesburg Central; Adam Boucher, Uniontown; Quentin Larkin, Albert Gallatin.
High jump: Dane Anden, Belle Vernon.
Honorable mention: Tyler McIe, Waynesburg Central; Samuel Jubin, Uniontown; Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands; Robby Labuda, Mount Pleasant.
Triple jump: Isaac Trout, Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Nathan O’Savage, California; Bruno Fabrycki, Albert Gallatin; Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon; Venchy Michel, Monessen.
Long jump: Bruno Fabrycki, Albert Gallatin.
Honorable mention: Tylar Frezzell, Albert Gallatin; Tylar Mocello, Belle Vernon; Dylan Marchewka, Connellsville.
Pole vault: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central.
Honorable mention: Seth Rerricha, California.
Most Outstanding Overall Performer: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg Central.
Class AAA Most Outstanding Field Performer: Dane Anden, Belle Vernon.
Class AAA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Robbie Hrabosky, Elizabeth Forward.
Class AA Most Outstanding Field Performers: Ray Hribal, Southmoreland; Hunter Bakewell, Yough.
Class AA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Jake VanArsdale, Southmoreland.
Most Outstanding Coaching Staffs: Class AAA, Belle Vernon (Chris Stasicha); Class AA, Waynesburg Central (Rick Layton).
NOTES: McConville ran the 400 through the 3,200 to help the Raiders win the Section 6-AA title. ... McConville survived a bump that threw him off-stride with about 200 meters left to win the gold medal in the 1,600 in the WPIAL Class AA finals. ... McConville used the disappointment of missing the podium after placing ninth in the 1,600 for a seventh-place finish in the 800 in the state finals. The medal was the lone medal won by local boys in the state Class AA meet. ... McConville also earned a WPIAL fifth-place medal in the 1,600 relay. ... Waynesburg Central totaled 11 WPIAL medals. ... Local boys won 16 WPIAL medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) in Class AA and seven (1 gold, 2 silver) in the Class AAA final. ... Brady, a freshman, was fourth in the 100 and also ran in the 200 at the district meet. ... Fowler won two WPIAL Class AA medals after finishing sixth in the triple jump and eighth in the javelin. ... Both Belle Vernon (Section 2-AAA) and Waynesburg Central (Section 6-AA) went undefeated for section titles and WPIAL team playoff berths. ... McConville and VanArsdale will attend Seton Hill University this fall.
