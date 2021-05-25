SLIPPERY ROCK — Reminiscent of horses jockeying for position in the stretch run of the Kentucky Derby, Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville survived a bump with just under 200 meters to go to win gold in the 1,600 at the WPIAL Class AA Track & Field Championships.
McConville was the only gold medal winner among the area’s boys, but was one of many to find the awards podium and earn a berth into the state meet.
McConville, Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy and South Park’s Kirk Stewart pulled ahead in the second of four laps in the lead pack.
As the trio approached the 200-meter mark, Stewart made a move for the lead and clipped McConville, throwing the senior off his stride for a second or two. McConville regained his momentum, moved left into the second lane and sprinted to the finish for the gold medal in 4:18.01.
McCoy was second in 4:18.96 and Stewart placed third in 4:21.18.
“He bumped me with about 200 to go and it threw me off. In the last 100, I worked too hard for this situation not to give all I had,” said McConville, who lowered his personal-best time.
“I knew (McCoy) ran 4:18. I knew I didn’t have a hobby jobby in the race.”
Despite all of his four-year success, McConville will be making his first trip to a state final.
“I want to medal,” said McConville.
McConville also medaled in the 800 by placing fifth in 2:02.56 and as a member of the Red Raiders’ 1,600 relay team (fifth, 3:36.62). Both automatically advanced to the state meet.
Teammate Tyler McIe won bronze in the high jump after clearing 5-11. He earned his way into the district meet by hitting the qualifying jump in a last chance meet.
“I thought I had 6-1,” said McIe. “My PR was 5-10, now it’s 5-11. I’ll take it.
“I just knew what I had to do.”
McIe is looking for another medal next week at the state meet.
“I want to place at states, that’s the deal. I want 6-3 or, if it’s even heights, 6-4,” added McIe.
Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton won bronze in the pole vault after he cleared 12-6. He scratched out a 13 feet.
“I was pressured at 13 feet. I was in the 400 relay, so I had to get my vault in,” said Layton.
Layton is the younger brother of WPIAL champion Daniel Layton.
“It’s just him. He was a state champion and I have to live up to that,” said Layton. “I want to get 13 feet and go for 14 feet to break my brother’s sophomore record, and now go for it.”
West Greene freshman Colin Brady finished fourth in the 100 in 11.43 seconds to earn a berth into the state meet.
“It wasn’t a personal best. I definitely can do better,” said Brady. “I had my heart set on qualifying. I’m definitely a lot more confident coming into the finals. I loosened up in the prelims.
“I feel like states is a big accomplishment for a freshman.”
Waynesburg Central’s Dawson Fowler placed eighth in the javelin with a throw of 144-9 and sixth in the triple jump with a top effort of 40-8¼. He was just ¼-inch short of placing fifth in the triple jump.
Teammate Anthony Kutcher was eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.13 seconds.
The Raiders’ Andrew Layton, Darnell Johnson, Michael Medlen and Breydon Woods placed sixth in the 400 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.