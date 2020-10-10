McGuffey led 41-0 at halftime Friday night and the Highlanders cruised to a 54-8 win over visiting Waynesburg Central Friday night in a Century Conference game.
Breydon Woods scored on a 3-yard run with just 1:35 left in the game. He ran for 93 yards on 19 carries.
Kyle Brookman had touchdown runs of 28 and 10 yards for McGuffey (4-0, 4-1). Philip McCuen threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler McCrerey and ran for a 3-yard score.
Jared Johnson added a 5-yard rushing touchdown and a 100-yard interception return for a score.
Century Conference
Waynesburg Central 0-0-0-8 -- 8
McGuffey 28-13-7-6 -- 54
First Quarter
McG: Kyle Brookman 28 run (Nate Witkowsky kick), 9:08
McG: Kyle Brookman 10 run (Nate Witkowsky kick), 7:55
McG: Tyler McCrerey 7 pass from Philip McCuen (Nate Witkowsky kick), 3:23
McG: Jared Johnson 5 run (Nate Witkowsky kick), 1:11
Second Quarter
McG: McKinley Whipkey run (kick failed), 6:08
McG Jared Johnson 100 interception return (Nate Witkowsky kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
McG: Philip McCuen 3 run (Ethan Dietrich kick), 5:00
Fourth Quarter
McG: Nathan Romestan 4 run (kick failed), 8:13
WC: Breydon Woods 3 run (Chase Hixenbaugh pass from Darnell Johnson), 1:35
Records: Waynesburg Central (0-5, 0-5), McGuffey (4-0, 4-1).
