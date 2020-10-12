McGuffey led 41-0 at halftime Friday night and the Highlanders cruised to a 54-8 win over visiting Waynesburg Central last Friday night in a Century Conference game.
Breydon Woods scored on a 3-yard run with just 1:35 left in the game. He ran for 93 yards on 19 carries.
Kyle Brookman had touchdown runs of 28 and 10 yards for McGuffey (4-0, 4-1). Philip McCuen threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler McCrerey and ran for a 3-yard score.
Jared Johnson added a 5-yard rushing touchdown and a 100-yard interception return for a score.
