Mount Pleasant’s Lily King had a PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships to remember after her four-medal performance at Bucknell University.
The freshman won the 100 freestyle in 49.78 seconds and then capped the state meet Saturday night by anchoring the Lady Vikings’ 400 freestyle relay to a gold medal in 3:30.64.
Mapletown’s Ella Menear’s time in the 100 backstroke broke the state record, but, unfortunately for the junior, so did Bedford’s Leah Shackley with Menear taking the silver medal.
Shackley reset the state mark when she touched the wall in 52.42 seconds. Menear finished in 53.37 seconds.
Shackley’s opening split time was 25.84 seconds with Menear only .05 seconds behind. The Bedford sophomore finished the final 50 yards in 26.58 seconds, while Menear closed in 27.48 seconds.
Menear knew she had to swim her best in the backstroke final after the preliminary heat where Shackley finished in 53.63 seconds, which was faster than the state record. Menear qualified for the final with a time of 54.18 seconds.
“I knew going in Leah was a super good swimmer. I knew I had a lot of competition,” said Menear, adding, “I can’t complain.”
Menear said she gave it all she had.
“The last 10 yards was pretty rough. Personally, I left it all in the pool,” said Menear.
Menear won gold in the backstroke last year and bronze in the 200 IM. The junior won gold in the 200 IM this year, plus the silver in the backstroke.
“Going in, I didn’t know what to expect. I was a nervous wreck,” explained Menear. “But, all the hard work paid off.
“I was not expecting a 2:00.00 in the 200 IM. I don’t know how that happened. The 53 low in the backstroke, I’m really happy with that.”
Menear is going to take a week off from training and then will turn her attention to the long course season, when she expects to swim the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 200 IM, plus maybe another event or two.
“It’ll be really nice to take a week off. This will be my first break since August,” said Menear. “I’m swimming in the long course nationals in the summer. Long course is not my strong suit. But, it helps with my endurance.
“I’m hoping to get an Olympic cut.”
The Mount Pleasant girls finished second in the team standings with 169 points. Schuylkill Valley won the team title with 177 points.
King finished the first 50 yards of the 100 freestyle in 23.52 seconds, about a second ahead of Northgate’s Elise Nardozzi. The freshman made the separation stand in the final 50 yards with Nardozzi only able to slice .05 seconds off her deficit.
The Lady Vikings battled Schuylkill Valley for the 400 freestyle relay gold medal.
Reegan Brown opened the relay for Mount Pleasant with a 53.29-second split, giving the Lady Vikings a .88 second advantage. Schuylkill Valley’s Annie Gao completed the second leg in 53.22 seconds, compared to Trinity Graft’s 55.16 leg.
SaraJo Gardner then came through with the cushion King needed in the third leg with a 53.64-second split. King brought the title home by swimming the final 100 yards in 48.55 seconds.
Mount Pleasant freshman Kiersten O’Connor was sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.12 seconds.
Gardner also had a solid swim in the 100 backstroke, winning the B final and placing ninth overall in 1:05.75. Graft was 25th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.47 seconds.
Laurel Highlands junior Ella Ciez won her second medal of the weekend after she finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.75, slightly faster than her finish of 1:05.97 in the prelims.
“I think it was a good time. It was my second-best time of the season,” said Ciez, whose best time was in the WPIAL finals. “My whole goal was to make the A final. I knew I would get a medal.
“Yes, it was (a good meet).”
Ciez noted the impact of the crowd considering only team-affiliated personnel were in attendance last year and the 2020 meet was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“The energy was more upbeat. (The crowd) makes it feel like it’s such a big deal. It makes you want to swim faster,” said Ciez.
Ciez’s season continues for a couple more weeks with the YMCA state and national meets.
“I’m seeded first in both my events at the YMCA states,” said Ciez. “I’ve never been to nationals before because of Covid.”
Belle Vernon’s Marlee Davis, Martyna Maley, Melina Stratigos and Delaney Patterson finished 21st in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:50.93. Patterson placed 20th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.14.
Elizabeth Forward senior Hailey Yurkovich closed her career by placing seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14.16. Teammate Riley McLaughlin finished 29th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.08.
California junior Anastasia Georgagis finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke ‘B final’ and 15th overall in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:09.79.
Ringgold’s Brooke Mihalik advanced to the diving finals, placing 14th with 294.55 points. Marple Newtown’s Alexandra Pastris won the gold medal with 431.65 points. Teammate Natalie Noll was 25th in the 500 freestyle in 5:30.10.
