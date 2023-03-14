Mercyhurst Prep knocks out Lady Raiders For the Greene County Messenger Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mercyhurst Prep scored 40 points in the first half and rolled to a 73-35 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA girls basketball playoffs last Friday.The Lady Raiders (21-6) trailed 21-10 after the first quarter and 40-13 at halftime. Mercyhurst Prep added to its lead for a 56-20 advantage after three quarters. Josie Horne and Kaley Rohanna shared team-scoring honors for Waynesburg with 10 points apiece.Mercyhurst Prep (20-5) was led by Olivia Kulyk who finished with a game-high 22 points. Lillirose Lang scored 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trevon White Tre White Jaydis Kennedy Geibel Catholic Junior-senior High School Farrell High School Piaa Boys Basketball Playoffs Waynesburg Central High School Mercyhurst Prep Kaley Rohanna Josie Horne Piaa Girls Basketball Playoffs Danny Odem Olivia Kulyk × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
