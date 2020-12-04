Patrick Bush shot a record-breaking round to win his first county championship and rallied from a couple disastrous holes to finish with a decent score in the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Golf Championship.
The Belle Vernon sophomore was also steady throughout the season to earn recognition as the area’s Player of the Year.
Carmichaels’ Dave Briggs is the Small School Coach of the Year with the Mikes again winning the Section 8-AA title, advancing through the team semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Club with a third-place finish in the district team championship.
Uniontown’s Aaron Scott earns Big School Coach of the Year honors after leading the Red Raiders to the Section 2-AAA title and a berth into the team semifinals in their return to Class AAA play.
Bush was spot on in the FCCA Golf Championship by shooting a tournament-low 3-under 67 at Duck Hollow Golf Club after two par-4s on the back were shortened to par-3s to quicken play. Bush played the front in even-par 35, and scored 3-under 32 on the backside that normally played 37.
Bush survived two disastrous par-5s — both quadruple bogey-9 in the middle of the round — at South Hills Country Club in the WPIAL final to shoot 65 on the remaining 16 holes to finish with 83 and pull into a tie for 25th place.
Bush played the final eight holes of the district tournament in a spectacular 27, including three birdies, to play the back nine in 1-over 36.
He also helped the Leopards win the county team title, a second-place finish in Section 2-AAA and a berth into the WPIAL team semifinals.
Teammate Tyler Mocello also advanced to the WPIAL final, tying for 17th place with 80. The junior finished second to Bush in the FCCA tournament after shooting 75.
Mocello additionally played soccer for the Leopards, who tied for the Section 3-AAA title and lost a tough 2-1 shootout in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal took the next step in his junior season by advancing to the WPIAL Class AAA final, tying with Bush for 25th place. He was the medalist in the Section 2-AAA qualifier at Duck Hollow Golf Club, the Colonials’ home course, and tied for third place behind Bush and Mocello in the FCCA Championship.
Karpeal also had a solid section season and consistently was the Colonials’ low man.
Uniontown freshman Logan Voytish had a solid first season after earning All-County honors and advancing to the WPIAL Class AAA individual semifinals. Voytish placed sixth in the FCCA Championship and advanced through the section qualifier right at the target score.
Ringgold senior Seth Callaway capped his final season with the Rams with a berth into the WPIAL Class AAA individual semifinals after shooting 81 in the section qualifier at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Jefferson-Morgan senior Kyle Clayton was the lone local boy to advance to the PIAA Class AA Championship. He finished tied for 42nd place with 16-over 87. Clayton played the front in 5-over 41, but the back in 11-over 46. He had one birdie on the front and a second on the back.
Clayton medaled in his final WPIAL championship after shooting 83.
Carmichaels freshman Liam Lohr rounds out the first-team after a strong opening season. He shot 91 in his first appearance in the WPIAL Class AA final.
Lohr led the Mikes to another Section 8-AA title and a third-place finish in the WPIAL Class AA Team Golf Championship at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course.
The second-team honorees provide a solid base to push for a starting spot on the all-area team.
Southmoreland’s Clay Sipple and Connellsville’s Ethan Rice played their way onto the All-County team. Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak just missed the medals stand in the WPIAL Class AA championship and was first alternate.
Sipple had a tough to in the WPIAL Class AA final at Allegheny Country Club with a score of 100.
Frazier’s Chase Hazelbaker had a solid WPIAL Class AA final after shooting 89. Uniontown’s Gage Brugger steadily improved through the season, shooting 86 in the Class AAA individual semifinal at Hannastown and 80 in the section qualifier.
Carmichaels’ Rolin Burghy joined the Lohr siblings to help the Mikes to an historic finish in the WPIAL team championship.
Honorable mention recognition goes to Southmoreland’s Austin Goehring and Ben Zimmerman, Frazier’s Nixon Erdely, Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney and Mount Pleasant’s Jonathan Wagner.
Wagner shot 94 and Goehring finished with 102 in the WPIAL Class AA final. The Scotties’ Zimmerman placed 10th in the county tournament for All-County honors, and the Leopards’ Rogan Maloney missed county honors by one stroke after finishing with 81 and a berth into the WPIAL Class AAA individual semifinals after missing the target score by one shot.
Erdely matched his sister’s school mark at Linden Hall Golf Course with an even-par 37 in the Commodores’ Section 8-AA win over visiting Beth-Center. The freshman also tied for third in the FCCA Championship for All-County honors.
