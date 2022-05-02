CARMICHAELS — Both starting pitchers in the Section 1-AA baseball game between Carmichaels and Frazier on April 25 were making their first high school starts, and both were named Aydan/Aidan.
The Mikes’ Aydan Adamson received more offensive support than his counterpart Aidan Hardy for an 11-1 Section 1-AA home victory in five innings.
“He did a great job. It was his first start, his first varsity innings,” praised Carmichaels coach Dickie Krause. “We were confident in him. He helped us to set up the rest of our staff for the rest of the week.”
Adamson pitched all five innings, allowing one run on seven hits. He walked one, struck out eight and stranded seven runners.
Hardy pitched three innings, allowing six runs on eight hits but his defense committed three errors behind him. He struck out two and walked one.
“(Hardy), that was his first-ever appearance. He did what we needed him to do,” said Frazier coach John Malone.
The Mikes scored runs in bunches with three in the bottom of the first inning, three more in the bottom of the third and invoking the Mercy Rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Frazier stranded runners on first and second in the top of the first and Carmichaels responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, aided by two misplayed ground balls in the outfield.
Chris Barrish and Nick Ricco had back-to-back, one-out singles. Jacob Fordyce singled with Barrish held at third, but when the grounder was misplayed Barrish kept coming home.
Hardy was able to strike out Liam Lohr swinging, but Trenton Carter followed with a single to score Ricco. The ball was mishandled to allow courtesy runner Alec Anderson to score.
Frazier (1-5, 2-7) scored its lone run in the top of the third inning.
Dan Olbrys singled with two outs and Brock Aleckson followed with a long double to bring courtesy runner Noah Usher home.
Olbrys was a tough out with two singles and a walk.
“Dan was on base three times and he calls a great game with our young pitching staff,” praised Malone.
Carmichaels responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Fordyce singled with one out and Liam Lohr walked. Anderson, running for Fordyce, scored on Carter’s single.
Lohr came home on a wild pitch. Tyler Richmond’s ground ball was mishandled and Dylan Rohrer following with a run-scoring single.
The Mikes were poised to score more runs, but Richmond was out on a rundown after a failed suicide squeeze attempt and Hardy escaped further damage with a fly out to the shortstop.
Carmichaels batted around in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the Mercy Rule.
Mason Lapana had an RBI-single, Barrish brought two runners home with a long double and the final two runs scored on an error with the bases loaded.
“I think back to where we were last year against this team and the strides we’ve made, it’s night and day,” said Malone. “We get guys on and we can’t get the clutch hit.
“We have all underclassmen in our rotation. The work ethic is there. The seniors have been grinding. I feel they’re going to come out at some point.”
Krause said his Mikes, who improve to 5-1 in the section and 7-1 overall, have yet to pull all phases of the game together at one time.
“We are a work in progress right now,” said Krause. “We are pitching real well now. We are searching for that consistency right now.”
Krause said the weather has played into the lack of consistency.
“I’m hoping the weather acclimates and we can get into a groove. We can’t get any consistency,” said Krause. “This is all about us. We need to take care of business.”
Krause acknowledged the effort of Frazier’s young squad.
“I give them a lot of credit. They keep playing. They’ll be alright,” said Krause.
