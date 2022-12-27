BURGETTSTOWN — Carmichaels opened the boys basketball season with five straight wins but followed that up with three consecutive losses, including 60-57 at Burgettstown in its Section 4-AA opener on Dec. 20.
Mikes coach Ian McCombs is hoping his team can learn from those defeats to make them a better team as the season progresses.
“We’ve just got to take these as learning experiences,” McCombs said. “These are three good teams that we played. I know the character of my guys. They’re going to take it hard but they’ll learn from it and take it to heart. Next time, we as a team, including myself as the coach, will be better prepared.
“Hey, if you don’t learn from these experiences then it’s just that, a loss. You’ve got to take something away from it.”
The game was tied at halftime before the Blue Devils outscored the Mikes 26-23 in the third quarter to take a 50-47 lead. The teams battled to a 10-10 standoff in the fourth quarter with Burgettstown hanging on for the win.
Caleb Russell scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the high-scoring third for the Blue Devils. Zack Schrockman and James Leuice contributed 14 and 12 points.
Tyler Richmond tallied a game-high 21 points for the Mikes (0-1, 5-3). Dom Colarusso added 13 points. Both players made a trio of 3-pointers. Liam Lohr chipped in with eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Burgettstown started fast and took a 17-10 lead after one quarter. Carmichaels fought back and pulled even at 24-24 by halftime thanks to nine points in the frame from Richmond.
The Blue Devils’ interior helped turn the tide, according to McCombs.
“Burgettstown has got good size all around and they were able to use it,” McCombs said. “There were a few times where they were able to get second- and third-chance points. There were a couple of those possessions where we’d force them into a tough shot and they were able to get a rebound and put it back up.
“Towards the end they went to their bread and butter and beat us a little bit on the inside, whether that was rebounds or just getting the ball in the post.”
McCombs would like to see his team improve in the latter stages of games.
“We’ve just got to do the things you need to do to seal the game,” he said. “We’ve got to get those key rebounds, we’ve got to hit key foul shots, and take care of possessions at the end of the game.”
Carmichaels will have a week to regroup as its next game will be in its annual Lions Club Christmas Tournament which begins on Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.