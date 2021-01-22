Monessen held host Carmichaels to three points in the second quarter in taking a 10-point halftime lead and stayed in front the rest of the way to earn a 49-36 Section 4-AA victory in boys basketball action last Friday night.
Kiante Robinson scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter to help the first-place Greyhounds (3-0, 3-1) take a 14-12 advantage. Chas Mrlack tallied five of the visitor’s 11 points in the second period as coach Dan Bosnic’s squad went up 25-15 at the half.
Monessen extended its lead to 37-22 after three quarters.
Kody Kuhns scored 12 points and Mrlack added eight for the Greyhounds.
Chris Barrish tied for game-high honors with 16 points for coach Ian McCombs’ Mikes (0-2, 1-2) and Michael Stewart followed with 10.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 59 — The Rockets’ second-half rally fell short for a Section 4-AA boys basketball loss to the visiting Greyhounds.
Monessen (2-0, 2-1) led 35-25 at halftime, but the home team sliced a point off the deficit in third quarter and closed with an 18-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Kody Kuhns scored 13 points for the Greyhounds. Kiantae Robinson added 13.
The Rockets’ Tahjere Jacobs finished with a game-high 26 points. Colt Fowler added 12.
Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg Central 55 — Drake Long, Christopher Barrish and Mike Stewart combined for 60 points to lead the Mikes to their first win of the season.
Long led with a game-high 26 points. Barrish finished with 18 and Stewart added 16.
The Mikes (1-3) held 19-5, 33-22 and 52-37 leads at the quarter breaks in the non-section home game.
Chase Henkins scored 22 points for the Raiders (1-3). Dawson Fowler added 15.
Girls basketball
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26 — The Lady Greyhounds rolled to 26 points in the third quarter on their way to a Section 2-A road victory.
Monessen (2-0, 2-0) led 23-12 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 49-18 advantage.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Mercedes Majors scored a game-high 22 points. Hailey Johnson finished with 10.
Savannah Clark led the Lady Rockets (1-1, 1-3) with 17 points.
Sewickley Academy 52, West Greene 39 — The Lady Pioneers fell behind early and were unable to recover for a non-section road loss.
The Lady Panthers (3-1) led 13-6, 26-16 and 37-25 at the quarter breaks.
Jersey Wise led West Greene (0-2) with 12 points.
Kamryn Lightcap (17), Bre Warner (13), and Hailey Drutarosky (10) scored double figures for the home team.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Frazier 74, Jefferson-Morgan 50 — Owen Newcomer finished with 26 points to lead visiting Frazier to a 74-50 Section 4-AA boys basketball victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Commodores (2-0, 2-1) led 34-24 at halftime, and extended their lead to 55-35 after three quarters. The visitors closed out the win with a 19-15 fourth quarter.
Frazier’s Colton Arison had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Luke Santo added 12 points.
Tahjere Jacobs led the Rockets (1-1, 1-2) with 15 points. Josh Wise finished with 11.
Washington 93, Waynesburg Central 43 — The Prexies broke out the offense to roll past the visiting Raiders for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Washington (2-0, 2-0) scored 30 points in the first quarter and added 34 more in the second quarter for a 64-27 halftime lead. The home squad held a 29-16 advantage in the second half.
Chase Henkins scored 22 points for Waynesburg (1-2, 1-2).
Tayshawn Levy led the Prexies with a game-high 26 points. Davoun Fuse and Ruben Gordon both finished with 16, and Brandon Patterson added 14.
Monday, Jan. 11
Waynesburg Central 67, Washington 45 — Waynesburg Central pulled away with 25 points in the third quarter for a 67-45 Section 2-AAA girls basketball victory at Washington.
The Lady Raiders improve to 3-0 with the section-opening victory. Washington slips to 0-1 in the section and 1-1 overall.
Waynesburg led 32-21 at halftime, but the visitors extended the lead to 57- 34 with a 25-13 advantage in the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders’ Clara Paige Miller led the way with a game-high 21 points. Kaley Rohanna finished with 16 and Josie Horne added 11.
Sam Maurer scored 12 points for Washington and Cass Lewis finished with 11.
