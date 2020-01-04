Carmichaels fell behind in the first quarter Friday night and the Mikes were unable to recover for a 53-37 Section 2-AA loss to visiting Jeannette.
The Jayhawks (2-1, 4-6) led 15-5 after the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime.
Christopher Barrish scored 12 points for Carmichaels (0-4, 4-5).
Jackson Pruitt lead Jeannette with 18 points. Keith Rockmore scored 12 and Toby Cline added 10.
Section 2-AA
Jeannette 15-9-11-18 -- 53
Carmichaels 5-9-6-17 -- 37
Jeannette: Jackson Pruitt 18, Keith Rockmore 12, Toby Cline 10. Carmichaels: Christopher Barrish 12. Records: Jeannette (2-1, 4-6), Carmichaels (0-4, 4-5).
