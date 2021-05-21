Carmichaels was the highest seeded Greene County team and was set to open the playoffs on Wednesday, according to the WPIAL baseball pairings released last Friday afternoon.
The Mikes were slotted in at No. 3 in Class AA and were scheduled to play No. 14 Apollo Ridge in a 4:30 p.m. contest at Mount Pleasant.
“I’m excited about that,” Carmichaels coach Dickie Krause said. “Every coach does some sort of projection and I thought we would be at least a four with a chance at being a three. It seems to be appropriate. Looking at the entire bracket it seems to be pretty well done.”
Three other county teams found out their path in the postseason, including Waynesburg Central in Class AAA, and Jefferson-Morgan and West Greene in Class A.
If Carmichaels advanced to the quarterfinals, set for May 21, they faced a potential rematch with No. 6 Chartiers-Houston, which handed the Mikes’ their lone loss of the season, 7-6 on April 16. The Bucs played No. 11 Riverside in the first round.
When asked about his thoughts on possibly meeting C-H again, Krause said “There is zero percent chance that anybody affiliated with Carmichaels is looking ahead. We’re all about one game at a time. When you start trying to figure out who you might play next it just distracts you and it bites you and you end up losing.
“Our complete focus is on Apollo Ridge.”
The top four seeds in Class AA are, in order, Seton LaSalle, Shenango, the Mikes and Serra Catholic.
Also in Class AAA on Thursday, No. 9 Yough meet No. 8 Deer Lakes in a 4 p.m. game at Latrobe, and No. 16 Waynesburg took on No. 1 Hopewell in a 4:30 p.m. game at W&J’s Ross Memorial Park. The winners of those two games will meet Saturday.
The No. 6 Rockets traveled to Mount Pleasant to play No. 11 Leechburg in a 2 p.m. game on Wednesday. The winner of that game plays No. 3 Rochester on May 24.
J-M coach John Curtis, who registered coaching win No. 375 last Thursday to clinch sole possession of second place behind second-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 2-A, was hoping for a slightly higher seed.
“I think we had the fourth-best record,” Curtis said, “so I thought we’d have a shot to be a little bit higher.
“I haven’t seen Leechburg play. I got the names of the kids in their lineup, their batting averages and who their No. 1 pitcher is. It seems like they hit the ball pretty well.”
West Greene, which split two games with Jefferson-Morgan, fell in a tight battle with Rochester during the regular season, falling 5-3. Curtis declined to ponder a possible matchup with the Rams, however.
“One at a time,” Curtis said.
The Pioneers were seeded eighth and clashed with No. 9 Sewickley Academy in a 2 p.m. game at Peterswood Park on Wednesday. The winner meets top-seeded Eden Christian on May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.