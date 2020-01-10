Carmichaels led at halftime and led held off a second-half rally by visiting Mapletown in the second half for a 59-54 non-section victory Friday night.
The Mikes (6-6) led 24-10 after the first quarter and 33-23 at halftime. Mapletown (0-10) outscored the home team in the final 16 minutes, 31-26.
The Maples' Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 23 points. Ryan Tuttle added 10.
Al Cree led the Mikes with 19 points. Mike Stewart finished with 14, Drake Long scored 12 and Christopher Barrish added 10.
Mapletown travels to Geibel Catholic Monday night for a section game postponed last month.
The Mikes played a non-section game Thursday night, losing to Charleroi, 70-55. Stewart and Cree both scored 12 for Carmichaels.
Non-section
Mapletown 10-13-13-18 -- 54
Carmichaels 24-9-10-16 -- 59
Mapletown: Landan Stevenson 23, Ryan Tuttle 10. Carmichaels: Al Cree 19, Mike Stewart 14, Drake Long 12, Christopher Barrish 10. Records: Mapletown (0-10), Carmichaels (6-6).
