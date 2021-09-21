Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman shared medalist honors with 5-over 75 at the Section 8-AA golf qualifier held at Chippewa Golf Course on Monday to earn a berth into the WPIAL Class AA Individual Golf Championship.
Waynesburg Central qualified its entire lineup with Evan Davis (76), Braden Benke (78), Matt Ankrom (78), Mason Switalski (80), and Hudson Pincavitch (84) beating the target score of 84.
The Mikes also qualified five golfers as Liam Lohr (78), Dustin Hastings (79), Rolin Burghy (80), and Nick Ricco (84) also met the target score.
Frazier’s Nixon Erdely (78) and Beth-Center’s Chase Malanosky (82) also secured a berth into the district championship at Allegheny Country Club.
