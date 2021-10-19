Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno managed to stay away from big numbers Monday, and her consistency paid off with a share of second place at the PIAA Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Zambruno and North East’s Lydia finished tied for the silver medal with 2-over 74, trailing Camp Hill’s Paige Richter by just one stroke.
Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman had the best finish among local boys, tying for 29th place at 11-over 82.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr finished in a tie for 52nd place at 17-over 88.
Lohr, who opened on No. 10, had three double bogeys, three bogeys and a birdie for 8-over 44 on his front nine. He finished with three double bogeys and three bogeys for 9-over 44 on the back nine.
