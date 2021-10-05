SEWICKLEY — Both Frazier’s Nixen Erdely and Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak turned things around on the back nine Thursday afternoon at Allegheny Country Club, and the improved play led to sharing third place in the WPIAL Boys Class AA Individual Golf Championship.
The pair will join fellow qualifiers, Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman, in the PIAA Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York on Oct. 18.
Lohr finished in a tie for 10th place with an 80.
The sophomore said making the turn changed his approach to the course.
“I could finally hit driver off the tee,” said Lohr. “I birdied No. 11. That turned around the round.”
Lohr said the front nine had its ups-and-downs.
“The middle of the front nine got pretty good. The back end got pretty bad. I had a lot of three-putts on the front,” said Lohr. “Going into No. 9, I was not confident in my game, at all.
“I hit my woods pretty good. If I hit my irons good, I got some weird spin.”
Lohr played in his second final, but that didn’t calm his nerves at the start.
“Honestly, I was nervous. I just had to go play my game,” said Lohr.
Other local boys who competed, but did not earn a berth into the state final were: Waynesburg Central, Evan Davis (T24, 87), Hudson Pincavitch (T36, 90), Braden Benke (T53, 96), Matthew Ankrom (T57, 97), and Mason Switalski (T61, 98); Elizabeth Forward, AJ Palmer (T28, 88); Carmichaels, Mason Lapana (T44, 93), Rolin Burghy (T46, 94), Nick Ricco (T50, 95), and Dustin Hastings (T53, 96); and Beth-Center’s Chase Malanosky (T61, 98).
Malanosky, though, had a moment to remember on the front nine when he chipped in for eagle.
