OAKMONT — Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman flirted with the lead a couple of times, but the junior came up a couple of strokes shy of the WPIAL Boys Class AA Individual Golf Championship on Oct. 4.
Sethman battled with Derry’s Hunter Jurica through much of the championship final round at Oakmont Country Club after both entered the round tied at 74.
Sethman held one shot lead at the turn after shooting 38, but had a bad hole late on the back nine to give Jurica momentum. Jurica finished with 78, while Sethman carded 81.
The rest of the top five had a local flair with Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr third, Frazier’s Nixen Erdely fourth and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish tied for fifth. Lohr shot 156 (78-78), Erdely finished with 157 (80-77), and Voytish carded 160 (75-85).
“It went very well, actually,” Lohr said of his round. “I had no devastating triples. I had two double bogeys. I just had a series of bad shots on a hole.”
“I closed out pretty good,” continued Lohr of his 38 on the back nine. “I was awful off the tee, but when I got on the green, that’s when it kicked in.”
Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana missed the cut by two strokes, finishing with 168 after shooting 82 in the final round.
“I went bogey-bogey on Nos. 8 and 9, but went par-par-birdie to start the back 1-under through three. I wish I could’ve quit there,” said Lapana.
Lapana had honors, opening the final with the opening tee shot.
“It was probably my best drive of the day,” said Lapana.
Carmichaels’ Dustin Hastings tied for 26th with a two-round score of 172 (90-82).
“On the front, I hit a few bombs (drives). I was draining putts then, too,” said Hastings. “The back nine got the best of me. It was a collection of things. I was in every bunker.
