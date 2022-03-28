The Carmichaels baseball team had a solid start to the season Friday with a 13-2 non-section victory at Brownsville.
The Mikes led 3-0 after three innings, then added four, four and two runs in the next three innings to secure the mercy rule victory.
Brownsville scored single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
Drake Long started and pitched 4.2 innings for the victory. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Dylan Rohrer finished the game with no hits, no walks and one strikeout.
Long also was solid at the plate with three doubles, a single, two RBI and four runs scored. Chris Barrish finished with two doubles, three walks, two RBI and two runs scored.
Nick Ricco added two singles, three RBI and two runs scored. Trenton Carter finished with a double and single, and drove in four runs.
Derrick Tarpley, Tyler Wible, Hunter Pelehac and Nolan Konopka all had a single for the Falcons.
Pelehac took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
Softball
Carmichaels 15, Monessen 0 — Allie Miller tossed a three-inning no-hitter and Ali Jacobs went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs as Carmichaels blasted visiting Monessen in a non-section game.
Grace Plavi belted a three-run homer for the Lady Mikes and Miller allowed just one base runner, a walk to Traylonna Becerra, while striking out eight and contributing a single and an RBI with the bat in the season opener for both teams.
Carmichaels scored six runs in both the first and second innings and then then added three more with no outs in the bottom of the third to invoke the 15-run mercy rule.
Grace Brown singled twice and scored three runs, and Kaitlyn Waggett had a single, two RBIs and two runs for the Lady Mikes.
Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer each had a single and two runs, Karissa Rohrer had a run and an RBI and Serena Makel knocked in a run for Carmichaels.
Sidney Campbell took the loss for the Lady Greyhounds.
Souderton 9, West Greene 1 — Abby Burns struck out 10 and Lily Ponce was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Class 6A Lady Indians defeated Class 1A West Greene in a non-section game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Katie Lampe went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Lady Pioneers in their season opener.
Souderton scored once in the first before putting together a four-run rally in the second to go up 5-0.
West Greene scored its lone run in the bottom of the second when BreAnn Jackson singled and eventually scored on Lampe’s single.
The Indians added single runs in the third and fourth and two in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Lexi Six doubled and Ali Goodwin had a single and a stolen base for the Lady Pioneers who also got a single from London Whipkey.
Losing pitcher Kiley Meek struck out two and walked seven in 3 2/3 innings. Reliever Payton Gilbert struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.
Riley York and Brooke Scotti both doubled for Souderton.
Saturday, March 26
Chardon 11, West Greene 1 — Sara Sutton tripled and Gina Legan doubled as Chardon (Ohio) defeated the Lady Pioneeers in a five-inning non-section softball game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Winning pitcher Abby O’Brien struck out five and walked three.
Anna Durbin went 2 for 2 and scored West Greene’s lone run on London Whipkey single in the fifth.
Losing pitcher Kiley Meek struck out two and walked six and had the Lady Pioneers’ only other hit. Payton Gilbert walked one and struck out one in one inning of relief.
Sunday, March 27
South Allegheny 7, West Greene 3 — Payton Linhurt doubled and Breena Komarnisky and Madison Pikuka combined on a five-hitter as the Lady Gladiators topped the Lady Pioneers in a non-section softball game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Komarnisky pitched four innings, allowing three runs with three walks and two strikeouts. Pikuka earned the save with three scoreless innings of relief.
BreAnn Jackson totaled a single, RBI and scored a run for West Greene. London Whipkey and Payton Gilbert both had a single and an RBI and Katie Lampe added a single and a run scored. Taylor Karvan had the Lady Pioneers’ only other hit and Lexi Six also scored a run.
Kiley Meek took the loss. Payton Gilbert pitched five innings of relief.
Tuesday, March 22
Geneva 6, Waynesburg 5 — The Yellow Jackets were unable to hold a 4-3 lead and dropped the Presidents’ Athletic Conference college baseball opener to the visiting Golden Tornadoes.
Geneva (1-0, 5-9) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but Waynesburg responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Brandon Durbin gave the Yellow Jackets (0-1, 4-9) the lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Geneva tied the game in the top of the fifth inning and regained the lead with two runs in the sixth inning.
Waynesburg’s Todd Burner belted a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Yellow Jackets had the tying run on base after Bryce Bedilion singled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but was stranded.
Bedilion led the offense with two singles and a stolen base.
Ryan Sullivan took the loss in relief after he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning of work.
Morris earns all-conference honors
Pitt-Johnstown sophomore and Waynesburg Central graduate Caleb Morris earned PSAC All-Conference first-team honors at 141 pounds.
Gannon senior and Belle Vernon graduate Jacob Dunlap received second-team honors, while Pitt-Johnstown redshirt freshman and Connellsville graduate Dakoda Rodgers was named to the third team.
Kutzown junior Andrew Dunn earned Athlete of the Year honors. Mercyhurst’s Dillon Walker was named the Rookie of the Year, and Pitt-Johnstown’s Pat Pecora was recognized as the Coach of the Year.
Wilson PAC’s top pitcher
Waynesburg freshman Sydney Wilson was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after three complete-game victories last week for the Yellow Jackets.
Wilson allowed four runs (one earned) in 23 innings for a .30 earned-run average. She allowed 10 hits in four appearances and struck out 27, including 12 in a 4-1 win over Penn State DuBois and 10 in the Yellow Jackets’ 2-0 win against Pitt-Greensburg.
