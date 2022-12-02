Brownsville junior Daniel Sethman received a last-minute medical release so he could participate in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Golf Championship qualifier.
Uniontown junior Logan Voytish was solid through the regular season with few poor rounds of golf.
Sethman overcame the injury and lengthy layoff for a playoff run that ended with winning the district silver medal, while Voytish medaled in both the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments to share Herald-Standard Boys Golfer of theYear honors.
Elizabeth Forward’s Mya Morgan made quite splash in her first year with WPIAL and PIAA medals, while Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny capped her career with a WPIAL silver medal to share Girls Golfer of the Year recognition.
Sethman suffered a hand injury during the section schedule, causing him to miss the FCCA Championship. The junior was granted a medical release the weekend before the Section 3-AA qualifier at Chippewa Golf Club, and he made the most of the opportunity.
Sethman finished second to Carmichaels’ Dustin Hastings in the qualifier. The junior tied for medalist honors with Derry’s Hunter Jurica with a 4-over 74 in the Class AA semifinal at Hannastown Golf Club.
Sethman held a share of the lead in the final round at Oakmont Country Club, but dropped four strokes to Jurica on the final nine to take the silver medal.
Sethman finished the season tied for 22nd place in the PIAA Class AA final.
Voytish had the top finish among WPIAL golfers in the state championship after he tied for sixth place after placing fifth in the district tournament. He also earned All-County honors with a top-10 finish.
Connellsville senior Ethan Rice won his first FCCA title and just missed a spot in the WPIAL Class AAA finals, falling short by one stroke in the semifinals at Champion Lakes Golf Club.
Rice was also a key player in the Falcons’ late-season push to qualify for the Class AAA team playoffs for the first time since 2005.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr and Frazier’s Nixen Erdely finished third and fourth in the WPIAL Class AA championship. Lohr was tied for 39th, while Erdely shared 46th place in the PIAA final.
Both Voytish and Lohr helped their respective squads qualify for the WPIAL team playoffs. Uniontown finished second to undefeated Belle Vernon and Lohr’s Mikes shared the section title with Waynesburg Central and McGuffey.
Voytish and Erdely both earned All-County honors.
Mason Lapana had a solid season in the Mikes’ push for a share of the section title, just missing the PIAA cut by two strokes in two strokes.
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney rounds out the first-team pool of golfers. Maloney was a key cog in the Leopards’ undefeated season for the Section 8-AA title and spot in the WPIAL Class AA team championship.
Maloney tied for 16th in the WPIAL Class AA final to earn a berth into the state championship.
The honorable mention squad honorees are an award-winning group that are more than capable of filling in for a first-team spot.
The team includes Connellsville’s Rylan Keslar and Ethan Porecca, Geibel Catholic’s Evan Bower, Waynesburg Central’s Braden Benke and Mason Switalski, Laurel Highlands’ Nate Schwertfeger, Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush and Seth Tomalski, Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak, Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt, Brownsville’s Matthew Sethman, and Carmichaels’ Dustin Hastings.
Tomalski and Maloney shared second place in the FCCA Championship. Matthew Sethman and Porecca also earned All-County honors.
Tomalski was one shot shy of qualifying for the PIAA Championship. Bower, Hastings, Karfelt and Mocello all qualified for the WPIAL Class AA final.
Laurel Highlands’ Jim Joyce takes honors as the Big School Coach of the Year, while Belle Vernon’s Melvin Gouker gains recognition as the small school top coach.
Joyce and the Mustangs navigated the Section 2-AAA schedule without a loss before falling in the team semifinals.
Gouker’s Leopards also ran the table after dropping a classification for the Section 8-AA crown. Belle Vernon advanced to the WPIAL Class AA Team Championship final, losing a sudden-death playoff to Sewickley Academy after the two teams tied at 411.
Morgan and Konieczny headline the girls team after both had solid seasons.
Morgan finished seventh in the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Golf Championship and then put together two strong rounds for a share of fourth place in the state final.
Konieczny trailed Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger by four strokes after the WPIAL Class AA Individual Golf Championship and managed to slice a shot after the first nine in the final round, but was unable to maintain the momentum for the silver medal finish.
Konieczny also won the girls county golf title.
Beth-Center senior Gianna Petersen figured her season was over after she lost a playoff for ninth place in the WPIAL Class AA championship. But, Petersen received late notice another golfer withdrew, opening up a spot for the first alternate in the PIAA final.
Albert Gallatin’s Mikayla Hammond, a transfer from Charleroi, and Connellsville’s Paiton Ulery and Gabby Miller all earned All-County honors.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner, who lives in Ruffsdale, receives special recognition after she placed third in the WPIAL Class AA championship and led the Lady Centurions to another WPIAL team title.
