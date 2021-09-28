WayCar Richmand 11

Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond (11) holds the ball high as he scores a touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Trenton Carter during a game against Waynesburg Central at Coaches Field on Aug. 27. Richmond caught another touchdown pass in the Mikes' 42-7 win over visiting Bentworth last Friday night.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Carmichaels rolled to a 42-7 victory last Friday night over visiting Bentworth in Tri-County South Conference action.

Tyler Richmond opened the scoring for the Mikes (2-0, 4-1) on a 62-yard punt return. 

Trenton Carter doubled the lead on a 16-yard touchdown run. Carter closed the half with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Richmond and a 30-yard scoring pass to Hunter Stewart.

Cody McCoy scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Stewart added a 15-yard touchdown run.

The Bearcats slip to 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall.

The Mikes travel to West Greene for a Tri-County South showdown tonight. Carmichaels, the Pioneers and Monessen are all tied for first place with 2-0 conference records.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.