Carmichaels rolled to a 42-7 victory last Friday night over visiting Bentworth in Tri-County South Conference action.
Tyler Richmond opened the scoring for the Mikes (2-0, 4-1) on a 62-yard punt return.
Trenton Carter doubled the lead on a 16-yard touchdown run. Carter closed the half with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Richmond and a 30-yard scoring pass to Hunter Stewart.
Cody McCoy scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Stewart added a 15-yard touchdown run.
The Bearcats slip to 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
The Mikes travel to West Greene for a Tri-County South showdown tonight. Carmichaels, the Pioneers and Monessen are all tied for first place with 2-0 conference records.
