Carmichaels rolled to a Section 4-AA boys basketball victory over visiting Bentworth, 77-29, on Saturday.
Carmichaels (4-3, 8-4) led 20-9, 48-20 and 68-25 at the quarter breaks.
The Mikes’ Chris Barrish made six 3-pointers and Drake Long connected on five. Carmichaels did not attempt a free throw, but made 13 3-pointers.
Barrish finished with a game-high 26 points and Long contributed 19.
Landon Urcho led Bentworth (0-8, 1-11) with 18 points.
Girls basketball
Mapletown 47, Avella 45 — The Lady Maples rallied in the second half to stun host Avella for a Section 2-A victory.
The Lady Eagles (6-4, 9-7) led 25-20 at halftime. Mapletown closed the gap to a single point, 35-34, after the third quarter and completed the comeback with a 13-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Krista Wilson led the way for the Lady Maples (3-5, 4-5) with 20 points, 20 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Taylor Dusenberry also had a solid game with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Morgan Williamson grabbed 15 rebounds.
Katie Dryer paced Avella with 15 points.
Serra Catholic 48, Carmichaels 19 — Serra Catholic maintained its spot atop of the Section 2-AA standings with a victory at Carmichaels.
The Lady Eagles (7-0, 11-0) soared to a 24-4 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.
Rylee Campbell scored 16 points for Serra. Sophia Zalar paced the Lady Mikes (2-4, 2-7) with nine points.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 68, Bethany (W.Va.) 43 — The Yellow Jackets broke open a close game in the second half for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory over the Bison.
Jansen Knotts led Waynesburg (2-3, 2-3) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Alonzo finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Matt Popeck added 13 points.
Travis Zimmerman was the only player for Bethany (0-5, 0-5) in double figures with 12 points.
Friday, Feb. 19
Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40 — Bishop Canevin, the WPIAL’s top-ranked Class 1A team, erupted for 73 points in the first half on its way to a Section 2-A boys basketball victory at West Greene.
The Crusaders (7-0, 11-3) had five double-digit scorers led by Shea Champine with 21 points. Dom Elliott had 19 points and was followed by Kai Spears (14), Jayden Gales (13) and Kevaughn Price (10).
Elliott made five 3-pointers for Bishop Canevin and Champine sank three from beyond the arc.
Chase Blake was the leading scorer for the Pioneers (1-8, 1-11) with 18 points and Colin Brady chipped in with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33 — The Lady Commodores charged to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and maintained the advantage the rest of the way to earn a Section 2-AA win over visiting Carmichaels.
Frazier (1-6, 3-12) led 28-13 at halftime and 42-24 after three quarters.
Delaney Warnick scored a game-high 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot for the Lady Commodores. Kendall Shaporka had 10 points, four rebounds and one steal.
Emma Holaren was the leading scorer for the Lady Mikes (2-3, 2-6) with 12 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 27 — Savannah Clark sparked the Lady Rockets’ non-section victory over visiting Bentworth with a game-high 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan led 5-2 after one period, the Lady Bearcats (1-13) went up 15-9 at halftime and held a 23-20 advantage after three.
The Lady Rockets (3-10) out-scored Bentworth 9-5 in the final frame to grab the victory.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
McGuffey 48, Waynesburg Central 37 — The Raiders’ late rally fell short in a Section 4-AAA boys basketball road loss to the Highlanders.
McGuffey (6-4, 8-5) led 17-6 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime. The home team extended the lead to 36-21 after three quarters.
Chase Henkins led Waynesburg (1-8, 2-13) with 12 points. Jacob Mason added 10.
Ethan Janovich (13), Brock Wallace (12), and Christian Cipoletti (11) all scored in double figures for McGuffey.
California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 54 — The Trojans led by 14 points after the first quarter, and then fended off the visiting Rockets for a Section 4-AA home victory.
California (3-1, 3-2) led 27-18 at halftime. Jefferson-Morgan shaved five points of the deficit in the third quarter and held a slim 20-19 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Corey Frick and Kwondre Porter shared scoring honors for the Trojans with 12 points apiece. Nate O’Savage finished with 11 points.
Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 25 points for Jefferson-Morgan (3-7, 5-9).
Girls basketball
Seton-La Salle 62, Carmichaels 30 — The Lady Mikes fell to the visiting Lady Rebels in Section 2-AA action.
Carmichaels is now 2-2 in the section and 2-5 overall. Seton-La Salle improves to 4-1 in the section and 4-3 overall.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 90, Franciscan 71 — The visiting Yellow Jackets exploded for 54 points in the second half for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory.
Franciscan (1-2, 1-2) led 38-36 at halftime.
Jasen Knotts (14 points, 16 rebounds) and Isaiah Alonzo (17 points, 12 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Waynesburg (1-3, 1-3). Ryan Felberg paced the Yellow Jackets with 21 points. Bryson Wilt (13) and Matt Popeck (14) also finished in double digits.
Sean Hickey led Franciscan with 18 points. Josh Zimmerman and Tristian McDannell both finished with 14 points.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Geibel Catholic 61, Mapletown 25 — The Gators clinched at least a share of second place in Section 2-A with a boys basketball victory over visiting Mapletown.
Zach Allamon led Geibel Catholic (6-2, 6-6) with 14 points and Kaiden Grady had 12.
The Gators shot out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and extended the margin to 43-16 by halftime and 56-20 at the end of three.
A.J. Vanata led the Maples (3-4, 4-5) with six points.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 52, McGuffey 48 — Clara Paige Miller sank five 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 24 points to lift Waynesburg Central over visiting McGuffey in a Section 2-AAA clash.
The Lady Highlanders (4-5, 4-6) jumped out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter before the Lady Raiders (8-1, 10-4) bounced back in the second to go ahead 28-20 at halftime.
McGuffey pulled within 37-35 by the end of the third period but Waynesburg hung on for the win.
Kaley Rohanna contributed 12 points for the Lady Raiders, Nina Sarra chipped in with 10 points and Josie Horne pulled down 11 rebounds.
Keira Nicolella led the Lady Highlands with 19 points.
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — West Greene defeated host Jefferson-Morgan to clinch its fifth consecutive Section 2-A title and stretch its winning streak to 13.
Brooke Barner scored 11 points for the Lady Pioneers (8-0, 13-2) who have won 53 section games in a row.
Ten different players scored for West Greene which led 27-2, 39-6 and 50-9 at the breaks.
Savannah Clark led the Lady Rockets (2-7, 2-10) with nine points.
Monessen 33, Mapletown 21 — The Lady Greyhounds raced out to a 13-2 advantage in the first quarter and maintained stayed in control the rest of the game in earning a Section 2-A win over host Mapletown.
Mercedes Major scored a game-high 12 points for Monessen (7-3, 9-6).
Krista Wilson led the Lady Maples (2-5, 3-5) with seven points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Dusenberry totaled six points, eight boards and four blocked shots, and Morgan Williamson contribute six points, nine rebounds and four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.