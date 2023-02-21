HOOKSTOWN -- Andrew Corfield did damage from the outside and Jacob Strisna dominated inside to help South Side Beaver take control in the first half and go on to defeat visiting Carmichaels, 69-47, in a WPIAL Class AA preliminary round boys basketball playoff game last Thursday night.
Corfield hit two early 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points and the 6-foot-6 Strisna added 17 points, 10 coming off offensive rebounds, as the Rams (8-15) advanced to the first round where they will play at No. 2 Bishop Canevin on Tuesday.
South Side Beaver also got 12 points from 6-foot-4 Carter Wilson and 11 from Brody Almashy.
Tyler Richmond did his best to try to keep the Mikes (12-11) in the game and scored a team-high 18 points but the Rams shut down Carmichaels' potent point guard Dom Colarusso, limiting him to three points on one 3-pointer.
Alec Anderson and Aydan Adamson eached scored eight points for the Mikes.
Carmichaels made seven 3-pointers, including two apiece by Richmond and Adamson, but misfired from outside more often than not as it tried to rely on its perimeter game to negate the Rams' height.
"That's just a new thing we had to adjust to was having that kind of size on the floor against us," McCombs said. "With their big guys inside we kind of had our offense spread out a little bit, and we actually swung the ball around nicely at times.
"For a lot of the season we were playing 3-ball and it was winning us games but I guess live by the 3, die by the 3. When they're not falling and it's tough to get it inside it makes for a rough night."
The Mikes took the lead twice in a back-and-forth first quarter that had four lead changes and two ties. Adamson's first 3-pointer put Carmichaels ahead 9-7 and Colarusso's lone basket of the night gave the visitors a 12-11 advantage.
Strisna scored off a rebound to put South Side Beaver ahead 13-12 and it would never trail again. The Rams closed the opening frame on a 9-2 run, capped by Corfield's 3-pointer, for a 20-14 lead.
South Side Beaver began the second quarter with five different players scoring in an 11-2 burst to go up 31-16. Richmond hit two 3-pointers and a bank shot to keep the Mikes from falling behind any further in the final four minutes of the half which ended with the Rams ahead 39-24.
"It just seemed like everything they threw up in the first half was going in, whether is was a put-back or 3-ball or whatever,'' McCombs said. "I had some hope in the second half that maybe they weren't going to be able to keep up that pace and things would even themselves out."
That didn't happen, however.
South Side Beaver scored the first six points of the third quarter to go up 45-24, forcing McCombs to call a timeout. The Rams increased the gap to 23 points and seemed like they would coast to victory.
The Mikes finally got a spark from a South Side Beaver player, strangely enough, late in the quarter.
Christian Myzk shoved Richmond during a dead ball, drawing a technical foul. Richmond made one of the two free throws and Liam Lohr hit a 3-pointer. The suddenly inspired Mikes went on a 12-2 run that wrapped around the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter to get within 54-42 with a pair of steals and layups by Richmond capping the burst.
"Tyler is an all-hustle guy," McCombs said. "He can make plays offensively and defensively and he can turn some of those defensive efforts into points. That was big for us in our attempt to come back."
When asked if he thought the technical foul helped spark his team's rally, McCombs said, "It certainly seemed like that gave us a surge of emotion and we got fired up, and battled back into the game. But we couldn't hold on to that momentum shift."
The Rams regrouped and reeled off the next nine points to retake command as Carmichaels suddenly went cold from the field again.
"If a couple of those shots go in then all of a sudden your confidence is up, maybe you get it under 10," McCombs said. "We had a lot of good, open looks that just wouldn't go down."
McCombs reflected on the Mikes' season after the game.
"Overall, if you step back and look at it we lost a lot of guys last year and had four new starters and that means you've got to build chemistry and see what's going to work for you on both sides of the ball," McCombs said. "We played in a lot of tough battles, one-possession games, whether is was Monessen, Geibel, Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown, Bentworth.
"I think it's a testament to our guys battling until the end. I'm proud of their effort and hustle and the way that they never gave up."
